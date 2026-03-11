ADVERTISEMENT

Most people know that it’s important to keep the stray animal population under control, or else things can get out of hand. That’s why some folks take it upon themselves to neuter these canines and felines when they get the chance, or it may never happen.

That’s exactly what one man thought, which is why, when he found a stray cat in his garage, he spent a week trying to find its owner, and then took it to get neutered when nobody reached out. Unfortunately, he ended up getting in trouble when the cat’s breeder found out.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Pet owners must do their best to make sure their animal can be identified back to them, or else they’ll be placing the cat or dog at risk

Image credits: REDfox / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that one day, a stray black cat came up to him in his garage, and he fed it because it seemed hungry, but wasn’t able to identify whose it was

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: picturepartners / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The man ended up keeping the feline for a few days, posted missing cat ads online, and even visited his local shelter to check for a microchip

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, the poster decided to get the animal neutered since no owner had contacted him, and he left the cat free after a while

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Worldly-Day-9092

The problem is that the cat’s owner later came knocking on the poster’s door and got mad about the feline being neutered, as he had wanted it to be bred

As the poster had mentioned, he loved to hang out in his garage and also chat with his neighbors whenever he got the chance. That’s how he happened to find a stray cat, whose collar had no identification on it. Since it seemed to be hungry, he gave it some kibble and let it stay with him for a while.

As most feline experts will tell you, the best thing a person can do for a stray cat is to respect their need for space, without trying to get them indoors until they are ready. Folks can also help them feel more relaxed by providing some food and water, and letting them stay put without being bothered.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is exactly what the man did, which is why the black cat ended up staying with him for over ten hours. That’s when he decided to keep it overnight and try to find its owners, which turned out to be tough. Since there were no details on the feline’s collar, no microchip, and no reply from the missing ads, the OP wondered what to do.

According to professionals, the best way to find out if a stray animal is someone’s pet is to just start by asking around in the area. If they don’t have any identifying information on their collar or a microchip, folks can make an online post about the animal, and also contact their local veterinary clinic or organization to amplify their search.

Image credits: vershinin89 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the man had tried everything possible to reunite the cat with its owner and still hadn’t found anyone, he decided to at least get the animal neutered. He knew that getting it fixed would help control his neighborhood’s local cat population and also prevent the feline from getting too territorial.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is actually the best thing to do when a person encounters feral cats in their area, as research shows that overpopulation is a significant problem among strays. Getting them fixed can help prevent feral colonies from growing rapidly and can save many animals from growing up in harsh conditions.

That’s exactly why the OP got the cat neutered, and he looked after it for a while so that it could heal properly. Once he was sure that the animal was okay, he decided to let it go free, as he felt that it would be capable of managing on its own, plus there were many feral cats in the area that were doing okay.

Unfortunately, as soon as the poster let the feline loose, its owner came rushing to confront him. The other man got mad that his cat had been neutered because he had wanted to breed it. That’s when the OP pointed out that the man hadn’t even put any identification on his pet, and didn’t seem to be bothered that it had been gone for days.

Who do you think is right in this situation? Do share your thoughts and opinions on this story down below.

ADVERTISEMENT

People sided with the poster and felt that the cat’s owner was negligent for letting his pet roam free, and not tagging or chipping it

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT