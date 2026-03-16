Random Internet Stranger Starts Living With BF’s Family, His Mom Aghast At How Bad Things Turn Out

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The internet can be a scary place to “meet” someone because you never know who the real person behind the screen is. With catfishing, digital love scams, and cybercrimes, I would probably overthink a million times before I even try online dating, to be honest.

Look at this teen, for instance, whose internet girlfriend of a few months moved into his house. His mom was against it, but seeing her struggles, she welcomed her. However, things got intense as the girlfriend wouldn’t stop mooching off her, and even displayed some really suspicious behavior! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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Catfishing and digital love scams have made it really difficult to meet and trust someone on the internet



Image credits: freepik/ Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster was aghast after her son’s trans girlfriend from the internet moved in with them, but decided to help her as she was struggling

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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In fact, she also let her stay even after her son moved out, got her into a certified course, and encouraged her to get her life back on track

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Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, after 6 months, the poster realized that the woman was slacking off on her studies and even lost 2 jobs, which she found concerning

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Image credits: Mindless_Dependent39

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The poster also noticed some suspicious things about her background, so all she really wanted to do was evict her from their house

Today’s story is dripping with drama as the original poster (OP) shares her troubles with us. She was married to a trans, disabled homemaker, had a teen daughter in high school, and a 19-year-old son. Back when this guy was 18, his trans girlfriend of a few months, whom he met on the internet, moved in with them. OP was hesitant, but looking at her struggles, accepted her anyway.

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The teen’s family had inflicted emotional and physical violence on her for being trans. The poster let her live with them even after her son went off to college. In fact, she did everything within her power to get the woman on her feet, whether it was securing insurance, arranging medication, or registering her for a certified course. However, after 6 months, she started regretting everything.

Not only was the teen slacking in her studies and household chores, but she also lost 2 jobs, claiming the second one fired her. The poster noticed some suspicious things, such as how she was really close to an internet friend. Also, when OP mentioned that she had saved her childhood pics from her dad’s Facebook, the man’s social media page immediately went inactive.

Moreover, when the poster asked for her help instead of doing a job, the teen refused. It was like she was just a heavyweight for OP, who was already struggling. Handling the teen’s entitlement was also becoming too much for her. After all the effort that she had put into helping her, there was zero return from the teen; that’s why the poster wanted to evict her.

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Considering that OP’s partner was trans, she might have felt some sympathy for the teen. Research emphasizes that trans people face many challenges, such as a lack of legal protection, poverty, stigma, harassment, discrimination, violence, lack of healthcare coverage, and lack of accurate identity documents. Yet, many netizens believed that letting her stay was a mistake.

After all, she was just a random stranger from the internet, and OP barely knew anything about her, apart from what she had revealed about herself. Recent studies indicate that romance scams account for one of the highest financial losses among all types of consumer fraud. In 2022, nearly 70,000 people reported a romance scam, and reported losses hit a staggering $1.3 billion.

It’s understandable why people would jump to the conclusion that the teen was scamming the family. Moreover, if she was really struggling before, wouldn’t she be grateful if someone extended a helping hand? Instead, she was acting all entitled with OP and her family, mooching off them, and barely taking any effort to improve her own situation.

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Stats reveal that the average monthly expenses for an American household total about $6,545. That adds up to about $78,540 per year. However, married couples with kids spend an average of $8,809–$9,780 per month on expenses. No wonder the poster wanted to evict the teen, and why shouldn’t she, when all the teen had done was cause more problems for her?

What are your thoughts about it? Feel free to drop them in the comments section!

Netizens found the trans woman suspicious as well, and some even claimed that she was clearly scamming the poster

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