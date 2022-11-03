Hi Pandas! I think it's been over a year since my last post so I thought it was about time for an update. The big news is that I accidentally created a comic last fall called 'Witchflowers'!

In October 2021, while participating in the Inktober/Comictober challenges, I used the daily prompts to draw comics about a couple of witches and — before I knew it — it snowballed into its own story!

'Witchflowers' follows the exploits of Iris Bloom, Sunflower Daffodil, Gardenia the cat, and Hettie the bird! The ongoing story, which involves Hettie the bird and Sunflower the young witch switching bodies, is still a work in progress, but I've gotten a lot of positive feedback on what I've made so far and thought you all might like to give it a read!

If you like these comics, I am still regularly posting stand-alone 'Witchflowers' comics — along with a lot of other comics — while I work on completing the main 'Witchflowers' story.

You can find my previous posts on Bored Panda here.

