Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Disturbing New Theory In Madeleine McCann’s Disappearance Suggests She Was Run Over By Drunk Driver
Young girl smiling outdoors in a hat, related to disturbing new theory in Madeleine McCann disappearance by drunk driver.
Crime, News

Disturbing New Theory In Madeleine McCann’s Disappearance Suggests She Was Run Over By Drunk Driver

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A Portuguese newspaper has unveiled a disturbing new theory in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann that aims to challenge everything people thought they knew about the case—that the three-year-old may have been run over by a drunk German woman, and her body later dumped in the sea with the help of her British husband.

The claim also accuses German prosecutors of failing to act on a crucial tip that surfaced in 2018, stating that they sidelined it in favor of pursuing Christian Brueckner, the man long suspected of abducting and murdering Madeleine.

Highlights
  • A Portuguese newspaper revealed a new theory that Madeleine McCann was run over by a drunk German woman, not abducted.
  • The alleged suspects allegedly helped dump Madeleine’s body in the sea after the accident occurred.
  • German prosecutors reportedly ignored key 2018 tip-offs and blocked covert operations to pursue this alternative theory.
  • German authorities decided to focus instead on pursuing Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in McCann's disappearance

The allegations come at a critical time, as Brueckner’s prison sentence for an unrelated crime nears its end and authorities renew efforts to link him to the toddler’s disappearance in an effort to keep him behind bars.

RELATED:

    Bombshell Portuguese newspaper report claims that Madeleine McCann was run over by a drunk woman, not abducted

    Close-up of young girl with blonde hair and green eyes, related to disturbing new theory in Madeleine McCann disappearance case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Sipa USA

    The paper, Correio da Manha, alleges that a British woman came forward to UK authorities in 2018, stating she feared her brother and his German wife were involved in the child’s disappearance

    “She said her brother was an alcoholic and since the day Madeleine vanished had appeared to hide a painful secret,” the report read. 

    The woman’s concern allegedly originated from years of suspicion that her brother was “covering up a dark secret” involving his wife running Madeleine over while intoxicated.

    Photo of young girl Madeleine McCann linked to disturbing new theory about disappearance involving drunk driver.

    Image credits: 48 Hours

    The information was then passed to Portuguese police, who identified a disturbing overlap: a report filed on May 4, 2007—the day after Madeleine vanished—by a neighbor of the same couple.

    Investigators and workers wearing helmets examine a rural area linked to Madeleine McCann disappearance theory.

    Image credits: James Manning/PA Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the report, the neighbor told police she had heard the man yelling “Why did you bring her!?” several times during a heated argument with his wife.

    The neighbor described the couple as alcoholics, with the woman being of German origin, and the man, British.

    “It was the same man whose sister had reported him to police,” Correio da Manhã claimed. “She was the woman who had been drinking in a café next to the Ocean Club, where little Madeleine was staying.”

    The newspaper accuses German police of deliberately ignoring crucial tips in order to focus on building a case against Brueckner

    Smiling young girl wearing a white hat and pink dress outdoors related to Madeleine McCann disappearance theory.

    Image credits: Sipa USA

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite the new lead, the paper claims efforts to pursue the theory were blocked by German authorities. 

    Portuguese investigators reportedly requested authorization to carry out a covert operation involving an undercover officer tasked with befriending the German woman, in hopes of getting a confession from her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    German prosecutors refused, the newspaper claims.

    Comment by Eivissa Lyn blaming parents for Madeleine McCann walking alone, related to disturbing new disappearance theory.

    Aerial view of the complex showing McCanns' apartment, ocean club, tapas bar, and entrance in the disappearance theory context.

    Image credits: EM Productions

    “German prosecutors were asked to authorize a covert police operation with someone posing as a friend of the woman’s and trying to get her to confess, but the courts refused,” Correio da Manhã claimed. 

    “It was decided to continue solely with the investigation into suspect Christian Brueckner, rejecting other possibilities.”

    Comment discussing a theory about Madeleine McCann's disappearance involving being run over by a drunk driver.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blurred image of a person holding a child outdoors, related to disturbing new theory in Madeleine McCann run over by drunk driver.

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The paper also said that German authorities turned down requests to probe whether the German woman might have driven Madeleine home drunk after hitting her, and then disposed of her body at sea.

    The theory was supported by a witness, who allegedly told police at the time that they had seen a woman and a young girl in a car matching the one owned by the German wife.

    “The PJ concluded she could have run Madeleine over and panicked,” the report read.

    Time is running out for prosecutors as they scramble to gather enough evidence to keep Brueckner behind bars

    Facebook comment by Bernadette O'Neill expressing hope for closure in the Madeleine McCann disappearance investigation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple sitting on a couch holding a photo of young girl, related to disturbing new theory in Madeleine McCann disappearance.

    Image credits: Steve Parsons – PA Images/PA Images

    As Bored Panda previously reported. German authorities’ increased focus on Christian Brueckner isn’t just about justice for Madeleine—it’s about time.

    Brueckner’s scheduled release from prison—September 17—is drawing closer, and investigators are in a desperate race against the clock to present enough evidence to justify a new arrest warrant and keep him incarcerated.

    Despite his status as the prime suspect in the McCann case since 2020, Brueckner has never been charged.

    Earlier attempts to extend his sentence—by prosecuting him for five other r*pes and child ab*se cases—collapsed last October, after a German judge deemed much of the evidence “almost worthless.” 

    That left investigators with only one viable path: tie him definitively to Madeleine.

    Comment by Jim Knox calling for another police investigation into Madeleine McCann's disappearance case.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young girl with blonde hair looking serious, related to disturbing new theory in Madeleine McCann disappearance case.

    Image credits: Netflix

    German and Portuguese police recently renewed their search for evidence connecting the convicted ab*ser to the missing child, returning to the scrubland around Praia da Luz—the same coastal resort where Madeleine vanished in 2007.

    German prosecutors said they are ready to present over 20,000 pages of evidence, including disturbing images, online chat logs, and written fantasies about abducting children.

    Prosecutors are acutely aware of both how narrow their window is, and the danger Brueckner poses if allowed to be free.

    “As soon as Brueckner is free he will disappear and likely never be seen again,” a source said.

    “Anything but the parents.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the report

    Facebook comment from Paula Grace Doyle-Toulson saying let her rest in peace, related to Madeleine McCann disappearance theory.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media by Bridget Harrold expressing opinion about Madeleine McCann case involving a disturbing new theory.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Sheryl Baber questioning if Madeleine McCann was out walking before the incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment questioning the theory in Madeleine McCann's disappearance involving a drunk driver incident.

    Social media comment by user Joanne Jones expressing criticism related to Madeleine McCann's disappearance theory.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by Ruth Adair mentioning a theory about Madeleine McCann’s disappearance compared to drama series The Missing.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Anne Pearce expressing sadness over child safety in Madeleine McCann disappearance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on medication possibly stopping movement, discussing theory in Madeleine McCann disappearance involving drunk driver incident.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing concerns about children being drugged, related to disturbing new theory in Madeleine McCann case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing theories related to Madeleine McCann's disappearance and a drunk driver.

    Comment by Julie Webb questioning the likelihood of someone hearing about a drunk driver in Madeleine McCann's disappearance theory.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda