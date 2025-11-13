ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever looked at your pet cat and thought – how is this little creature alive? It's not like they're stupid, but they are just so... interesting. Like, they have a few working brain cells in that little head of theirs, but it's definitely not a lot of them.

Well, if you haven't wondered that before, you might after today's list – it's full of cats that embody exactly what we mean by this description. So, let's jump in, shall we?

#1

He Yawned Just As I Was Taking The Picture

Black kitty playfully stretching next to an orange and white cat on a textured blue blanket on a beige armchair

wixbloom Report

    #2

    Nobody Can Touch Her Lady Bug

    Black kitty lying on carpet with a pink toy, showcasing adorable and loving black kitties instead of misfortune.

    sierrawrxp Report

    #3

    She Ate The Tampons 🤦🏻‍♀️

    Black kitty hiding by the toilet, playing with torn tampon wrappers, showcasing adorable mischief and charm indoors.

    Bartallica Report

    A lot of people love cats, that’s no secret. They’re fluffy, cute, have interesting characters – both playful and mysterious, and that’s just the surface. In order to prove to you our point, we collected this list of adorable and whimsical cat pics that we’re almost sure are going to steal your heart. 

    As you might notice, all of these kittens in today’s list are black, and that’s exactly what we have been going for. You see, while black is among the most common colors for cats, these felines still get stigmatized from time to time. 
    #4

    He Ate A Lizard That Got Into The House Today…..lizard Count At 2 Now

    Black kitty with wide eyes sitting indoors on a bed, showcasing the adorable charm of black kitties that bring love.

    sharlayan Report

    #5

    Yarn Crimes Have Been Committed

    Black kitty with wide eyes peeking out from a black-and-white patterned bag on a carpeted floor.

    snoringshrine Report

    #6

    Magpie Likes To Be Loud

    Black kitty with wide eyes and open mouth stretching front paws while resting in a soft carrier on carpeted floor.

    DuchessofShinies Report

    And it all comes down to the fact that there are several superstitions tied to them. For example, black cats are witches in disguise. Or that they’re spies sent by witches to spy on humans.

    Back in the day, this superstition was believed so strongly that during the Witch trials, the lives of the black cats were taken along with the women, who were thought to be witches. 
    #7

    Turns Out That My 17 Year Old Void Doesn't Have Thyroid Disease, He Just Wants More Food

    Close-up of an adorable black kitty with closed eyes being gently held, showing affection and calmness at home.

    Godemperortoastyy Report

    #8

    My Lil Guy

    Black kitty with wide eyes and a small white patch on its chest resting under wooden furniture indoors.

    rhythmoftherainn Report

    #9

    Last Halloween I Set The Bowl Of Candy Out For Late-Night Kiddos. Mona (At Right) Left Her Own Treat For Them

    Black kitties on a porch with a bowl of candy and a toy mouse on a patterned doormat at night.

    reddit.com Report

    And while in modern days, this one is not believed straight-forwardly, the black cats are still associated with witches, especially during the holidays like Halloween. Just think about it, a lot of times when you see black cat imagery, it is indeed somehow related to witchery, isn’t it? 

    Another superstition related to black cats that is probably believed more straightforwardly even today, especially by some folks, is that black cats bring bad luck overall.

    It’s a belief that comes from the Middle Ages, just like the previous one. In the 16th century in Italy, it was believed that the end of life was imminent if a black cat lay on someone's sickbed. 
    #10

    Took 2 Hours, 8 Firemen, And A Couple Thousand Of Dollars In Property Damage, But We Saved This Little Rascal

    Black kitty with bright eyes walking on carpet near furniture, showcasing adorable black kitties bringing love.

    MersoNocte Report

    #11

    He Lost The Brain Cell In The Bathtub And He's Trying To Retrieve It

    Black kitty peeking over a white bathtub with a light purple shower curtain in the background.

    dayna2x Report

    #12

    He Stared At Me For Turkey. I Gave Turkey. He Kept Staring

    Black kitty with shiny fur sitting on a green carpet near a white food bowl and black furniture in a cozy room.

    peachfawn Report

    Nowadays, it’s considered bad luck if a black cat crosses someone’s path, while if a white cat does the same, it's good luck. Similarly, if a black feline is spotted during a funeral procession, it’s said that the family is about to lose another member. Well, you get the gist – superstitions go that all the dark cats are essentially evil and bring misfortune. 

    Interestingly, not all superstitions dub black cats as such. There are some who paint them the way they did with white ones – as good omens. Like in some Asian countries and the UK, you're going to be lucky in life if you own a black cat.
    #13

    Y'all Ever Just

    Black kitty lying upside down on a dark couch with bright eyes, showcasing adorable and loving feline charm.

    villainsandcats Report

    #14

    Just A Normal Day In With A One Braincelled Cat

    Black kitty with bright green eyes sitting on tiled floor with legs stretched out in an unusual pose indoors.

    TutorTemptation Report

    #15

    There Was A Moth. Only Brain Cell Activated

    Black kitty with bright green eyes sitting alert on a leather couch near a wooden cabinet indoors.

    anonytrish Report

    In Japan, you'll have luck in love if you spot a black cat, while in England, a bride will have luck in her marriage if she gets a black cat as a gift. 

    So, you see, the black feline doesn’t have to be the incarnation of evil – it can be a good force for someone’s life. And that’s how we prefer to look at them – after all, how these kittens in today’s list bring anything but joy, right?

    Do you believe black cat superstitions? If yes, have they ever came true? Please, tell us your stories!

    #16

    All Three Of My Girls Belong Here

    Two adorable black kitties sitting on a bed, one with a toy in its mouth, bringing love and charm indoors.

    mchlwlsh Report

    #17

    My Void Goes Limp When You Hold Him, So I Wear Him As A Scarf

    Man wearing gray shirt with an adorable black kitty draped over his shoulders inside a cozy home setting.

    Great_Repeat291 Report

    #18

    She Misunderstood When I Said She’s So Cute I Could Just Eat Her Up

    Black kitty sitting inside a lunch bag on a kitchen counter surrounded by snacks and sandwiches.

    reddit.com Report

    #19

    I Fear That When He Turned Upside Down, The Braincell Fell Out

    Black kitty with bright yellow eyes lying upside down on a person's lap indoors, showcasing adorable black kitties.

    littleoliviah Report

    #20

    “Awh Mom, Not Again”

    Black kitty with yellow eyes wearing a blue and green crocheted hat resting on a cozy blanket indoors.

    bananabugs Report

    #21

    Does Anyone Else Have A Bipedal Void?

    Black kitty standing on a wooden table near potted plant and cozy living room with natural light from window.

    DjSLT Report

    #22

    One $180 Emergency Vet Visit Later, We’ve Established That He Was Coughing And Drooling Because He Tried To Eat A Lit Candle

    Sleeping adorable black kitty with a red collar resting peacefully on colorful bedding indoors.

    yerbabuddy Report

    #23

    He Forgot How To Sit

    Black kitty with wide eyes lounging on a beige chair, showcasing adorable charm and affectionate nature indoors.

    snackdetective Report

    #24

    I Told Yuri To Get Out Of The Fridge

    Black kitty standing inside a fridge among food items, looking curiously with bright eyes and open mouth.

    NeedleworkerTrick126 Report

    #25

    Someone Likes To Stick His Head Through The Bars Of My Balcony So Now Someone Has To Wear A Safety Donut Whenever He’s Out There

    Black kitty lying on wooden floor wearing a colorful donut-shaped collar, showcasing adorable and loving feline charm.

    reddit.com Report

    #26

    I Don't Think He Likes The Christmas Tree

    Black kitty with bright yellow eyes sitting indoors near green leafy plants on a wooden surface.

    Peggylee94 Report

    #27

    Couldn’t Find Her While I Was Cleaning…

    Black kitty with wide eyes sitting inside a yellow shopping bag, showing adorable and playful feline behavior indoors.

    MyRandomOpinions Report

    #28

    Hugo Thinks He’s A Master Of Stealth. I Don’t Have The Heart To Tell Him…

    Black kitty wearing a blue floral outfit with pink pom-pom toys, resting on carpet near a white wall.

    Squishiimuffin Report

    #29

    Been Told Doc Belongs Here

    Black kitty sitting in a sink, playfully biting a silver faucet near a window with green leaves outside.

    shadowkult Report

    #30

    He's Been Sitting There For An Hour

    Black kitty resting comfortably on a doll seated on a floral quilted couch with pillows in a cozy living room.

    LaceBird360 Report

    #31

    Pets Enhance Our Lives And Lower Our Stress

    Black kitty lounging upside down on cluttered craft room shelves with colorful stickers and sewing supplies nearby.

    malytwotails Report

    #32

    My Son Pretends He Wants Cuddles Only To Brutally Attack Me! Roast Him!

    Black kitty gently biting a person's hand while lying on their lap, showcasing adorable black kitties' loving nature.

    2boobs1kitten Report

    #33

    Nova Has Nothing Going On Inside

    Fluffy black kitty with bright yellow eyes looking up with a tiny pink tongue sticking out indoors.

    VladimirQtin Report

    #34

    She's Been Squared Up With This Soda Pop Bottle For About 10 Minutes

    Black kitty sitting on wooden floor curiously looking at a plastic water bottle in a cozy indoor setting.

    machinus-x Report

    #35

    Banana For Scale

    Black kitty with bright yellow eyes sitting in a fruit basket next to a bunch of yellow bananas on a kitchen counter.

    soccersoccerr Report

    #36

    She Likes To Get Her Claw Stuck And Then Just Stand There

    Fluffy black kitty sitting on a bright blue bedspread, looking alert and calm in a cozy bedroom setting

    Thicc_OatMeal42 Report

    #37

    My Son And My Son’s Son

    Black kitty lying on bed with a pink pillow, holding a blue bird plush toy, showcasing adorable black kitties charm.

    Squishiimuffin Report

    #38

    Forgot To Close The Kitchen Door Today, Came Home To This

    Black kitty curled up sleeping inside a small frying pan on a kitchen stove, showing adorable cozy behavior.

    Godemperortoastyy Report

    #39

    Kitty In A Tie

    Black kitty wearing a checkered tie lying on carpet with people in the background, showcasing adorable black kitties.

    Salty-Cell7687 Report

    #40

    One Cell, One Goal

    Black kitty with bright eyes reaching for a slice of pizza on a plate, showing adorable curious behavior.

    myfriendpickles Report

