Woman Seeks Advice After Colleague Threatens To Quit Unless She Takes Back Graveyard Shift

Some people would play the “I have kids” card to try and get what they want. We’ve covered this theme several times on this site, and the story you’re about to read is no different.

A recently hired employee wants to leave the graveyard shift and demands a change of work hours with her manager because of her children. The woman also threatened to quit if she did not get her desired schedule.

The manager worked hard to get the suitable hours she currently has and refuses to budge. But at the same time, she refuses to be the reason for an employee’s sudden departure.

Some employees with children carry a sense of entitlement because of their situation

Image credits: fabrikasimf (not the actual image)

A woman demanded to switch work shifts with her manager because she has kids and threatened to quit if she didn’t get what she wants

Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual image)

The manager refused to give in and feels she has paid her dues to work the schedule she has

Image credits: ufabizphoto (not the actual image)

She is now seeking advice on what to do

Image credits: Milkymilk909

Parents are almost automatically offered more privileges, particularly with work schedules

The corporate structure tends to favor parent employees regarding work privileges. This is why paternity and maternity leave exist and why the US Congress approved the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) in 1993.

“Historically, all of these provisions were for parents and carers initially. And some people don’t know that’s changed,” Manchester Metropolitan University HR lecturer Dr. Krystal Wilkinson explained to the BBC.

The Clear Company executive director Kate Headley shared a similar sentiment, stating that most employers view flexible working as a privilege for “parents with young children.”

This seemingly longstanding practice is likely why the woman felt entitled to a schedule that better suited her. However, many recognize the importance of impartiality among employees, regardless of whether or not they have children.

University of Maine sociologist Amy Blackstone believes that companies do “very little” for childfree employees to “protect their time” to enjoy work-life balance. As she tells HR Dive, “employers could do more to show they value all employees, not just those who are parents.”

It might be easier said than done but for law professor Joan C. Williams, having “reason-neutral” policies that don’t favor anyone would be a good start.

“When people work from home, just have them say, ‘I’m working from home.’ Don’t make people explain why,” Williams wrote in an article for Harvard Business Review.

Managers should clarify employee expectations

Incorrect expectations could be a reason why an employee acts entitled. According to workplace expert Michelle Gibbings, managers should manage these expectations and clarify their obligations at the beginning.

But ultimately, finding a middle ground should be the priority.

“If the team member always wants the Friday off before a public holiday, work through the options and what is fair for other team members,” Gibbings wrote in an article for the CEO Magazine.

Gibbings also recommends that teamwork be a top priority. She advises managers to monitor employees’ performance and progress (or lack thereof) and consider how it affects the entire team.

“For a healthy team dynamic, you want each person appreciating the value their colleagues offer,” she wrote.

In the story, the newly hired employee does not yet have the right to make demands, let alone from her manager. Her threat to quit if her request is not granted also questions her dedication to the job, making her a possible liability down the line.

Commenters shared their unfiltered reactions, with some people suggesting the employee’s dismissal

