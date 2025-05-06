Lady Excludes Nephew From Son’s B-Day As He Ruined Last One, Gets Called “Fatphobic” By Her Sis

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents love their children; that’s like a universal truth. However, coddling them too much, not reprimanding them when it’s actually needed, and letting them do stupid things that can ruin someone else’s special day is just downright bad parenting, isn’t it?

The original poster’s (OP) sister laughed it off when her 16-year-old son ate the cake even before blowing the candles at OP’s son’s birthday party. Of course, he got excluded from the next one, but this offended his mom, and she even called out her sister instead of considering her obnoxious son’s behavior!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Parents must reprimand their children when they are wrong and discipline them

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

At the poster’s son’s (Cillian) last birthday, her 16-year-old nephew (Robbie) ate the custom-made cake worth $140, before it was even cut

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: throwaway123890098

Share icon

Image credits: user19205626 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Her sister, Robbie’s mom, claimed that he was “hungry,” but the angry poster asked her sister to pay her back for the expensive cake

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: throwaway123890098

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: nimito / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Her sister accused the poster of being fat-phobic, as Robbie has a weight problem, but that is not what the poster was implying

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: throwaway123890098

Cillian didn’t want to invite Robbie to the party again as he had also made fun of him last time, but this just infuriated the poster’s sister

In today’s story, our Reddit user is very stressed because of the conflict she had with her sister over their sons. It started during OP’s 14-year-old son’s (Cilian) last birthday when they found out that someone had eaten off a huge portion of the custom-made, $140 cake before blowing the candles. Her sister laughed it off, saying her son (Robbie) had eaten it because he was “hungry”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, OP was furious because there was a lot of food at the party, but he conveniently zeroed in on the cake, so she had to get a replacement cake from Walmart. Later on, when she called her sister and mentioned how upsetting it was, and asked for the money back, the woman called her fat phobic!

ADVERTISEMENT

Turns out that Robbie has a weight problem and has been having issues with binge eating since he was around 13. Now, nowhere had OP implied this, yet her sister pinned the false accusation, and the poster also mentions how she expects everyone to bend over backwards for Robbie.

Now, fast forward to Cillian’s birthday this time, he wanted a friends-only party with just 2 other cousins, and he didn’t want Robbie at all. Apparently, Robbie had embarrassed Cillian by poking fun at him and his friends, had got his plus one without invitation, and of course, ate the cake. However, things didn’t go down well with his mom, who got another opportunity to label her sister as fat-phobic.

Share icon

Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

After OP vented online about how stressed she is by the whole situation, folks were quite outraged by her sister. They said it’s pretty evident that Robbie’s mom enables his behavior, considering how she laughed it off when he ate the cake.

It has been observed that enabling inadvertently reinforces undesired behavior, and it doesn’t help kids when parents protect them from the natural consequences of their actions. As per Psychology Today, “Enabling can foster a sense of entitlement and a lack of accountability.”

That’s exactly what’s happening in this story, isn’t it? Folks also pointed out that since the mom doesn’t reprimand Robbie for his obnoxious behavior, he will keep repeating it and never learn. Moreover, people were also stunned by the amount of cake that he ate, as OP says it was equal to almost 20 slices, and that’s a lot!

Studies have revealed that the prevalence of obesity among U.S. children and adolescents was 19.7%, which means that approximately 14.7 million U.S. youths aged 2–19 years have obesity. Robbie could be one of them, as netizens highlighted that the mother fails to understand that Robbie has an unhealthy relationship with food, and instead of curbing it, she’s just enabling it.

ADVERTISEMENT

People also found it disconcerting that Robbie had the gall to make fun of Cillian and embarrass him at his own birthday party. This just shows how little consideration he has about other people’s special days. It’s no wonder that Cillian didn’t want to invite Robbie this time around, and folks also felt that since it is his birthday, it’s his choice, and OP’s sister can’t really object to his personal wishes.

Honestly, we completely agree with netizens, who didn’t hesitate to call out Robbie’s behavior and his mom’s irresponsible actions. What about you? If you were in OP’s shoes, how would you have handled the situation? Let us know in the comments!

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens instantly called out the poster’s sister for enabling her teenage son instead of actually checking his unhealthy relationship with food

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT