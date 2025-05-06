Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Lady Excludes Nephew From Son’s B-Day As He Ruined Last One, Gets Called “Fatphobic” By Her Sis
Sad boy wearing birthday crown sitting alone near gifts while other kids celebrate in the background at party with nephew excluded.
Family, Relationships

Lady Excludes Nephew From Son’s B-Day As He Ruined Last One, Gets Called “Fatphobic” By Her Sis

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents love their children; that’s like a universal truth. However, coddling them too much, not reprimanding them when it’s actually needed, and letting them do stupid things that can ruin someone else’s special day is just downright bad parenting, isn’t it?

The original poster’s (OP) sister laughed it off when her 16-year-old son ate the cake even before blowing the candles at OP’s son’s birthday party. Of course, he got excluded from the next one, but this offended his mom, and she even called out her sister instead of considering her obnoxious son’s behavior!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Parents must reprimand their children when they are wrong and discipline them

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    At the poster’s son’s (Cillian) last birthday, her 16-year-old nephew (Robbie) ate the custom-made cake worth $140, before it was even cut

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: throwaway123890098

    Image credits: user19205626 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her sister, Robbie’s mom, claimed that he was “hungry,” but the angry poster asked her sister to pay her back for the expensive cake

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: throwaway123890098

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: nimito / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her sister accused the poster of being fat-phobic, as Robbie has a weight problem, but that is not what the poster was implying

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: throwaway123890098

    Cillian didn’t want to invite Robbie to the party again as he had also made fun of him last time, but this just infuriated the poster’s sister

    In today’s story, our Reddit user is very stressed because of the conflict she had with her sister over their sons. It started during OP’s 14-year-old son’s (Cilian) last birthday when they found out that someone had eaten off a huge portion of the custom-made, $140 cake before blowing the candles. Her sister laughed it off, saying her son (Robbie) had eaten it because he was “hungry”.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, OP was furious because there was a lot of food at the party, but he conveniently zeroed in on the cake, so she had to get a replacement cake from Walmart. Later on, when she called her sister and mentioned how upsetting it was, and asked for the money back, the woman called her fat phobic! 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Turns out that Robbie has a weight problem and has been having issues with binge eating since he was around 13. Now, nowhere had OP implied this, yet her sister pinned the false accusation, and the poster also mentions how she expects everyone to bend over backwards for Robbie. 

    Now, fast forward to Cillian’s birthday this time, he wanted a friends-only party with just 2 other cousins, and he didn’t want Robbie at all. Apparently, Robbie had embarrassed Cillian by poking fun at him and his friends, had got his plus one without invitation, and of course, ate the cake. However, things didn’t go down well with his mom, who got another opportunity to label her sister as fat-phobic.

    Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After OP vented online about how stressed she is by the whole situation, folks were quite outraged by her sister. They said it’s pretty evident that Robbie’s mom enables his behavior, considering how she laughed it off when he ate the cake. 

    It has been observed that enabling inadvertently reinforces undesired behavior, and it doesn’t help kids when parents protect them from the natural consequences of their actions. As per Psychology Today, “Enabling can foster a sense of entitlement and a lack of accountability.”

    That’s exactly what’s happening in this story, isn’t it? Folks also pointed out that since the mom doesn’t reprimand Robbie for his obnoxious behavior, he will keep repeating it and never learn. Moreover, people were also stunned by the amount of cake that he ate, as OP says it was equal to almost 20 slices, and that’s a lot! 

    Studies have revealed that the prevalence of obesity among U.S. children and adolescents was 19.7%, which means that approximately 14.7 million U.S. youths aged 2–19 years have obesity. Robbie could be one of them, as netizens highlighted that the mother fails to understand that Robbie has an unhealthy relationship with food, and instead of curbing it, she’s just enabling it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People also found it disconcerting that Robbie had the gall to make fun of Cillian and embarrass him at his own birthday party. This just shows how little consideration he has about other people’s special days. It’s no wonder that Cillian didn’t want to invite Robbie this time around, and folks also felt that since it is his birthday, it’s his choice, and OP’s sister can’t really object to his personal wishes.

    Honestly, we completely agree with netizens, who didn’t hesitate to call out Robbie’s behavior and his mom’s irresponsible actions. What about you? If you were in OP’s shoes, how would you have handled the situation? Let us know in the comments!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens instantly called out the poster’s sister for enabling her teenage son instead of actually checking his unhealthy relationship with food

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    7

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. Don't eat cake at someone's birthday without being told you could, basic respect and decency.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The problem is not the 16 year old's weight, but his behaviour, and also his mam's behaviour.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was going to say it sounds like they have a problem with his attitude,.not his weight.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ADVERTISEMENT
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is what undermines all forms of discrimination. No, folks, it's not picking on you because you're not a straight white able-bodied average sized male, sometimes it's just your bad behaviour. Being a minority with issues doesn't excuse being an AH.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. Don't eat cake at someone's birthday without being told you could, basic respect and decency.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The problem is not the 16 year old's weight, but his behaviour, and also his mam's behaviour.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was going to say it sounds like they have a problem with his attitude,.not his weight.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ADVERTISEMENT
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is what undermines all forms of discrimination. No, folks, it's not picking on you because you're not a straight white able-bodied average sized male, sometimes it's just your bad behaviour. Being a minority with issues doesn't excuse being an AH.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda