“Incredible Reply”: Nick Offerman Slams Michael Flynn’s Son Over Anti-Pride ‘Parks And Rec’ Post
Nick Offerman with beard and glasses at a red carpet event, related to Parks and Rec and anti-Pride post response.
Celebrities, News

“Incredible Reply”: Nick Offerman Slams Michael Flynn’s Son Over Anti-Pride ‘Parks And Rec’ Post

A poorly doctored video,  a hurtful message, and a stinging reply. That’s what happened when Michael Flynn Jr., son of former U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, used a clip from Parks and Recreation to make a statement about Pride month.

Flynn Jr. posted on his X account a clip from Season 4, Episode 9 of the hit show in which the character Ron Swanson throws out his computer. 

Highlights
  • Michael Flynn Jr. posts a hateful message about Pride Month on his X account
  • Flynn Jr. shared a clip from the show Parks and Recreation to make it seem like the character Ron Swanson was throwing out a Pride flag
  • The actor who played Ron, Nick Offerman, responds to Flynn Jr.’s post with note about inclusiveness

The clip was doctored to appear to show Swanson throwing out the Pride Flag.

    Nick Offerman, who plays Ron Swanson, is quick to squash Flynn Jr.’s hateful message

    Nick Offerman at event, wearing glasses and dark suit, known for Parks and Rec, responding to anti-Pride social media posts.

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    Nick Offerman from Parks and Rec with stickers on his face and shirt reacting in a comedic scene.

    Image credits: Parks and Recreation / YouTube

    Nick Offerman, who portrayed the cantankerous Ron Swanson in the series,had a few choice words in his reply to the post.

    “Ron was best man at a gay wedding, you dumb f**k”-” Offerman said in his reply.

    The actual clip Flynn Jr. posted was from the ninth Episode of the fourth Season, The Trial of Leslie Knope, which aired on December 1, 2011. 

    Man wearing blue cap and earbuds posing outdoors near Mount Rushmore, related to Nick Offerman slamming Michael Flynn's son.

    Image credits: realmflynnJR / X

    In that episode, Ron’s character gets frustrated with Google Earth, so he throws his computer into a dumpster.

    The doctored clip used by Flynn Jr. covers the image of the computer with that of the rainbow pride flag, making it seem like Ron is tossing the pride flag into the dumpster.

    But as Offerman points out, in the show, Swanson is supportive of gay lifestyles. Ron Swanson was the best man at his barber’s wedding in the Season 7 two-part finale.

    “And that’s how you handle a bigot,” netizens lift up Offerman for his reply

    Nick Offerman with beard and blue shirt attending event, known for slamming Michael Flynn's son over anti-Pride post.

    Image credits: Library of Congress Life / Flickr

    Netizens were quick to point out the hypocrisy of Flynn Jr.’s post.

    Ron Swanson was a libertarian. He would be in support of LGBT and respect freedom of expression and property rights,” one person said.

    Another added, “And THAT’S how you handle a bigot. Ron would be proud.” 

    “Incredible reply, 10/10, no notes,” said another.

    Nick Offerman responding to Michael Flynn's son with an anti-pride tweet including the hashtag HappyPride.

    Image credits: Nick_Offerman

    “X user,” in this case, is the son of a traitor,” one person said, referring to Flynn Jr’s father.

    “You tell ‘em, Nick. It’s amazing (not actually amazing) to me how dumb these homophobes are. They have zero critical thinking skills. I can’t believe I have to share a world with them.”

    Offerman won an award for the portrayal of a gay character in The Last of Us

    Nick Offerman from Parks and Rec reacts strongly in a scene opposing anti-Pride views linked to Michael Flynn's son.

    Image credits: Parks and Recreation / YouTube

    Comment from Michael Keown referencing Michael Flynn Jr. and Ron Swanson, related to Nick Offerman's reply on anti-pride post.

    Comment praising Nick Offerman for representing non-toxic masculinity, including heart and pride flag emojis.

    Many netizens were also quick to point out that Offerman portrayed a gay man in a long-term relationship on the show The Last of Us, for which he earned an Independent Spirit Award in 2024.  

    “Haven’t they seen the last of us?” one person asked.

    “Nick was also in one of the best episodes of television ever, about a gay couple,” still another said.

    Man with short hair and stubble wearing earbuds and a black shirt in a dimly lit indoor setting, reply on anti-pride post.

    Image credits: mflynnjr / TikTok

    Tweet by Michael Flynn Jr. about Nick Offerman's reaction to an anti-Pride Parks and Rec post, sparking online debate.

    Image credits: realmflynnJR

    During his acceptance speech at the time of the award show, he talked about the homophobic hate that the episode received from viewers. 

    “Thanks to HBO for having the guts to participate in this storytelling tradition that is truly independent,” Offerman said. “Stories with guts that when homophobic hate comes my way, and says, ‘Why did you have to make it a gay story?’ we say, ‘Because you ask questions like that,’“ Offerman said.

    June is Pride Month, which can trace its origins back to the Stonewall Inn riots

    Cast of Parks and Rec posing together at an event, highlighting Nick Offerman amid the group in formal attire.

    Image credits: Anders Krusberg / Peabody Awards / Flickr

    The very first Pride Month marches were held in the U.S. in June of 1970 after the infamous Stonewall Inn riots in New York City.

     As one of the only gay bars at the time, the Stonewall Inn was subjected to police raids because they were not granted a liquor license. 

    On the night of June 28th, large riots broke out when police attempted to raid the bar. In the days after the incident, demonstrations and marches took place in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago in what was deemed a watershed moment for LGBT rights. 

    Since then, the month of June has been recognized nationally as a time to observe and celebrate the contributions of the LGBTQ community and culture.

    “Incredible Reply": Nick Offerman Slams Michael Flynn's Son Over Anti-Pride 'Parks And Rec' Post

    Image credits: Film Independent / YouTube

    The Human Rights Campaign, an organization based in Washington, D.C., that lobbies for LGBTQ+ rights and laws that treat all people equally, recently commented on the start of Pride Month. 

    Two men with beards in an emotional moment outdoors, illustrating themes from Nick Offerman and Michael Flynn's son Parks and Rec post.

    Image credits: Dylan Hogan / YouTube

    “This Pride Month, we are shouting loud and clear: THESE COLORS DON’T RUN,” a press release from their website said. 

    “Our visibility has never mattered more, and neither has our strength. And as HRC’s Brandon Wolf says, NO president can push us back into the closet,” it continued.

    Netizens call foul on hateful Pride post but praise Nick as “King” for his witty comeback

    Tweet reply to Michael Flynn's son saying Happy Pride Month with multiple pride flag emojis and a purple profile icon.

    Image credits: CristinaSt16508

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply where Andrew responds to Michael Flynn’s son with a sarcastic comment, related to Parks and Rec.

    Image credits: Lenheart

    Tweet replying to Michael Flynn's son about a Parks and Rec character at a gay wedding amid anti-pride controversy.

    Image credits: 53V3R4L

    Tweet from Frost replying to Michael Flynn’s son, addressing anti-Pride remarks with a comment on straight people and gay visibility.

    Image credits: HeavenlyFrostV

    Scott replying to Michael Flynn's son on Twitter, criticizing anti-pride comments during Pride Month discussion.

    Image credits: scottjla

    Social media reply highlighting pride month, related to Nick Offerman slamming Michael Flynn's son over anti-pride post.

    Image credits: Darienpost

    Twitter reply from Nick Offerman mocking Michael Flynn's son over an anti-Pride Parks and Rec post with the word snowflake.

    Image credits: BeyondGraves

    Tweet criticizing anti-pride remarks from Michael Flynn's son, with Nick Offerman's response highlighted.

    Image credits: BlokeBus

    Tweet from user Rob questioning if someone is triggered by a rainbow in response to Michael Flynn's son, related to Nick Offerman.

    Image credits: parker1313

    Tweet from Rachel Leishman replying to Michael Flynn's son, criticizing misunderstanding of source material in an anti-pride Parks and Rec post.

    Image credits: RachelLeishman

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply from Yankees Apple mocking Michael Flynn's son over anti-pride Parks and Rec post.

    Image credits: yankeesapple

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to Michael Flynn's son, referencing pride month and sparking Nick Offerman's reply.

    Image credits: bdsteedd

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    turk avatar
    turk
    turk
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's only one reason someone like Michael Flynn Jr. (and his daddy) are obsessed with gay s*x. And we all know what it is.

