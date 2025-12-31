Mom Furious After Dad And Stepmom Plan Disney Trip Excluding Her And Her 9YO Daughter, Cuts Contact

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
There’s a famous quote by an author that goes, “You can never give up on family, no matter how tempting they make it.” I must say, I disagree. Sometimes, the best solution is to cut off your relatives if they are making life difficult for you.
Even this woman decided to go no contact with her toxic family after they planned a trip to Hawaii, and then to Disney without her. What hurt her more was that they also excluded her 9-year-old daughter, who would have loved to go. Scroll down to find out how the conflict actually happened!
Frustrated by their behavior, the poster went no-contact with her parents, but she found her childhood nanny, who was more of a “family” to her
Today, we dive into a family drama as the original poster (OP) tells us how she cut off her relatives permanently. It all started when her dad (Rick) married Pat after her late mom, and the stepmom treated her horribly for being the oldest and still “remembering her mother.” In fact, the cruel woman also fed lies to Rick and blamed OP for things she didn’t even do.
Also, the poster’s parents treated Pat’s adopted kid better than her, and this mistreatment only grew with time. However, what really hurt the poster the most was when they excluded her and her 9-year-old daughter from the family trips. First, they went to Hawaii and then Disneyland, which she felt her kid would have really enjoyed going to.
It must be heartbreaking for OP to see all her siblings and their kids having fun on the trip, so she called out her dad and stepmom. Well, Pat didn’t even respond, and Rick just brushed it off, claiming they had moved away. The poster reasoned that they were anyway planning to visit, and she could have adjusted the dates according to the trip, but alas, it was already done.
Frustrated by their response, OP finally decided that it was enough, and told the couple to enjoy their life before going no contact. However, the silver lining to the story is that she got in touch with a woman who was the poster’s nanny. This lady also knew her mom, and when she heard what had happened, they decided to take the little kid to Disney together!
Mom and daughter having a serious conversation outdoors, reflecting tension from Disney trip family exclusion conflict.
Although it ended positively for the poster, we can’t deny how much trauma the poor woman had to go through. An expert narrated that, “Toxic family dynamics can follow you for many years if your life is intruded by a step-parent who is uncaring about your psychological and emotional needs. It can cause psychological regression among children.”
The poster must have had a rough time growing up, but things didn’t change later either. Research suggests that being excluded by family increases the likelihood of someone feeling as though they don’t belong, experiencing low self-esteem, and lacking their sense of control. In fact, exclusion is akin to experiencing physical pain, as the same parts of the brain get activated.
OP also claimed that her parents didn’t love her daughter either. We know how important it is to have caring grandparents. Studies also stress that “Grandparents’ involvement during childhood is positively linked to emotional development, cognitive functioning, and social adjustment in early adulthood.” Sadly, OP’s kid is missing out on this incredible bond.
Amidst all this toxicity, it was really nice to know that the poster found her nanny, who acted more like “family” than her blood relatives. Since the story is a few years old, I really hope the mean couple didn’t trouble her more, but let her live in peace. What are your thoughts about the story? Feel free to drop them down in the comments below!
Netizens said that going no-contact was the best decision, as her daughter deserved better than the toxic grandparents
Reddit comments discussing a mom furious after dad and stepmom plan a Disney trip excluding her and her 9-year-old daughter.
Online discussion highlighting a mom furious after dad and stepmom plan Disney trip excluding her and daughter.
Reddit conversation showing a mom cutting contact over dad and stepmom planning Disney trip excluding her and her daughter.
Online discussion about mom furious after dad and stepmom plan Disney trip excluding her and her 9-year-old daughter.
Text conversation about family conflict after dad and stepmom plan a Disney trip excluding mom and her 9-year-old daughter
Discussion about a Disney trip excluding a mom and her 9-year-old daughter, causing family conflict and cutting contact.
Comments from users discussing family trips and exclusion, highlighting feelings of being left out and losing contact.
Online discussion about mom furious after dad and stepmom plan Disney trip excluding her and daughter, highlighting family conflict.
Screenshot of an online forum conversation about a mom furious over a Disney trip excluding her and her 9YO daughter.
Reddit conversation about mom furious after dad and stepmom plan Disney trip excluding her and daughter.
Text post about family exclusion and a mom furious after dad and stepmom plan a Disney trip without her and her daughter.
Comment about dad and stepmom planning Disney trip excluding mom and 9YO daughter, highlighting family conflict and emotional impact.
Screenshot of Reddit comment discussing a mom furious after dad and stepmom plan Disney trip excluding her and daughter.
Comment about family drama and cutting contact after exclusion from Disney trip planned by dad and stepmom.
Reddit comment discussing mom furious after dad and stepmom plan Disney trip excluding her and daughter.
Comment excerpt discussing family trip exclusion and the mom’s reaction to dad and stepmom’s Disney plans.
Comment from Reddit user discussing mom furious after dad and stepmom plan Disney trip excluding her and her 9-year-old daughter.
Reddit comment discussing a mom’s anger after dad and stepmom plan a Disney trip excluding her and daughter.
Comment discussing details about Disney trip plans and reaction to Hawaii trip being hurtful in an online forum thread.
Screenshot of an online comment advising to cut out toxic family after Disney trip exclusion causes conflict.
Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!
Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows
