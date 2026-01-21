Person’s Cat Starts Disappearing For Days, Turns Out The Neighbor Has Been ‘Adopting’ Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Cats aren’t exactly the most loyal of creatures. Many can be quite fickle when it comes to who the flavor of the month, or day is. You can dote on them, buy them the most expensive toys, or feed them the best treats, and still get your feelings hurt when they cheat on you, and decide to wander off for what they see as the better deal.

One cat owner says they’ve poured their heart and soul into caring for their rescue cat. He’s high maintenance, expensive and has his “quirks,” which they’ve worked through together. All was going well until a new neighbor moved in upstairs. Suddenly, the cat started disappearing for days, coming home with unexplained wounds and has mysteriously picked up weight…

RELATED:

When their cat started acting strange and spending days away from home, its owner started to investigate

Man holding a fluffy cat outside a white building, illustrating a cat disappearing for days and being adopted by a neighbor.

Image credits: Mariela Ferbo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

They were horrified to learn that an upstairs neighbor had been “slowly adopting” the pet

Text excerpt about a person's cat that disappears for days because the neighbor has been adopting him without permission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cat disappearing for days with neighbor secretly adopting him, causing owner to worry about his whereabouts.

Text about consulting a vet and getting a cat fixed with no change in behavior after adoption.

Text excerpt about consulting a vet regarding a cat’s behavior and vaccination for the cat’s safety and happiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a territorial cat disappearing for days, with a neighbor secretly adopting him in the neighborhood.

Cat goes missing for days, neighbor secretly adopting him, owner establishes morning routine with the cat on the porch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cat disappears for days, neighbor secretly ‘adopting’ him, showing care despite cat’s skin condition and injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a person’s cat disappearing for days while the neighbor has been secretly adopting the cat.

A mother and her children bonding with a neighbor’s cat that frequently disappears for days.

Person’s cat disappearing for days as neighbor secretly adopts and cares for the cat in their apartment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man in light coat holding camera, smiling at a cat beside him among rocks, showing a cat disappearing and neighbor adopting theme.

Image credits: Ahmed / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text about a cat following neighbor’s son to their apartment, highlighting cat disappearance and neighbor adoption.

Text describing a cat disappearing for days, revealing the neighbor has been secretly adopting the person’s cat.

Text excerpt describing a neighbor’s son secretly adopting and caring for a cat with physical disabilities.

Person’s cat disappearing for days revealed neighbor has been secretly adopting the cat and welcoming him regularly.

Text excerpt about a person’s cat disappearing for days and not coming inside despite being called.

Text about cat’s skin outbreaks and concern over missing cat every 2-3 days instead of daily monitoring.

Cat disappearing for days as neighbor keeps adopting him, causing scratches and door damage trying to get inside.

Text describing a neighbor discussing the cat and agreeing to notify if the cat comes to their door again.

Text message conversation about a cat disappearing for days and the neighbor ‘adopting’ him in their apartment.

Text excerpt describing a cat’s injury and the neighbor discovering and caring for the cat, related to cat disappearing and neighbor adopting.

Veterinarian examining a cat while pet owners check on the pet concerned about cat disappearing and neighbor adopting it.

Image credits: JSB Co. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text describing a cat disappearing for days, with the neighbor secretly adopting and caring for the cat.

Neighbor 'adopting' cat causing it to disappear for days as owner confronts unusual behavior and litter box refusal.

Text explaining a cat’s digestive issues and special diet while mentioning the neighbor feeding the cat despite warnings.

Alt text: Cat starts disappearing for days and neighbor has been secretly adopting and feeding the pet causing weight gain and health concerns

ALT text: Concerned cat owner explains microchipped cat disappearing and neighbor secretly adopting the cat for days

Text excerpt about concern for a cat’s health and wellbeing as the pet disappears for days due to neighbor adopting him.

Alt text: Concerned person worries about neighbor adopting their cat without permission, causing the cat to disappear for days.

Cat repeatedly disappears for days, owner discovers neighbor has been secretly adopting and caring for the cat.

Text describing a cat disappearing for days as the neighbor has been secretly adopting the high-maintenance cat.

A gray and white cat walking on a dirt road, related to a cat disappearing for days and neighbor adopting him.

Image credits: Mathieu Odin / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text discussing rescued stray cats and a neighbor’s unusual obsession with the person’s cat causing it to disappear for days.

Image credits: Commercial_Use_1836

Here’s why some cats cheat on their doting human beings

Has Mr Whiskers been acting a little differently lately? ‘Working’ late, not coming home, a change in appearance/routine, or turning his nose up at your delicious dinners are all signs that he might have a side dish, so to speak…

There are many reasons why your cat may be choosing a neighbor over you. One of the most common is food. “If someone else offers a food they prefer (or more of it), they might return there frequently,” explains the pet parenting site, Kinship. “A random neighbour won’t know about the special food you might give your cat for health reasons, or how expensive it is to purchase regularly. And your cat, as loving as they may be, probably won’t care. If it tastes better, and is available more regularly, it could be more appealing.”

Another reason they’re stepping out could be because of a change in routine or environment. Maybe you have a new addition to the family, are working different hours, or going through some sort of change at home. All of these things can ruffle a cat’s proverbial feathers, leading to them going in search of a place where they can find comfort and routine again.

Cat peeking out from under a blue cover near a tire, disappearing for days before the neighbor adopted him.

Image credits: Ritish Jarodia / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“Cats are inherently territorial animals and generally like to live in their familiar environment,” says Daniel Warren-Cummings, central behaviour officer for Cats Protection. “Many cats will, however, seek refuge elsewhere if there is a sudden change in their home environment or routine which causes them stress, for example new pets or family members, home renovations or even loud noises at home which force cats to seek calmer environments elsewhere.”

The experts over at Kinship agree. They say that for some cats, even the most loving home may be stressful for them at times. “Noise, hustle and bustle, other pets, children, a new baby, a badly positioned food bowl — all these things can make cats uncomfortable, especially at mealtimes and so they may be drawn to an environment that they perceive as calmer and more comfortable for them,” explains the site.

This doesn’t mean your kitty no longer loves you. They’re just (rather selfishly) trying to get their needs met, maybe for food, attention or stimulation. Many will roam between houses but always return to you (at some point) for comfort and affection.

But be warned: if your home continues to be “problematic,” some cats may pack up and leave altogether when they find something that better suits their needs.

“You probably shouldn’t have a cat”: people had lots to say and not everyone was kind

Comment about a cat disappearing for days and advice to keep the cat indoors or on a leash for safety.

Online comment discussing a cat disappearing for days while neighbor has been adopting the cat at their apartment

Alt text: Cat disappearing for days as neighbor secretly adopts him, owner shares advice on keeping cats safe indoors and entertained.

Cat scratching at apartment door, showing signs of disappearing for days, hinting at neighbor’s secret adoption.

User comment about keeping an outdoor cat indoors to prevent it from disappearing and being adopted by a neighbor.

User comment about a cat disappearing for days and the risks of letting cats roam outside unattended.

Comment discussing indoor/outdoor cat behavior and neighbors possibly adopting a cat that disappears for days.

Comment criticizing a vet and suggesting anti-anxiety meds to calm a cat that keeps disappearing days.

Person’s cat disappearing for days as neighbor secretly adopts and feeds him, ignoring owner’s requests to stop.

Text comment about outdoor cats and responsible pet ownership, discussing cats disappearing and neighbors adopting them.

Person’s cat disappearing for days, reveals neighbor secretly adopting and spending time with the cat safely outdoors.

Reddit comment discussing the mystery of a person’s cat disappearing for days and neighbor adopting him.

Comment on a community forum discussing a cat disappearing for days, suggesting the cat moves freely as it wants.

Comment about keeping a cat inside to prevent it from disappearing, emphasizing owner responsibility and enrichment needs.

Comment about keeping a cat indoors like a responsible owner in an online discussion about a cat disappearing for days.

Comment on a forum about a cat that frequently goes missing, hinting at concerns about outdoor cats.

Comment about keeping a cat inside to prevent it from disappearing or being adopted by a neighbor’s family.

User comment suggesting using a catio or leash for a cat that starts disappearing, to allow safe exploration and playtime.

Comment about a cat disappearing for days while the neighbor has been adopting the cat instead.

Screenshot of an online comment saying the cat prefers the neighbor who has been ‘adopting’ him.

Comment suggesting using an AirTag on a cat’s collar to monitor its location when the neighbor is ‘adopting’ him.

Comment about dangers of an outdoor cat and suggesting building a catio or leash training for safety and environment.

Comment discussing advice on keeping a cat inside and using an Air Tag to track it disappearing for days.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing a cat disappearing for days and being adopted by neighbors.

Allowing your cat to spend time or eat at a stranger’s home can be dangerous, here’s what to do about it

Besides your broken heart, there are a range of risks that come with your cat eating from, or visiting a stranger. Even if your pet isn’t on a special diet, this person could be feeding them something that isn’t particularly healthy or nutritious. Or worse yet, toxic, like onions, garlic or chocolate.

According to Cat Advocacy Programme Manager at International Cat Care, Linda Ryan, cats with diabetes or a kidney condition are particularly vulnerable… If a diabetic cat is dining out and getting extra food at the wrong time and place, they may not eat at home and the owner might end up not giving them insulin because they think they haven’t eaten.

Another issue with kitties eating outside of your home is that they get overfed and become obese. This, in turn, can lead to health issues like diabetes or joint problems.

There’s also the risk of your cat encountering hazards en route to their side dish. For example, crossing a busy road, encountering dogs or other animals.

If you suspect your beloved cat is being unfaithful, experts suggest getting a with a microchip cat flap or GPS cat tracker, to monitor how much time they’re spending away/where they’re going.

If you know where they’re spending their time, ask your neighbour kindly to stop feeding your pet and explain why. Do this in person or slip a note under their door or on the cat’s collar.

“In practice, most people who feed other peoples’ cats do so in the well-meaning and honest belief that the cats are strays, have no owners and are hungry,” says Daniel Warren-Cummings. He says that from a legal point of view, cats are regarded as property but recent changes in Britain’s laws also now recognise their sentience.

“The removal or taking of a cat without authority or lawful excuse could be considered an offence under the new Pet Abduction Act 2024 (in England and Northern Ireland),” Warren-Cummings explains. You can check the laws in your own state or country but it’s best to first try and solve the issue amicably with your neighbor before going the legal route.

Another option is to install a cat boundary fencing if you have the space and are allowed/able to. “Common options are invert and overhang fences, which stop the cats from going over the top of your fence; they cannot bend their spines in a concave shape,” adds the Kinship site.

You could also create a ‘catio,’ which is an enclosed space in your garden or yard that allows your cat to be outside without letting them roam free.

“Yet another strange injury”: in an update, the owner said they were getting more concerned

Woman in a striped sweater hugging her cat closely indoors, illustrating a cat disappearing for days and neighbor adopting him.

Image credits: Remy Gieling / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text from a person explaining how their neighbors have been adopting their cat without permission and sharing their frustration.

Text explaining how a cat interacts with neighbors and is not a nuisance, knowing their schedules for affection.

Text describing a cat frequently disappearing for days as the neighbor has been secretly adopting him.

Text excerpt discussing a cat's behavior and reconsidering neighbor claims about the cat’s visits to nearby apartments.

Alt text: Cat disappearing for days with injuries, owner suspects neighbor’s involvement in adopting and harming the cat

Text discussing a person’s cat possibly being older than first estimated by the vet and challenges of aging cats in adulthood.

Text describing a cat’s age, behavior, and medical conditions as it spends more time indoors and faces health issues with age.

Person’s cat grooming rescued kitten indoors while neighbor’s adoption leads to cat disappearing for days.

Person holding a cat near a window surrounded by indoor plants, highlighting a cat disappearing and neighbor adopting story.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Person’s cat disappearing for days, motion detection camera used to catch neighbor ‘adopting’ the cat outdoors.

Person’s cat disappearing for days as neighbor secretly takes and 'adopts' the cat without permission.

Text message expressing gratitude for suggestions and readiness to fight for the cat after days of it disappearing.

Image credits: Commercial_Use_1836

Cat lovers crept into the comments to serve up their advice

Comment discussing risks of cats disappearing and roaming freely, highlighting neighbor adopting cat and impact on bird populations.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing frustration about building a catio for a cat that disappears for days.

Comment about cat care, injuries, and frustrations over someone adopting another kitten and a puppy outdoors.

Text advice on training a cat to stay indoors and closing doors to prevent the cat from disappearing for days.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment warning that cats do not belong outside and emphasizing owner responsibility for their safety.

Cat starts disappearing for days while neighbor secretly adopts him, showing unusual pet behavior and neighbor interactions.

Comment about cats disappearing and advice to keep your cat inside to prevent issues with neighbors.

User comment about frustration over neighbors adopting a cat causing the cat to disappear for days, raising concerns about pet safety.

Text comment about a cat that starts disappearing for days, suggesting it may be more of an outdoor cat than a pet.

Comment about using Feliway plug-ins to help with cat anxiety and reduce spraying, aiding cats staying indoors.

Comment about outdoor cats’ dangers and a personal preference for keeping cats exclusively indoors for safety.

Comment about keeping a cat indoors only, sharing experience that all their cats have been indoor cats for safety.

Comment advice on caring for a cat that frequently disappears outside, related to neighbor adopting the pet.

Reddit comment warning to keep a cat inside after it starts disappearing for days, mentioning concern for the cat’s safety.

Comment discussing a cat’s age estimate and adoption experience, sharing insights on vet age ranges and shelter history.

Comment about using a cat collar camera to track a cat that disappears for days and is secretly adopted by a neighbor.

Text advice on using GPS for cat collar to track pet and addressing neighbor ‘adopting’ cat without permission.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment asking for updates on a cat disappearing for days and a neighbor possibly adopting it.

Cat starts disappearing for days, neighbor secretly adopting the cat causing the mystery in the neighborhood.

Comment reading Good luck with the transition this time, expressing hope for success in an online discussion thread.

Comment suggesting to put an air tag on a cat’s collar to track where the cat goes during disappearances.

Person’s cat missing for days shown outside a neighbor’s house, revealing the cat’s unexpected visits and adoption.

Text showing advice to leave your cat inside and build a catio for outside time to keep the cat safe.

The pet owner later revealed that the neighbor had finally had a change of heart

Text message discussing a neighbor cooperating after a person’s cat starts disappearing for days.

Person’s cat disappearing for days while neighbor is secretly adopting and caring for the cat nearby.

Text message conversation explaining how the neighbor’s son returned the cat after ‘adopting’ it for days.

Neighbor secretly adopting cat causing it to disappear for days and gain weight, owner planning to keep cat indoors.

Person’s cat disappearing for days as neighbor secretly adopts him, highlighting concerns over pet safety and happiness.

Person’s cat disappearing for days, neighbor secretly ‘adopting’ him, story of a sensitive rescued cat.

Alt text: Cat disappearing for days leads to discovery the neighbor has been adopting him secretly

Text post discussing relief after cat was removed from a dangerous situation following neighbor’s secret adopting actions.

Image credits: Commercial_Use_1836