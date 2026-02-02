40YO Sick Of Mom Spoiling Her 3YO Cousin Rotten, Gets Snubbed For Refusing To Bow To Her Tantrum

ADVERTISEMENT

Children are a reflection of their parents and quickly inculcate everything that they are taught. Also, they can be super manipulative as they know which strings to pull to get their mothers and fathers to comply. Obviously, the adults need to be smart enough to know this.

This mom, on the other hand, did everything her 3-year-old wanted whenever she threw a tantrum. The kid’s cousin was babysitting her and refused to give in as easily. Little did she know that she would face backlash over it! Let’s find out what happened…

If parents always give in to their kids’ tantrums, there’s a high chance they will grow up to be entitled

Angry 3-year-old child throwing a tantrum while sitting on a patterned carpet holding a handheld gaming device.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The child-free poster occasionally babysat her 3-year-old cousin, whose mom just let the kid do whatever she wanted

Text excerpt showing a 40-year-old frustrated with a 3-year-old cousin’s tantrums and gentle parenting style.

Text excerpt about a 40-year-old frustrated with mom spoiling her 3-year-old cousin and child discipline challenges.

Text excerpt discussing a 40-year-old frustrated with mom spoiling her 3-year-old cousin and worsening behavior.

Woman looking frustrated while young girl plays on tablet, illustrating family tension over spoiled child behavior.

Image credits: satura86 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One day, when the poster and the child were watching TV, the little one threw a fit because she wanted to watch another episode

Text excerpt about limiting screen time watching Bluey, linked to 40YO sick of mom spoiling her 3YO cousin and toddler tantrums.

Text on screen describing a 40YO sick of mom spoiling her 3YO cousin, refusing to bow to tantrum.

Text about a 40-year-old frustrated with mom spoiling her 3-year-old cousin who throws tantrums for attention.

Text excerpt showing a person describing a mom’s attitude after refusing to spoil her 3-year-old cousin's tantrum.

Two women sitting back to back on a couch, upset and avoiding each other after a family disagreement over spoiled child behavior.

Image credits: prostock-studio / Frepik (not the actual photo)

The poster tried to calm the kid down, but as soon as her mom walked in, she went into a full-fledged tantrum

Person holding a remote, feeling conflicted about ignoring a 3-year-old’s tantrum and toddler spoiling behavior.

Text excerpt discussing the misuse of the term permissive parenting versus gentle parenting in family dynamics.

Text on a gray background about not knowing the term and thanking others for educating on gentle parenting kids the right way.

Image credits: fusguita

What shocked the poster more was that this angered her mom, who demanded that even she give in to the kid’s demands

Today’s dramatic story is about how the original poster (OP) tried to discipline her cousin, but ended up angering her mom. OP often babysat the 3-year-old kid, but was well aware of how the little one was. Her mother claimed she used “gentle parenting,” which she felt meant that the child could do whatever she wanted, was never disciplined, and got everything if she threw a fit.

The poster felt really bad because her cousin had a lot of potential, but her mom’s actions were ruining her well-being. Anyway, coming to the main incident, OP and the kid were watching Bluey when her mother came to take her. Well, she started screaming that she wanted to watch another episode. The poster refused to turn on the TV, and told her to calm down and ask her nicely.

Generally, this worked on the child, but since her mom was there, her tantrum just amplified in that moment. OP also didn’t budge, but much to her shock, the other woman glared at her in anger and, in a tone dripping with attitude, asked her to “just put it on.” Our lady was frozen with confusion, not sure what to do. Meanwhile, the kid just went on crying more loudly than before.

The poster felt really awful that the mother was actively ruining the little one, and also hated being a part of it. However, when she vented online, netizens were quick to point out that what OP had done was actually gentle parenting. However, what the mom was doing was “permissive parenting,” and many people often confuse the two.

Young woman looking frustrated and holding a remote, reflecting feelings of being sick of mom spoiling her 3YO cousin.

Image credits: macniak / Freepik (not the actual photo)

For the readers who are not aware of it, development psychologist Diana Baumrind describes permissive parents as having few expectations for how children behave and perform, but lavish them with affirming attention when kids seek it out. While it might sound pleasant on the surface, studies often warn mothers and fathers to avoid it if possible.

Research has also shown that this strategy can have long-lasting negative effects on children. It further elaborates that kids raised by permissive parents tend to lack self-discipline, have poor social skills, become self-involved and demanding, and might feel insecure due to the lack of boundaries and guidance.

Well, we can imagine why the poster was so disturbed by the mother in the story. A lot of netizens also called out how she treated OP in her own house, when all she was trying to do was help her. Besides, many said that if the woman generally behaves in such a rude way, then it won’t be too long before the little one copies her mom and acts in that way as well.

Researchers also emphasize, “Children learn and imitate behaviors by watching and listening to others. This is sometimes called ‘observational learning,’ when children can learn things simply by observing others.” Well, netizens’ concern is only natural. Many suggested that OP should stop with the babysitting favors, or it would just trouble her more.

What would you do in her shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Netizens clarified that the mom was not using gentle parenting; rather, it was permissive, which was destroying the kid

Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about permissive parenting spoiling a child and concerns over future consequences.

Reddit discussion about a 40-year-old refusing to bow to spoiled 3-year-old cousin’s tantrum and getting snubbed.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a 40YO refusing to bow to her 3YO cousin’s tantrum and getting snubbed.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a 40-year-old refusing to bow to a spoiled 3-year-old cousin’s tantrum.

Reddit comments discussing differences between gentle and permissive parenting in a family conflict about spoiling a child.

Comment discussing gentle parenting and spoiling a 3YO cousin, causing family tension and refusal to bow to tantrums.

Comment on social media post displaying text replying to 40YO sick of mom spoiling her 3YO cousin and refusal to bow to tantrum behavior.

Reddit comment discussing permissive parenting and a spoiled, entitled 3-year-old cousin's behavior issues.

Comment about gentle parenting and a cousin being spoiled, reflecting frustration over toddler tantrums and family dynamics.