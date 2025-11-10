Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman’s Unexpectedly Savage Revenge On Petty Neighbor Sends Them Into Panic
Colorful handmade dolls arranged on wooden surface symbolizing womanu2019s unexpected savage revenge on petty neighbor.
Relationships

Woman’s Unexpectedly Savage Revenge On Petty Neighbor Sends Them Into Panic

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

At some point in life, most of us have dealt with an annoying neighbor or two. Usually, the options are simple: have a calm talk, try to ignore it, or hope the issue fades on its own.

But this Redditor took a far more creative route. After her neighbors destroyed her garden, she decided to make a small clay doll of each culprit—and put them on display where everyone could see. The neighbors were horrified, convinced she had “voodooed” them.

What followed was pure chaos, and eventually, even the police had to step in. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The woman’s neighbors destroyed her beloved garden

    Colorful handmade clay figures arranged on wooden surface illustrating woman’s unexpected savage revenge on petty neighbor concept.

    Image credits: Zakensox

    So, she got creative with her revenge and decided to “voodoo” every culprit

    Text of a post describing woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor, showing strong emotions and conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman’s unexpected savage revenge on petty neighbor causing panic after years of cultural clashes and local hostility.

    Text describing a woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on a petty neighbor causing panic in the neighborhood.

    Text excerpt describing a helpful neighbor’s actions before a woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor causes panic.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background describing a quiet woman who follows rules and integrates into the community, hinting at revenge on petty neighbor.

    Woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor causing panic and tension in a quiet neighborhood scene.

    Woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor causing panic, tension, and dramatic neighborhood conflict resolution.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor after discovering poison k****d her 15-year-old hibiscus plant.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Older woman carrying bags outdoors near a residential fence showing unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor.

    Image credits: bialasiewicz / envato (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt describing a woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on a petty neighbor destroying her garden.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor causes panic after garden vandalism and emotional devastation.

    Woman’s creative revenge on petty neighbor involves crafting detailed clay figurines based on daily observations and wishes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing a woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on a petty neighbor after garden damage, with painted figures displayed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing a woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor causing panic and outrage in the neighborhood.

    Woman’s savage revenge on petty neighbor through psychological warfare and clever voodoo-inspired tactics.

    Image credits: Zakensox

    Readers had mixed reactions to how the author handled the situation

    Discussion on witchcraft and transformation magic used by a woman’s savage revenge on petty neighbor causing panic.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor causing panic.

    Text discussion about being seen as an outsider in a community, touching on neighbor conflicts and local tensions.

    Screenshot of an online discussion with users debating behavior, reflecting themes of savage revenge on petty neighbor panic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on a white background about voodoo beliefs and positive wishes related to woman’s savage revenge on petty neighbor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a movie plot about a tourist facing angry villagers, reflecting woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor panic.

    Comment discussing a woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on a petty neighbor involving cultural disrespect and retaliation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing careful caution about woman's savage revenge on petty neighbor and potential panic from witchcraft theme.

    Comment on an online forum expressing laughter and curiosity about witnessing a woman’s savage revenge on a petty neighbor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later, the woman returned with an update that involved the police

    Lush garden pathway with dense greenery and vibrant flowers, setting the scene for woman’s savage revenge on petty neighbor.

    Image credits: Faruk Tokluoğlu / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor causing panic and police involvement.

    Text excerpt showing a woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor causing panic and tension between neighbors.

    Woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor involves a clever door opener and strict gate rules causing panic.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor causing panic during a tense neighborhood confrontation.

    Text excerpt showing a conversation about an artist’s living room and voodoo dolls in a dramatic neighbor revenge story.

    Woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor causing panic in neighbor community with bold art display.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman's savage revenge on petty neighbor causes panic among the community shown through figurines and crowd reaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman expressing her unexpectedly savage revenge on a petty neighbor through creative art to stop harassment.

    Text excerpt showing a tense conversation involving a woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on a petty neighbor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor sparks tense and chaotic confrontation between them.

    Excerpt of a woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge story, involving a petty neighbor and tense neighborhood conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman’s savage revenge on petty neighbor causes panic as police arrive for crowd control outside the house.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sergeant warns crowd about woman’s savage revenge on petty neighbor, threatening legal action for property damage.

    Woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor causing panic and police warning to leave her alone.

    Image credits: Zakensox

    Readers were relieved to hear she was safe

    Woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor causing panic, showing tension and dramatic confrontation between neighbors.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman’s savage revenge on petty neighbor causing panic, shown in a tense online discussion about cultural conflicts.

    Text conversation showing a woman describing her unexpectedly savage revenge on a petty neighbor causing panic.

    Online conversation showing a woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor sparking panic and concern.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment expressing support and relief after a woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on a petty neighbor ends harassment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor described in a bold online message about protecting safety and privacy.

    Online comment praising woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor and wishing recovery and peace.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment warning about belief in magic and voodoo linked to woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor causing panic.

    Comment on a social media post about a woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor causing panic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a final follow-up, she shared the compromise she reached with her neighbors

    Young man in a hoodie standing outdoors with a serious expression, representing tension in a petty neighbor conflict scenario.

    Image credits: DragonImages / envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor causing panic after poisoned plants and police involvement.

    Woman’s unexpected savage revenge on petty neighbor causes panic as they watch her confrontations from the street.

    Text excerpt showing a woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on a petty neighbor, emphasizing standing her ground.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman’s unexpected savage revenge on petty neighbor involving figurines and compensating for years of damage caused.

    Text conversation showing a woman discussing her unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor causing panic.

    Text excerpt describing a woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on a petty neighbor causing neighborhood tension.

    Image credits: Zakensox

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ultimately, readers loved how the situation was resolved

    Screenshot of a woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor shared in an online discussion forum.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman’s savage revenge on petty neighbor causes panic, with comments about problem solving and desire for peace.

    Woman showing unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor, sparking panic with bold and decisive action.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation showing a user asking about buying an item and a reply explaining local pickup only.

    Screenshot of a social media comment describing a woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on a petty neighbor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about woman’s unexpectedly savage revenge on petty neighbor causing panic in a casual discussion forum.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Art project
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    3

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    thecaretaker avatar
    Leviathan
    Leviathan
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I lived in a village like this {Japan}. When I was 7, they k****d my mother and tried to k**l me because I'm albino {a demon in their eyes and she was unwed}. Thankfully, I'm better now: 40 years old and in the USA. My adopted mother passed 3 years ago, but I thank her for saving me

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP's a better person than I am and much more creative. I would've gotten 2 *huge* dogs for protection + made sure everyone knew - you do NOT want to mess with these dogs.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    audreytrinity avatar
    audreytrinity
    audreytrinity
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I ɢᴇᴛ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ $120 ᴘᴇʀ ʜᴏᴜʀ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ғʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ. I ɴᴇᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴏᴜɢʜᴛ ɪ'ᴅ ʙᴇ ᴀʙʟᴇ ᴛᴏ ᴅᴏ ɪᴛ ʙᴜᴛ ᴍʏ ʙᴜᴅᴅʏ ᴍᴀᴋᴇs ᴏᴠᴇʀ $13,453 ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴅᴏɪɴɢ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɴᴅ sʜᴇ ᴄᴏɴᴠɪɴᴄᴇᴅ ᴍᴇ ᴛᴏ ᴛʀʏ. sᴛᴀʀᴛ ᴇᴀʀɴɪɴɢ ᴍᴏʀᴇ ᴄᴀsʜ ɪɴ ᴘᴀʀᴛ ᴛɪᴍᴇ. ᴄʜᴀɴɢᴇᴅ ᴍʏ ʟɪғᴇ.....➤➤ 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    thecaretaker avatar
    Leviathan
    Leviathan
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I lived in a village like this {Japan}. When I was 7, they k****d my mother and tried to k**l me because I'm albino {a demon in their eyes and she was unwed}. Thankfully, I'm better now: 40 years old and in the USA. My adopted mother passed 3 years ago, but I thank her for saving me

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP's a better person than I am and much more creative. I would've gotten 2 *huge* dogs for protection + made sure everyone knew - you do NOT want to mess with these dogs.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    audreytrinity avatar
    audreytrinity
    audreytrinity
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I ɢᴇᴛ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ $120 ᴘᴇʀ ʜᴏᴜʀ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ғʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ. I ɴᴇᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴏᴜɢʜᴛ ɪ'ᴅ ʙᴇ ᴀʙʟᴇ ᴛᴏ ᴅᴏ ɪᴛ ʙᴜᴛ ᴍʏ ʙᴜᴅᴅʏ ᴍᴀᴋᴇs ᴏᴠᴇʀ $13,453 ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴅᴏɪɴɢ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɴᴅ sʜᴇ ᴄᴏɴᴠɪɴᴄᴇᴅ ᴍᴇ ᴛᴏ ᴛʀʏ. sᴛᴀʀᴛ ᴇᴀʀɴɪɴɢ ᴍᴏʀᴇ ᴄᴀsʜ ɪɴ ᴘᴀʀᴛ ᴛɪᴍᴇ. ᴄʜᴀɴɢᴇᴅ ᴍʏ ʟɪғᴇ.....➤➤ 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT