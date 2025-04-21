Man Files Complaint Against Neighbor’s “Illegal Shed,” Ends Up Losing $40K And His Swimming Pool

ADVERTISEMENT

Bullies have no place in society. Unfortunately, they’re everywhere: schools, workplaces, even the government.

But the worst kind would be one who lives next to you, someone you would likely see or run into every single day.

It was a predicament this woman faced when a neighbor filed a nonsensical complaint to get her mother fined and scare them off. She immediately devised a revenge plot that not only worked like a charm but also caused long-term regret for the individual she described as “smug” and “proud.”

A woman dealt with a nuisance neighbor who tried to scare them off by filing a bogus complaint

She got her payback by unraveling the man’s illegal pool, which he lost, and cost him a large amount of money in the process

Ultimately, the author was satisfied with how her revenge plot turned out

Adult bullying is a form of regression to childlike coping mechanisms

You can say adult bullying is more complex because it isn’t as straightforward as it is amongst children. Some may use passive-aggressiveness, gaslighting, and other indirect tactics to get their way or assert their dominance, which may initially cause doubt and confusion to the person targeted.

In the story, the man appears to have had no interaction with the woman and her mother, apart from the bogus complaint he filed. As the author said, it may have been his way to try to intimidate them.

But why do people resort to such behavior? According to psychiatrist and educator Dr. Benjamin Cheyette, it’s a regression to coping mechanisms as children.

In an article for Psychology Today, Dr. Cheyette explains that adult bullies tend to resort to “immature defenses” when they are under stress. And when an individual bullied others as a child or hung around people who did, they may carry that behavior into adulthood.

Dr. Cheyette adds that these stress reactions are the reason why adult bullying goes unnoticed.

“When relaxed and feeling on top of things, they may be friendly, kind, generous, etc.,” he wrote. “They become bullies when feeling fatigued, oppressed, depressed, or in the throes of an exacerbation of mental illness.”

But what exactly are these stressors that push people into bullying others? Psychiatrist Dr. Richa Bhatia points to deep-rooted shame and “a sense of inadequacy.” For some people, it may also be a result of substance abuse, personality disorders, and envy.

“Excessive competitiveness and excessive focus on advancing the interests of oneself, even at the cost of others, are some themes underlying bullying,” Dr. Bhatia explained.

Documentation is necessary against a toxic adult bully

In the story, the man attempted to frame the woman by claiming an “illegal shed” in their backyard. It was quite a serious accusation, and the mother could have faced a hefty fine.

This is where having backup documents is necessary. As communication coach Preston Ni tells CNN, it works as an effective strategy for bullies in the workplace and outside.

Fortunately, the woman had the paperwork to prove that their shed wasn’t illegal, and she had something to show the inspector who came by.

Ni also advises picking your battles. As he explained, it takes time and effort to handle a bully. He urges an “engage, then disengage” approach if the bullying is infrequent.

However, the man is a next-door neighbor and would likely try to pull a similar stunt again. The author took the necessary steps to establish boundaries, and it was effective.

Most commenters lauded the woman for what she did

