I believe many people dream of becoming heroes, but only a few actually make it a reality. While it may not be in the form of a Marvel superhero, we need people like Marcio Lacerda even more.

Marcio has dedicated 25 years of his life to feeding stray animals and supporting impoverished families. This man is also known in Brazil as Protector Marcio, who embodies compassion and resilience. Due to meeting a lot of sick and injured animals on his routes, Marcio decided to study veterinary medicine at Ulbra, one of Brazil’s premier institutions.

This man is the ultimate example of the profound difference one individual can make in the world while inspiring others to take action.

More info: Instagram | vakinha.com.br

    Meet Marcio, a hero from Brazil who has been rescuing and feeding stray animals for 25 years

    Man in a raincoat smiling, holding a kitten, embodying the hero without a cape spirit amidst floodwaters.

    Image credits: protetormarciors

    Marcio’s journey with animals began as a way to heal from deep depression. He started volunteering at a shelter, not realizing it would change his life forever

    Man smiling while holding a stray dog, symbolizing 25 years of compassion and care for animals.

    Image credits: protetormarciors

    In an interview with Bored Panda, Marcio told us more about his hardships before joining a shelter.

    “Twenty-five years ago, I was going through a deep depression. I had attempted to take my own life twice. I have always loved animals, and knowing this, a friend took me to do volunteer work at a shelter.”

    Man carrying dog food surrounded by stray dogs in a rural setting.

    Image credits: protetormarciors

    “It was there that I managed to recover from depression and feel useful to society. Since then, I have dedicated my life to saving the animals that saved my life”

    Man holding puppies, committed to feeding stray dogs for 25 years.

    Image credits: protetormarciors

    Determined to make an even greater impact, Marcio is now studying veterinary medicine at Ulbra University to improve his ability to help animals and vulnerable communities

    Man caring for a stray dog, tending to its bandaged paw, demonstrating compassion for feeding strays for 25 years.

    Image credits: protetormarciors

    Marcio shared more about his studies.

    “The academic experience has given me a new perspective on the animal cause. I believe that, with my life experience combined with veterinary medicine, I will be able to encourage and inspire other professionals to engage more in animal welfare.”

    If you feel like you want to help Marcio to cover his studying costs, that can be done by following this link.

    Person in gloves tending to a black and white cat, highlighting care for stray animals.

    Image credits: protetormarciors

    But his compassion doesn’t stop with animals—he also supports impoverished families

    Man, known for feeding stray dogs, hugging a woman and holding a food bag near a car outdoors.

    Image credits: protetormarciors

    Man in Santa hat kneeling by a young girl in a wheelchair near a gate, handing her a book.

    Image credits: protetormarciors

    “The animals we assist are usually in poor regions. You cannot bring a bowl of food for the animals and ignore the children who are also hungry” shared Marcio

    Man feeding stray dogs from SUV, joined by a child in a leopard print coat.

    Image credits: protetormarciors

    “One cause does not cancel out the other. We can help animals while also extending a hand to our fellow human beings.”

    Man feeding stray dogs from his car trunk, surrounded by attentive dogs on a dirt road.

    Image credits: protetormarciors

    Man feeding stray dogs in a row of bowls, showcasing his dedication over 25 years.

    Image credits: protetormarciors

    Great deeds, however, come at a great cost. Providing medical care and food requires significant resources

    Man in a pink shirt selecting dog food from a store shelf, dedicated to feeding stray dogs for 25 years.

    Image credits: protetormarciors

    Marcio expanded on the financial burdens: “The costs are indeed very high. Due to high taxes in Brazil, food and medical supplies become very expensive.”

    Man smiling, pushing a cart of food supplies, dedicated to feeding stray dogs for 25 years.

    Image credits: protetormarciors

    Man unloading dog food from a van, dedicated to feeding stray dogs for 25 years.

    Image credits: protetormarciors

    “Without the help of the community through donations, it would be impossible to assist so many animals”

    Man feeding stray dogs from a bowl while sitting near an open car trunk, demonstrating kindness to animals.

    Image credits: protetormarciors

    Man feeding stray dogs in a dirt area, surrounded by trees and debris.

    Image credits: protetormarciors

    Man feeding stray dogs, petting a brown dog with affection in an outdoor setting.

    Image credits: protetormarciors

    Despite the challenges, Marcio is not one to give up as he continues to spread a message of compassion and action to support both animals and people in need

    Feeding stray dogs, a man holds food as many dogs gather around him on a rural dirt road next to a car.

    Image credits: protetormarciors

    “Saint Francis of Assisi left an important message: “Start by doing what is necessary, then what is possible, and suddenly you are doing the impossible.” We can all do something to help others, whether it’s an animal or a human being. Mother Teresa of Calcutta said: “What I do is a drop in the ocean. But without it, the ocean would be smaller.” We can all contribute in small ways, and drop by drop, together, we can change the world,” lastly added Marcio.

    "Person observing stray dogs by a stack of bricks, embodying heroism in feeding them for 25 years.

    Image credits: protetormarciors

    Stray puppy eating from a bowl of food on sandy ground, illustrating feeding efforts for stray dogs.

    Image credits: protetormarciors

