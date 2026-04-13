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“The People You Hoped To Be Babysitters?”: Woman’s Complaint About Friend Support After Birth Backfires
Womanu2019s complaint about friend support after birth humor with text on a wooded walking path background.
Friends, Relationships

“The People You Hoped To Be Babysitters?”: Woman’s Complaint About Friend Support After Birth Backfires

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Many women feel lonely after giving birth. Experts refer to this as postpartum loneliness, which, according to research, affects up to 90% of new moms. 

Some of them may express their sadness on social media, as this woman did. In her TikTok post from a few months back, she made an indirect jab at her female friends by sharing a video of herself walking alone in a park while pushing a stroller. 

Her post divided the comments section. While some sympathized with her, others weren’t very kind. 

RELATED:

    Many women feel lonely after giving birth

    Mother with a stroller checking her phone while interacting with child, highlighting babysitters and friend support after birth.

    Image credits: Natalia Blauth / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    This woman expressed her sadness on social media while throwing a slight jab at her female friends

    View over a baby stroller on a forest path with text about friends expecting to be babysitters after birth.

    Image credits: miri_x97

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    Here’s her video that sparked quite a discussion in the comments

    @miri_x97 13 months have passed so where are you?🤣 #fyp#forupage#mumsoftiktok♬ som original – ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

    It’s common for new moms to experience estrangement from friends 

    Many women experience losing touch or even completely cutting ties with longtime friends after giving birth. A survey of more than 2,000 mothers revealed that 54% of women felt “friendless” upon entering the parenting phase of their lives. 

    Moreover, many of these women choose to be silent about their suffering, with 38% of them refusing to tell their partners. 

    Another study revealed that postpartum loneliness among women may happen due to self-isolation, along with the stigma and fear of being a bad mother. 

    According to health psychology professor Julie Barnett, the loneliness that new moms feel often stems from the fewer opportunities for social interactions. 

    “If women are coming from full-time work that suddenly is not there anymore … other people are still going to work, but you’re at home with the baby. That sometimes led to a perception that the friends had gone,” Barnett told The Atlantic.

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    Communications professor William Rawlins shared a similar insight, noting that the sudden influx of obligations brought on by parenting “leaves very little time and freedom for friendship.” 

    “With friends who don’t have children, it can be a bit of a litmus test. Are they able to accept and understand that, in some ways, a child changes the center of gravity of our entire lives?” Rawlins said. 

    Postpartum loneliness may not have an easy fix, but according to River Root Counseling, reaching out is still one of the most effective ways to address it. It may not be with friends, but online groups for new parents, for example, can help provide that support.

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    The woman responded to a handful of comments to clarify some details

    Screenshot of a social media conversation about friend support and babysitters after birth, showing frustration over lack of replies.

    Social media comments showing a woman’s complaint about friend support and babysitters after birth backfiring.

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    Text conversation showing a woman’s complaint about friend support after birth and expectations of babysitters.

    Social media conversation highlighting complaints about friend support and babysitters after birth.

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    Social media comments showing a woman’s complaint about friend support and babysitters after birth.

    Screenshot of a social media conversation showing a woman’s complaint about friend support and babysitters after birth.

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    Screenshot of a social media conversation showing a woman’s complaint about friend support and babysitters after birth.

    Some women who claimed to be the “friend that disappeared” responded

    Text comment from a woman discussing friend support and feelings of being a bad friend after birth-related challenges.

    Comment from a woman about friend support and feeling erased after birth, relating to babysitters and postpartum dynamics.

    Social media comment about friend support issues and babysitter expectations after a child's birthday party.

    Comment about friend support and feeling overwhelmed after birth, expressing desire to help but facing strain in babysitter relationships.

    Comment about lack of friend support and babysitters after birth, highlighting challenges in motherhood friendships.

    Text comment from a woman complaining about friend support and unreliable babysitters after birth.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a woman’s complaint on friend support and babysitters after birth.

    Comment about friends distancing themselves after birth, highlighting lack of support and feelings of immaturity from babysitters.

    Comment expressing frustration about lack of friend support after birth despite efforts to stay in contact.

    Comment from woman about friend support and parenting struggles after birth, highlighting babysitter expectations and friendship challenges.

    Comment about friends with kids not responding, highlighting lack of babysitter support after birth complaint backfires.

    Other commenters were simply abrasive and sarcastic

    Comment about moms feeling lonely and losing themselves in the babysitter role after birth, sparking friend support debate.

    Screenshot of social media comments showing a woman’s complaint about friend support after birth backfiring.

    Social media comment on friend support and the expectations of babysitters after childbirth conversation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing personal responsibility and expectations in relationships after birth.

    Comment from Christine Hamer expressing frustration about friends' lack of support and changing priorities after birth.

    Comment about the challenges of motherhood and lack of babysitter support, reflecting a woman’s complaint after birth.

    Comment from a woman discussing the lack of friend support and contact after birth related to babysitters expectations.

    Comment from user hunter expressing disagreement about kids making gatherings more fun after birth support complaint backfires.

    Comment from woman about lack of friend support after birth, mentioning babysitters and work schedule constraints.

    Social media comment highlighting a woman’s complaint about friend support and babysitters after birth.

    Comment on a social media post about babysitters, highlighting a woman's complaint about friend support after birth.

    User comment on lack of friend support and babysitters after birth, highlighting frustrations about maternity leave.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about friend support and babysitters after birth, discussing being ghosted.

    Comment from user Aoibhe questioning friend support and babysitters after birth, highlighting challenges with expectations.

    Comment on social media expressing frustration about parents who only discuss their kids, linked to babysitters and friend support after birth.

    Comment saying do people with kids make friends with those who like kids, related to babysitters and friend support after birth.

    Comment from a woman about lack of friend support after birth, mentioning time spent without her child.

    But there were those who showed sympathy for the woman

    Commenter shares efforts supporting new mom after birth, expressing disappointment over lack of friend support and babysitter help.

    Comment from woman expressing frustration about lack of friend support and challenges of motherhood after birth.

    Screenshot of social media comments discussing strained friendships after having a child and babysitter support issues.

    Comment about how having a child changes friendships and the challenges with babysitters and friend support after birth.

    Comment from a new mom about harsh reactions and lack of support from friends after birth, expressing hope and understanding.

    Comment from new mother expressing disappointment that friends lose interest as her child grows, reflecting babysitter support issues.

    Comment about moms’ conversations and feeling upset about friend support promised for babysitters after birth.

    Social media comment discussing struggles with postpartum depression and identity crisis after birth, reflecting on babysitter support.

    Comments showing a woman’s complaint about friend support after birth, highlighting babysitter expectations.

    Comment discussing friend support and babysitters, expressing frustration about being shamed for not babysitting kids.

    Comment about losing friend support after having children, reflecting challenges with babysitters and friend assistance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing friend support and challenges after birth related to babysitters and maternity leave timing.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
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