Sydney Falls Victim To Another Mass Stabbing, Just Two Days After Bondi Spree

A bishop and several worshippers were attacked in a violent stabbing incident that unfolded at a church in Australia.

The attack occurred just after 7 p.m. on Monday at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley in Sydney. Harrowing footage of the blatant attack captured a man, dressed in black attire, walking up to the altar while the bishop, identified as Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, was preaching to the congregation.

The assailant began stabbing the bishop multiple times in a sudden and violent assault that was captured on the church’s live broadcast of the Monday service.

Bishop Emmanuel looked up in disbelief as the attacker struck him repeatedly on the face and head. In the chaos that ensued, panic spread among the congregation, and a group of churchgoers rushed to the altar while the attacker carried out the ruthless stabbing.

A church in Australia turned into the venue for a horrific stabbing that took place as the bishop addressed the congregation

Image credits: Raw News

Several brave worshippers rushed to protect the bishop, attempting to restrain the attacker and provide immediate aid to the injured clergyman. Emergency services were called to the scene, and Bishop Emmanuel, along with three to four injured congregants, were transported to a nearby hospital.

The extent of their injuries has not been fully disclosed, but immediate reports did not include details of any fatalities.

The NSW Police Force confirmed the arrest of the attacker on social media.

“A police operation is underway in Wakeley, following reports of a stabbing,” the statement said.

“Officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command attended a location on Welcome Street, Wakeley, following reports a number of people were stabbed. Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries,” the statement.

Authorities confirmed that the assailant was arrested following the incident

Image credits: Raw News

“The injured people suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics,” the statement continued.

Further details about the attacker and the motive behind the stabbing were not immediately clear.

“More information will be provided once it becomes available,” NSW Police said in their statement. “Police urge [the] public to avoid the area at this time.”

The church released a statement on social media and said the two clergymen were in stable condition following the attack.

“Dear Brothers & Sisters, Our beloved Bishop, His Grace Mar Mari Emmanuel, and Father Isaac have been admitted to hospital. They are in stable condition. We ask for your prayers at this time,” the church said in its statement.

“It is the Bishop’s and Father’s wishes that you also pray for the perpetrator. We also kindly ask anyone at the Church premises to leave in peace, as our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, teaches us. Thank you,” the statement added.

The stabbing took place as the Monday service was being broadcast live on the church’s YouTube channel

Authorities, including Premier Chris Minns, released a statement acknowleding the incident and asked the community to remain “calm.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and first responders who are working to keep us safe,” Chris said.

“It’s important that the community remain calm and continue to listen and act to the directions of police and emergency services,” he added. “We are a strong community in NSW and it’s important that we all stick together, particularly in the face of adversity.”

Fairfield Mayor Frank Carbone also urged the community to stay calm to avoid further injuries.

“I know there is a lot of emotion involved, the bishop is well loved, and I think the best thing the community can do is just say a prayer for the bishop,” the mayor told 9News. “We don’t want to see anyone else get injured”

“Please clear the area, let the police do their work, I know this is what the bishop would have wanted,” he added.

Authorities have asked the public to remain calm as officials work to restore the situation

“It’s terrible that such a thing could happen anywhere – doesn’t matter if it’s a church or shopping centre,” Frank told the outlet.

The blatant church stabbing comes at the heels of another horrific incident that took place in Sydney on Saturday.

Six people were killed and several others were left in critical condition after an attacker, believed to be a 40-year-old man, brutally stabbed innocent victims at a shopping center near Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

The attacker was shot dead at the scene by an officer, authorities said.

The group injured in the attack included a 9-month-old baby, who was among those in critical condition following the stabbing.

“The baby got stabbed. The mum got stabbed and came over with a baby and threw it at me – I was holding the baby, it looked pretty bad,” one man said.

The mother had “a lot of blood [coming] out of her mouth,” said the man’s brother, who was also at the scene when the stabbing took place.

The baby’s mother succumbed to her injuries in the hospital and became one among the six victims who were killed in the attack.

Authorities revealed that the assailant was fatally shot by an officer, who was nearby when the stabbing took place.

“A single unit officer, inspector of police, was nearby, attended, [and] went into the centre directed by a range of people,” said Anthony Cooke, assistant commissioner of the New South Wales Police Force.

“She confronted the offender who had moved, by this stage, to level five,” Anthony added.

“As she continued to walk quickly behind to catch up with him, he turned to face her, raised a knife, she discharged a firearm and that person is now deceased,” the official said.

