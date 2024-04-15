Sydney Falls Victim To Another Mass Stabbing, Just Two Days After Bondi Spree
A bishop and several worshippers were attacked in a violent stabbing incident that unfolded at a church in Australia.
The attack occurred just after 7 p.m. on Monday at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley in Sydney. Harrowing footage of the blatant attack captured a man, dressed in black attire, walking up to the altar while the bishop, identified as Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, was preaching to the congregation.
The assailant began stabbing the bishop multiple times in a sudden and violent assault that was captured on the church’s live broadcast of the Monday service.
Bishop Emmanuel looked up in disbelief as the attacker struck him repeatedly on the face and head. In the chaos that ensued, panic spread among the congregation, and a group of churchgoers rushed to the altar while the attacker carried out the ruthless stabbing.
A church in Australia turned into the venue for a horrific stabbing that took place as the bishop addressed the congregation
Image credits: Raw News
Several brave worshippers rushed to protect the bishop, attempting to restrain the attacker and provide immediate aid to the injured clergyman. Emergency services were called to the scene, and Bishop Emmanuel, along with three to four injured congregants, were transported to a nearby hospital.
The extent of their injuries has not been fully disclosed, but immediate reports did not include details of any fatalities.
The NSW Police Force confirmed the arrest of the attacker on social media.
“A police operation is underway in Wakeley, following reports of a stabbing,” the statement said.
“Officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command attended a location on Welcome Street, Wakeley, following reports a number of people were stabbed. Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries,” the statement.
Authorities confirmed that the assailant was arrested following the incident
Image credits: Raw News
“The injured people suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics,” the statement continued.
Further details about the attacker and the motive behind the stabbing were not immediately clear.
“More information will be provided once it becomes available,” NSW Police said in their statement. “Police urge [the] public to avoid the area at this time.”
The church released a statement on social media and said the two clergymen were in stable condition following the attack.
“Dear Brothers & Sisters, Our beloved Bishop, His Grace Mar Mari Emmanuel, and Father Isaac have been admitted to hospital. They are in stable condition. We ask for your prayers at this time,” the church said in its statement.
“It is the Bishop’s and Father’s wishes that you also pray for the perpetrator. We also kindly ask anyone at the Church premises to leave in peace, as our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, teaches us. Thank you,” the statement added.
The stabbing took place as the Monday service was being broadcast live on the church’s YouTube channel
Authorities, including Premier Chris Minns, released a statement acknowleding the incident and asked the community to remain “calm.”
“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and first responders who are working to keep us safe,” Chris said.
“It’s important that the community remain calm and continue to listen and act to the directions of police and emergency services,” he added. “We are a strong community in NSW and it’s important that we all stick together, particularly in the face of adversity.”
Fairfield Mayor Frank Carbone also urged the community to stay calm to avoid further injuries.
“I know there is a lot of emotion involved, the bishop is well loved, and I think the best thing the community can do is just say a prayer for the bishop,” the mayor told 9News. “We don’t want to see anyone else get injured”
“Please clear the area, let the police do their work, I know this is what the bishop would have wanted,” he added.
Authorities have asked the public to remain calm as officials work to restore the situation
View this post on Instagram
“It’s terrible that such a thing could happen anywhere – doesn’t matter if it’s a church or shopping centre,” Frank told the outlet.
The blatant church stabbing comes at the heels of another horrific incident that took place in Sydney on Saturday.
Six people were killed and several others were left in critical condition after an attacker, believed to be a 40-year-old man, brutally stabbed innocent victims at a shopping center near Sydney’s Bondi Beach.
The attacker was shot dead at the scene by an officer, authorities said.
The group injured in the attack included a 9-month-old baby, who was among those in critical condition following the stabbing.
“The baby got stabbed. The mum got stabbed and came over with a baby and threw it at me – I was holding the baby, it looked pretty bad,” one man said.
The mother had “a lot of blood [coming] out of her mouth,” said the man’s brother, who was also at the scene when the stabbing took place.
The baby’s mother succumbed to her injuries in the hospital and became one among the six victims who were killed in the attack.
Authorities revealed that the assailant was fatally shot by an officer, who was nearby when the stabbing took place.
“A single unit officer, inspector of police, was nearby, attended, [and] went into the centre directed by a range of people,” said Anthony Cooke, assistant commissioner of the New South Wales Police Force.
“She confronted the offender who had moved, by this stage, to level five,” Anthony added.
“As she continued to walk quickly behind to catch up with him, he turned to face her, raised a knife, she discharged a firearm and that person is now deceased,” the official said.
Netizens were shocked to see the graphic footage online
The commenter claiming Sydney's government are failing...do you know how stupid that sounds? Is every one of Bout 9 million people in the state supposed to be watched to make sure the crazies can't do harm? It is such a common type of comment too...in America it's all "Biden is failing" whenever some random idiot acts out in the 350 million population. I just can't with this base stupidity anymore. I'm sorry for the pain this event has brought and hope everyone recovers, there is alot of mental illness in the world and we can all do better to address that in our own personal families and communities.
"Ugh" at all the negative comments shown above - you can't blame your government that some crazy person suddenly decided to go on a rampage. And this second attacker is probably just a copycat who was "inspired" by the first one (one reason why media coverage of such incidents should have some restraint).
They blame the government for allowing muslims to enter the country.Load More Replies...
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Well who was he? They must know who he is if they shot him. Simple to tell us. Knowing this COULD cut that Muslim argument off at the pass....... could it?!
They didn't shoot the guy. The church attacker is in police custody and information will be undoubtedly released in the near future. The attacker in the shopping centre was shot, and he had no religious ideology. He did have a long history of mental illness.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Looking again, I remembered the wrong guy, yes. The wait's taking a little time, though.
He wasn't shot this time, he was arrested. It is likely an internal schism. This bishop was anti Vax, anti covid and taught that people should rely on the immunity nature provides them. God only knows what else that is radicalising he taught and who he hurt in the process quite frankly. Edit to að, it has now been advised by police that it was a 15 year old boy.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
and they shouldn't be allowed to enter the country they are all violent and insane.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
@ Tamra: As bad as it sounds - he is right. The parts of Europe that aren't ruled by those "Bad right wingers" are drowning in violence. Here in Germany muslims are a minority not even reaching 10% but on average across the country they are responsible for 40% of violent crimes (official statement for 2023). They regulary attack LGBQT, women and jews, plan terror attacks or openly demand a caliphate here. The situation is worse in France and Sweden - that country is half a step away from becoming a warzone. Might not fit into the current times of endless tolerance, but the reallity is often dissapointing.
I know you Germans love hating foreigners, but here in the UK we've still had more violence by Irish separatists than by Islamists, so "Europe is drowning in Muslim violence" is kind of a lie. And your tactics of "the Muslims are coming for our precious gays" has a track history of being used by far right hate groups. Also a lie: "Muslims are responsible for 40% of German violence". Depending on which violent crime you survey, immigrants commit between 9.7% and 14.3% of German violent crime, so either your home-grown Muslims are REALLY going hammer and tongs to get the figures up, or you're making s**t up. Oh, and Sweden one step from becoming a war zone? Maybe tell that to Sweden, who have a homicide rate of 1.08 per hundred thousand compared to the USA's 4.96. France's homicide rate is a similarly low 1.14. (Germany's is 0.95 so you're somewhat absurdly claiming that if Germany had 0.0001% ,more murders a year it would be a war zone). But hey, believing easily-disproved nonsense designed to demonise a particular minority group has always worked out well in your country in the past, right? Tell you what, when we want someone to pass a verdict on "the current times of endless tolerance", the Germans will be at the bottom of the list of people whose opinions we seek - somewhere between "actual Martians" and "the Pope".
And exactly that attitude is either why Germany will go down or Nationalists will rise to power. And you know what sucks the most, the constant referencing of our past and using it as excuse to not act upon foreign problems. The thing is, it's not islamism in the sense of terror that is the main problem - it's the culture our "guests" import. An insult (such as looking in the wrong direction) can end with a knife in your chest, walking through a wrong area as woman can get you a group rape experience (Görlitzer Park;Berlin), we constanly have big groups of families beating each other up and emergency services get attacked. Everybody hates the nazis, but sure we have to show tolerance for an ideology that move themselves into the spotlight by openly celebrating the 7th October, attacking jews and LGBQT groups on a daily base. I mean, do you think people reject the Islam because "Hurr Durr Xenophobia"? They formed the image the world has of them themselves based on their actions
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I'd not go that far either but they are certainly encouraged by their own culture. I'm surprised they all AREN'T violent and insane to the last person. Indeed, just a decade ago, Egypt's minister of religious endowments proudly quoted the Koran about the need to kill the cowering Jews for a better, finer, brighter tomorrow. Islam's jammed solid with this kind of nonsense, as opposed to New Testamant Christianity, so I'm never surprised when the Middle East heats up again: https://www.timesofisrael.com/egyptian-minister-quotes-koran-verse-on-killing-jews/
My greatest teacher is Muslim, I'm Christian, you can't tar an entire group because of the actions of the radicals. I don't like what radical evangelistic Christians are doing either, they are just as dangerous if given any power. It's a people problem the world over, every group has good and bad actors, we all need to work on our communities and families because that is our real chance at a better change.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
There's one mammoth difference between Christianity and Islam - it is Islam which literally radicalises its own followers and preaches death and destruction for Christians and Jews in particular. Look at it this way - Jesus preached that He who is without sin cast the first stone. Muslims have a parable where Muhammad stayed the stoning of an adulterous woman brought to him to spare the baby until it was born. Islam heralds that as Muhammad's show of grace in the face of a mob wanting her dead instantly. How any Muslims at all aren't this level of psychopathic, I can only put down to basic decent humanity saving them.
If you think any group of Christians throughout history has followed the pacific example of their founder member, you've got a lot of books to read chummy. New Testament Christianity is like communism - great on paper, never seriously attempted in real life.
Would like to add that the bishop in this stabbing is Christian and his followers therefore Christian. Police had to stop a mob from storming the building and dragging the 15 year old attacker out to deliver "mob justice". https://www.9news.com.au/national/stabbing-church-wakeley-western-sydney/95b2c20f-07a3-4849-8781-e2b72a1d99a0 Police are calling the stabbing a terrorist act, but that may simply be because doing so gives them extraordinary (and some might say overreaching) powers to search without warrants and normal due process. https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/sydney-stabbings-live-updates-wakeley-church-leader-worshippers-stabbed-just-days-after-bondi-junction-tragedy-20240415-p5fk2p.html Will have to wait and see if they actually turn up anything concrete about the motivations.
I’ve seen the bishop on some YT videos. Sad that he was attacked but thinking that all attacks are preventable is preposterous.
Just for some context, "Bishop Emmanuel has a reputation as a fire and brimstone preacher who expresses anti-LGBTQ+ views and was highly sceptical over lockdown measures and vaccinations during the Covid pandemic." Here is a quote from one of his sermons, "“when a man calls himself a woman, he is neither a man nor a woman, you are not a human, then you are an it. Now, since you are an it, I will not address you as a human anymore because it is not my choosing, it is your choosing.” Not saying he deserves to be stabbed, but maybe there is more to the stabbing than just a copycat. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2024/04/15/sydney-church-stabbing-live/
Ack! Them’s fighting words, and people who say stupid stuff oughtta know they’re setting themselves up to be targets. (As an aside, is it common for religious people to denounce others that way? I’d been given to understand that religious folks who represent their religions are tolerant, that’s its followers who’re sometimes intolerant. This is the opposite of that. Am I all wet?)
Really varies from person to person. Even within the same religion and role. Look at the attitudes of the different popes. The latest one is the most tolerant and open minded in ages. Unfortunately, every religion will have it's extremists and extremist preachers/priests/ministers/etc will always find a flock of extremist followers.
That's irrelevant. The bishop didn't stab anyone from the LGBTQ+ community; he simply spoke against them. He did so speaking against the community as a whole, not a specific individual. However, you're implying that an individual took it upon themselves to stab and potentially kill this man for speaking his point of view. Why didn't the attacker simply speak against the bishop or the bishop's community? Could you imagine this bishop going to a pride parade where people are vocally and physically expressing their point of view and the bishop stabbing one of them as a result of not agreeing with of liking an opposing point of view?!?!
Yeah that was the point I was trying to make. The guy is obviously crazy, you don't just stab someone without having *something* wrong. The question is why did he pick that target. And it's possible the attack wasn't random but rather the guy was upset by the bishop's views. Really need to see whether they get more information about the reasoning behind the attack in the next few days/weeks.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Well the bishop is right. Anyone else preaching different is working for the wrong side.
God, you're an ignorant bigot. "The wrong side"... really? This man called members of LGBTQ a "crime against God" and that they are committing a crime "harsher than sin". I don't believe in heaven or hell, but if I did, I guarantee you'd have a f*****g front row seat in the hot spot. Enjoy your religion of hate.
Spot on Tamra, there are no "sides", we are all in this together and Jesus came to end the old laws and replace them with "Love one another as I have loved you". His disciples and followers were the rejected and disenfranchised of the time and he did not deny them, not even Judas.
The commenter claiming Sydney's government are failing...do you know how stupid that sounds? Is every one of Bout 9 million people in the state supposed to be watched to make sure the crazies can't do harm? It is such a common type of comment too...in America it's all "Biden is failing" whenever some random idiot acts out in the 350 million population. I just can't with this base stupidity anymore. I'm sorry for the pain this event has brought and hope everyone recovers, there is alot of mental illness in the world and we can all do better to address that in our own personal families and communities.
"Ugh" at all the negative comments shown above - you can't blame your government that some crazy person suddenly decided to go on a rampage. And this second attacker is probably just a copycat who was "inspired" by the first one (one reason why media coverage of such incidents should have some restraint).
They blame the government for allowing muslims to enter the country.Load More Replies...
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Well who was he? They must know who he is if they shot him. Simple to tell us. Knowing this COULD cut that Muslim argument off at the pass....... could it?!
They didn't shoot the guy. The church attacker is in police custody and information will be undoubtedly released in the near future. The attacker in the shopping centre was shot, and he had no religious ideology. He did have a long history of mental illness.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Looking again, I remembered the wrong guy, yes. The wait's taking a little time, though.
He wasn't shot this time, he was arrested. It is likely an internal schism. This bishop was anti Vax, anti covid and taught that people should rely on the immunity nature provides them. God only knows what else that is radicalising he taught and who he hurt in the process quite frankly. Edit to að, it has now been advised by police that it was a 15 year old boy.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
and they shouldn't be allowed to enter the country they are all violent and insane.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
@ Tamra: As bad as it sounds - he is right. The parts of Europe that aren't ruled by those "Bad right wingers" are drowning in violence. Here in Germany muslims are a minority not even reaching 10% but on average across the country they are responsible for 40% of violent crimes (official statement for 2023). They regulary attack LGBQT, women and jews, plan terror attacks or openly demand a caliphate here. The situation is worse in France and Sweden - that country is half a step away from becoming a warzone. Might not fit into the current times of endless tolerance, but the reallity is often dissapointing.
I know you Germans love hating foreigners, but here in the UK we've still had more violence by Irish separatists than by Islamists, so "Europe is drowning in Muslim violence" is kind of a lie. And your tactics of "the Muslims are coming for our precious gays" has a track history of being used by far right hate groups. Also a lie: "Muslims are responsible for 40% of German violence". Depending on which violent crime you survey, immigrants commit between 9.7% and 14.3% of German violent crime, so either your home-grown Muslims are REALLY going hammer and tongs to get the figures up, or you're making s**t up. Oh, and Sweden one step from becoming a war zone? Maybe tell that to Sweden, who have a homicide rate of 1.08 per hundred thousand compared to the USA's 4.96. France's homicide rate is a similarly low 1.14. (Germany's is 0.95 so you're somewhat absurdly claiming that if Germany had 0.0001% ,more murders a year it would be a war zone). But hey, believing easily-disproved nonsense designed to demonise a particular minority group has always worked out well in your country in the past, right? Tell you what, when we want someone to pass a verdict on "the current times of endless tolerance", the Germans will be at the bottom of the list of people whose opinions we seek - somewhere between "actual Martians" and "the Pope".
And exactly that attitude is either why Germany will go down or Nationalists will rise to power. And you know what sucks the most, the constant referencing of our past and using it as excuse to not act upon foreign problems. The thing is, it's not islamism in the sense of terror that is the main problem - it's the culture our "guests" import. An insult (such as looking in the wrong direction) can end with a knife in your chest, walking through a wrong area as woman can get you a group rape experience (Görlitzer Park;Berlin), we constanly have big groups of families beating each other up and emergency services get attacked. Everybody hates the nazis, but sure we have to show tolerance for an ideology that move themselves into the spotlight by openly celebrating the 7th October, attacking jews and LGBQT groups on a daily base. I mean, do you think people reject the Islam because "Hurr Durr Xenophobia"? They formed the image the world has of them themselves based on their actions
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I'd not go that far either but they are certainly encouraged by their own culture. I'm surprised they all AREN'T violent and insane to the last person. Indeed, just a decade ago, Egypt's minister of religious endowments proudly quoted the Koran about the need to kill the cowering Jews for a better, finer, brighter tomorrow. Islam's jammed solid with this kind of nonsense, as opposed to New Testamant Christianity, so I'm never surprised when the Middle East heats up again: https://www.timesofisrael.com/egyptian-minister-quotes-koran-verse-on-killing-jews/
My greatest teacher is Muslim, I'm Christian, you can't tar an entire group because of the actions of the radicals. I don't like what radical evangelistic Christians are doing either, they are just as dangerous if given any power. It's a people problem the world over, every group has good and bad actors, we all need to work on our communities and families because that is our real chance at a better change.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
There's one mammoth difference between Christianity and Islam - it is Islam which literally radicalises its own followers and preaches death and destruction for Christians and Jews in particular. Look at it this way - Jesus preached that He who is without sin cast the first stone. Muslims have a parable where Muhammad stayed the stoning of an adulterous woman brought to him to spare the baby until it was born. Islam heralds that as Muhammad's show of grace in the face of a mob wanting her dead instantly. How any Muslims at all aren't this level of psychopathic, I can only put down to basic decent humanity saving them.
If you think any group of Christians throughout history has followed the pacific example of their founder member, you've got a lot of books to read chummy. New Testament Christianity is like communism - great on paper, never seriously attempted in real life.
Would like to add that the bishop in this stabbing is Christian and his followers therefore Christian. Police had to stop a mob from storming the building and dragging the 15 year old attacker out to deliver "mob justice". https://www.9news.com.au/national/stabbing-church-wakeley-western-sydney/95b2c20f-07a3-4849-8781-e2b72a1d99a0 Police are calling the stabbing a terrorist act, but that may simply be because doing so gives them extraordinary (and some might say overreaching) powers to search without warrants and normal due process. https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/sydney-stabbings-live-updates-wakeley-church-leader-worshippers-stabbed-just-days-after-bondi-junction-tragedy-20240415-p5fk2p.html Will have to wait and see if they actually turn up anything concrete about the motivations.
I’ve seen the bishop on some YT videos. Sad that he was attacked but thinking that all attacks are preventable is preposterous.
Just for some context, "Bishop Emmanuel has a reputation as a fire and brimstone preacher who expresses anti-LGBTQ+ views and was highly sceptical over lockdown measures and vaccinations during the Covid pandemic." Here is a quote from one of his sermons, "“when a man calls himself a woman, he is neither a man nor a woman, you are not a human, then you are an it. Now, since you are an it, I will not address you as a human anymore because it is not my choosing, it is your choosing.” Not saying he deserves to be stabbed, but maybe there is more to the stabbing than just a copycat. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2024/04/15/sydney-church-stabbing-live/
Ack! Them’s fighting words, and people who say stupid stuff oughtta know they’re setting themselves up to be targets. (As an aside, is it common for religious people to denounce others that way? I’d been given to understand that religious folks who represent their religions are tolerant, that’s its followers who’re sometimes intolerant. This is the opposite of that. Am I all wet?)
Really varies from person to person. Even within the same religion and role. Look at the attitudes of the different popes. The latest one is the most tolerant and open minded in ages. Unfortunately, every religion will have it's extremists and extremist preachers/priests/ministers/etc will always find a flock of extremist followers.
That's irrelevant. The bishop didn't stab anyone from the LGBTQ+ community; he simply spoke against them. He did so speaking against the community as a whole, not a specific individual. However, you're implying that an individual took it upon themselves to stab and potentially kill this man for speaking his point of view. Why didn't the attacker simply speak against the bishop or the bishop's community? Could you imagine this bishop going to a pride parade where people are vocally and physically expressing their point of view and the bishop stabbing one of them as a result of not agreeing with of liking an opposing point of view?!?!
Yeah that was the point I was trying to make. The guy is obviously crazy, you don't just stab someone without having *something* wrong. The question is why did he pick that target. And it's possible the attack wasn't random but rather the guy was upset by the bishop's views. Really need to see whether they get more information about the reasoning behind the attack in the next few days/weeks.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Well the bishop is right. Anyone else preaching different is working for the wrong side.
God, you're an ignorant bigot. "The wrong side"... really? This man called members of LGBTQ a "crime against God" and that they are committing a crime "harsher than sin". I don't believe in heaven or hell, but if I did, I guarantee you'd have a f*****g front row seat in the hot spot. Enjoy your religion of hate.
Spot on Tamra, there are no "sides", we are all in this together and Jesus came to end the old laws and replace them with "Love one another as I have loved you". His disciples and followers were the rejected and disenfranchised of the time and he did not deny them, not even Judas.
15
50