Mom Furious After Dad And Stepmom Plan Disney Trip Excluding Her And Her 9YO Daughter, Cuts Contact

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a famous quote by an author that goes, “You can never give up on family, no matter how tempting they make it.” I must say, I disagree. Sometimes, the best solution is to cut off your relatives if they are making life difficult for you.

Even this woman decided to go no contact with her toxic family after they planned a trip to Hawaii, and then to Disney without her. What hurt her more was that they also excluded her 9-year-old daughter, who would have loved to go. Scroll down to find out how the conflict actually happened!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Just because someone is “family” doesn’t mean that we have to tolerate everything they make us go through

Hand holding Disneyland tickets featuring Star Wars and classic characters in a crowded park setting.

Image credits: taylor gregory / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster’s stepmom always mistreated her since she was the eldest daughter who remembered her late mom, but the other siblings were loved

Text excerpt about a mom furious after dad and stepmom plan Disney trip excluding her and her 9-year-old daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a mom furious after dad and stepmom plan a Disney trip excluding her and her 9-year-old daughter.

Text excerpt about a mom discovering a Disney trip planned by dad and stepmom, excluding her and her 9-year-old daughter.

Text excerpt about a mom, stepmom Pat, and family dynamics related to a Disney trip exclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a mom upset about exclusion from a Disney trip planned by dad and stepmom, affecting her and daughter.

Text excerpt showing a stepmother favoring her adopted child over biological siblings, highlighting family exclusion issues.

Text excerpt from a message expressing disappointment after being excluded from a Disney trip with daughter.

Image credits: Separate_Incident_65

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman looking upset while checking her phone outdoors, reflecting mom furious after dad and stepmom plan Disney trip excluding her.

Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

After years of cruelty, what really hurt the poster was that they went on a trip to Disney, excluding her and her 9-year-old daughter

Text excerpt from a message revealing a mom upset about hidden trips, including a Disney trip excluding her and her daughter.

Text excerpt highlighting dad and stepmom planning Disney trip excluding mom and daughter causing family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing plans for a 9-year-old to attend a Disney trip with family, causing mom to cut contact.

Text excerpt about a mom upset after dad and stepmom plan a Disney trip excluding her and her daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message conversation discussing a mom furious after dad and stepmom plan Disney trip excluding her and her daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a mom upset about a Disney trip planned by dad and stepmom excluding her and her 9-year-old daughter.

Alt text: Text message showing a mom furious after dad and stepmom plan Disney trip excluding her and her 9-year-old daughter.

Image credits: Separate_Incident_65

Mom and daughter holding hands outdoors, reflecting emotions related to Disney trip exclusion and family conflict.

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

When she confronted the couple over this exclusion, her dad just brushed off her concerns, which further added insult to her injury

Mom furious after dad and stepmom plan Disney trip excluding her and daughter, leading to cut contact.

Text on screen describing a mom feeling blamed and excluded in a family conflict involving a planned Disney trip.

Mom furious after dad and stepmom plan Disney trip excluding her and daughter, leading to cut contact between them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Mom furious after dad and stepmom plan Disney trip excluding her and her 9-year-old daughter, leading to cut contact

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on screen showing an update message thanking everyone for comments on a family Disney trip conflict post.

Text about reconnecting with a nanny who cared for a child after mom left, highlighting family and custody emotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about mom angry after dad and stepmom plan Disney trip excluding her and daughter, causing her to cut contact.

Text excerpt showing a mom expressing appreciation for support after being excluded from a Disney trip with dad and stepmom.

Image credits: Separate_Incident_65

ADVERTISEMENT

Frustrated by their behavior, the poster went no-contact with her parents, but she found her childhood nanny, who was more of a “family” to her

Today, we dive into a family drama as the original poster (OP) tells us how she cut off her relatives permanently. It all started when her dad (Rick) married Pat after her late mom, and the stepmom treated her horribly for being the oldest and still “remembering her mother.” In fact, the cruel woman also fed lies to Rick and blamed OP for things she didn’t even do.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the poster’s parents treated Pat’s adopted kid better than her, and this mistreatment only grew with time. However, what really hurt the poster the most was when they excluded her and her 9-year-old daughter from the family trips. First, they went to Hawaii and then Disneyland, which she felt her kid would have really enjoyed going to.

It must be heartbreaking for OP to see all her siblings and their kids having fun on the trip, so she called out her dad and stepmom. Well, Pat didn’t even respond, and Rick just brushed it off, claiming they had moved away. The poster reasoned that they were anyway planning to visit, and she could have adjusted the dates according to the trip, but alas, it was already done.

Frustrated by their response, OP finally decided that it was enough, and told the couple to enjoy their life before going no contact. However, the silver lining to the story is that she got in touch with a woman who was the poster’s nanny. This lady also knew her mom, and when she heard what had happened, they decided to take the little kid to Disney together!

Mom and daughter having a serious conversation outdoors, reflecting tension from Disney trip family exclusion conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Although it ended positively for the poster, we can’t deny how much trauma the poor woman had to go through. An expert narrated that, “Toxic family dynamics can follow you for many years if your life is intruded by a step-parent who is uncaring about your psychological and emotional needs. It can cause psychological regression among children.”

The poster must have had a rough time growing up, but things didn’t change later either. Research suggests that being excluded by family increases the likelihood of someone feeling as though they don’t belong, experiencing low self-esteem, and lacking their sense of control. In fact, exclusion is akin to experiencing physical pain, as the same parts of the brain get activated.

OP also claimed that her parents didn’t love her daughter either. We know how important it is to have caring grandparents. Studies also stress that “Grandparents’ involvement during childhood is positively linked to emotional development, cognitive functioning, and social adjustment in early adulthood.” Sadly, OP’s kid is missing out on this incredible bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst all this toxicity, it was really nice to know that the poster found her nanny, who acted more like “family” than her blood relatives. Since the story is a few years old, I really hope the mean couple didn’t trouble her more, but let her live in peace. What are your thoughts about the story? Feel free to drop them down in the comments below!

Netizens said that going no-contact was the best decision, as her daughter deserved better than the toxic grandparents

Reddit comments discussing a mom furious after dad and stepmom plan a Disney trip excluding her and her 9-year-old daughter.

Online discussion highlighting a mom furious after dad and stepmom plan Disney trip excluding her and daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation showing a mom cutting contact over dad and stepmom planning Disney trip excluding her and her daughter.

Online discussion about mom furious after dad and stepmom plan Disney trip excluding her and her 9-year-old daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation about family conflict after dad and stepmom plan a Disney trip excluding mom and her 9-year-old daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Discussion about a Disney trip excluding a mom and her 9-year-old daughter, causing family conflict and cutting contact.

Comments from users discussing family trips and exclusion, highlighting feelings of being left out and losing contact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online discussion about mom furious after dad and stepmom plan Disney trip excluding her and daughter, highlighting family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online forum conversation about a mom furious over a Disney trip excluding her and her 9YO daughter.

Reddit conversation about mom furious after dad and stepmom plan Disney trip excluding her and daughter.

Text post about family exclusion and a mom furious after dad and stepmom plan a Disney trip without her and her daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about dad and stepmom planning Disney trip excluding mom and 9YO daughter, highlighting family conflict and emotional impact.

Screenshot of Reddit comment discussing a mom furious after dad and stepmom plan Disney trip excluding her and daughter.

Comment about family drama and cutting contact after exclusion from Disney trip planned by dad and stepmom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing mom furious after dad and stepmom plan Disney trip excluding her and daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment excerpt discussing family trip exclusion and the mom’s reaction to dad and stepmom’s Disney plans.

Comment from Reddit user discussing mom furious after dad and stepmom plan Disney trip excluding her and her 9-year-old daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing a mom’s anger after dad and stepmom plan a Disney trip excluding her and daughter.

Comment discussing details about Disney trip plans and reaction to Hawaii trip being hurtful in an online forum thread.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment advising to cut out toxic family after Disney trip exclusion causes conflict.