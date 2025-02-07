Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Seeks Advice After Colleague Threatens To Quit Unless She Takes Back Graveyard Shift
Work & Money

Woman Seeks Advice After Colleague Threatens To Quit Unless She Takes Back Graveyard Shift

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people would play the “I have kids” card to try and get what they want. We’ve covered this theme several times on this site, and the story you’re about to read is no different.

A recently hired employee wants to leave the graveyard shift and demands a change of work hours with her manager because of her children. The woman also threatened to quit if she did not get her desired schedule. 

The manager worked hard to get the suitable hours she currently has and refuses to budge. But at the same time, she refuses to be the reason for an employee’s sudden departure. 

RELATED:

    Some employees with children carry a sense of entitlement because of their situation

    Image credits: fabrikasimf (not the actual image)

    A woman demanded to switch work shifts with her manager because she has kids and threatened to quit if she didn’t get what she wants

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual image)

    The manager refused to give in and feels she has paid her dues to work the schedule she has

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ufabizphoto (not the actual image)

    She is now seeking advice on what to do 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Milkymilk909

    Parents are almost automatically offered more privileges, particularly with work schedules

    The corporate structure tends to favor parent employees regarding work privileges. This is why paternity and maternity leave exist and why the US Congress approved the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) in 1993

    “Historically, all of these provisions were for parents and carers initially. And some people don’t know that’s changed,” Manchester Metropolitan University HR lecturer Dr. Krystal Wilkinson explained to the BBC

    The Clear Company executive director Kate Headley shared a similar sentiment, stating that most employers view flexible working as a privilege for “parents with young children.” 

    This seemingly longstanding practice is likely why the woman felt entitled to a schedule that better suited her. However, many recognize the importance of impartiality among employees, regardless of whether or not they have children. 

    University of Maine sociologist Amy Blackstone believes that companies do “very little” for childfree employees to “protect their time” to enjoy work-life balance. As she tells HR Dive, “employers could do more to show they value all employees, not just those who are parents.”

    It might be easier said than done but for law professor Joan C. Williams, having “reason-neutral” policies that don’t favor anyone would be a good start. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When people work from home, just have them say, ‘I’m working from home.’ Don’t make people explain why,” Williams wrote in an article for Harvard Business Review

    Managers should clarify employee expectations

    Incorrect expectations could be a reason why an employee acts entitled. According to workplace expert Michelle Gibbings, managers should manage these expectations and clarify their obligations at the beginning. 

    But ultimately, finding a middle ground should be the priority. 

    “If the team member always wants the Friday off before a public holiday, work through the options and what is fair for other team members,” Gibbings wrote in an article for the CEO Magazine

    Gibbings also recommends that teamwork be a top priority. She advises managers to monitor employees’ performance and progress (or lack thereof) and consider how it affects the entire team. 

    “For a healthy team dynamic, you want each person appreciating the value their colleagues offer,” she wrote. 

    In the story, the newly hired employee does not yet have the right to make demands, let alone from her manager. Her threat to quit if her request is not granted also questions her dedication to the job, making her a possible liability down the line. 

    Commenters shared their unfiltered reactions, with some people suggesting the employee’s dismissal

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    1

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    0cobdiord2 avatar
    Emily Lemons
    Emily Lemons
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ Quicksrich.Com

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    0cobdiord2 avatar
    Emily Lemons
    Emily Lemons
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ Quicksrich.Com

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Work & Money
    Homepage
    Trending
    Work & Money
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda