40 Adorable Black Kitties That Bring Love Instead Of Misfortune
Have you ever looked at your pet cat and thought – how is this little creature alive? It's not like they're stupid, but they are just so... interesting. Like, they have a few working brain cells in that little head of theirs, but it's definitely not a lot of them.
Well, if you haven't wondered that before, you might after today's list – it's full of cats that embody exactly what we mean by this description. So, let's jump in, shall we?
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
He Yawned Just As I Was Taking The Picture
Nobody Can Touch Her Lady Bug
She Ate The Tampons 🤦🏻♀️
A lot of people love cats, that’s no secret. They’re fluffy, cute, have interesting characters – both playful and mysterious, and that’s just the surface. In order to prove to you our point, we collected this list of adorable and whimsical cat pics that we’re almost sure are going to steal your heart.
As you might notice, all of these kittens in today’s list are black, and that’s exactly what we have been going for. You see, while black is among the most common colors for cats, these felines still get stigmatized from time to time.
He Ate A Lizard That Got Into The House Today…..lizard Count At 2 Now
Yarn Crimes Have Been Committed
Magpie Likes To Be Loud
And it all comes down to the fact that there are several superstitions tied to them. For example, black cats are witches in disguise. Or that they’re spies sent by witches to spy on humans.
Back in the day, this superstition was believed so strongly that during the Witch trials, the lives of the black cats were taken along with the women, who were thought to be witches.
Turns Out That My 17 Year Old Void Doesn't Have Thyroid Disease, He Just Wants More Food
My Lil Guy
Last Halloween I Set The Bowl Of Candy Out For Late-Night Kiddos. Mona (At Right) Left Her Own Treat For Them
And while in modern days, this one is not believed straight-forwardly, the black cats are still associated with witches, especially during the holidays like Halloween. Just think about it, a lot of times when you see black cat imagery, it is indeed somehow related to witchery, isn’t it?
Another superstition related to black cats that is probably believed more straightforwardly even today, especially by some folks, is that black cats bring bad luck overall.
It’s a belief that comes from the Middle Ages, just like the previous one. In the 16th century in Italy, it was believed that the end of life was imminent if a black cat lay on someone's sickbed.
Took 2 Hours, 8 Firemen, And A Couple Thousand Of Dollars In Property Damage, But We Saved This Little Rascal
He Lost The Brain Cell In The Bathtub And He's Trying To Retrieve It
He Stared At Me For Turkey. I Gave Turkey. He Kept Staring
Nowadays, it’s considered bad luck if a black cat crosses someone’s path, while if a white cat does the same, it's good luck. Similarly, if a black feline is spotted during a funeral procession, it’s said that the family is about to lose another member. Well, you get the gist – superstitions go that all the dark cats are essentially evil and bring misfortune.
Interestingly, not all superstitions dub black cats as such. There are some who paint them the way they did with white ones – as good omens. Like in some Asian countries and the UK, you're going to be lucky in life if you own a black cat.
Y'all Ever Just
Just A Normal Day In With A One Braincelled Cat
There Was A Moth. Only Brain Cell Activated
In Japan, you'll have luck in love if you spot a black cat, while in England, a bride will have luck in her marriage if she gets a black cat as a gift.
So, you see, the black feline doesn’t have to be the incarnation of evil – it can be a good force for someone’s life. And that’s how we prefer to look at them – after all, how these kittens in today’s list bring anything but joy, right?
Do you believe black cat superstitions? If yes, have they ever came true? Please, tell us your stories!