Woman’s Unexpectedly Savage Revenge On Petty Neighbor Sends Them Into Panic

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
At some point in life, most of us have dealt with an annoying neighbor or two. Usually, the options are simple: have a calm talk, try to ignore it, or hope the issue fades on its own.
But this Redditor took a far more creative route. After her neighbors destroyed her garden, she decided to make a small clay doll of each culprit—and put them on display where everyone could see. The neighbors were horrified, convinced she had “voodooed” them.
What followed was pure chaos, and eventually, even the police had to step in. Read the full story below.
RELATED:
The woman’s neighbors destroyed her beloved garden
Colorful handmade clay figures arranged on wooden surface illustrating woman’s unexpected savage revenge on petty neighbor concept.
Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.
Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
31
3