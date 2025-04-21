Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Files Complaint Against Neighbor’s “Illegal Shed,” Ends Up Losing $40K And His Swimming Pool
Entitled People, Social Issues

Man Files Complaint Against Neighbor’s “Illegal Shed,” Ends Up Losing $40K And His Swimming Pool

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Bullies have no place in society. Unfortunately, they’re everywhere: schools, workplaces, even the government. 

But the worst kind would be one who lives next to you, someone you would likely see or run into every single day. 

It was a predicament this woman faced when a neighbor filed a nonsensical complaint to get her mother fined and scare them off. She immediately devised a revenge plot that not only worked like a charm but also caused long-term regret for the individual she described as “smug” and “proud.” 

RELATED:

    A woman dealt with a nuisance neighbor who tried to scare them off by filing a bogus complaint

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    She got her payback by unraveling the man’s illegal pool, which he lost, and cost him a large amount of money in the process

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: googlyeyes1982 (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ultimately, the author was satisfied with how her revenge plot turned out

    Image source: Mel_Melissaa

    Adult bullying is a form of regression to childlike coping mechanisms

    You can say adult bullying is more complex because it isn’t as straightforward as it is amongst children. Some may use passive-aggressiveness, gaslighting, and other indirect tactics to get their way or assert their dominance, which may initially cause doubt and confusion to the person targeted. 

    In the story, the man appears to have had no interaction with the woman and her mother, apart from the bogus complaint he filed. As the author said, it may have been his way to try to intimidate them. 

    But why do people resort to such behavior? According to psychiatrist and educator Dr. Benjamin Cheyette, it’s a regression to coping mechanisms as children. 

    In an article for Psychology Today, Dr. Cheyette explains that adult bullies tend to resort to “immature defenses” when they are under stress. And when an individual bullied others as a child or hung around people who did, they may carry that behavior into adulthood.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dr. Cheyette adds that these stress reactions are the reason why adult bullying goes unnoticed. 

    “When relaxed and feeling on top of things, they may be friendly, kind, generous, etc.,” he wrote. “They become bullies when feeling fatigued, oppressed, depressed, or in the throes of an exacerbation of mental illness.” 

    But what exactly are these stressors that push people into bullying others? Psychiatrist Dr. Richa Bhatia points to deep-rooted shame and “a sense of inadequacy.” For some people, it may also be a result of substance abuse, personality disorders, and envy. 

    “Excessive competitiveness and excessive focus on advancing the interests of oneself, even at the cost of others, are some themes underlying bullying,” Dr. Bhatia explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Documentation is necessary against a toxic adult bully 

    In the story, the man attempted to frame the woman by claiming an “illegal shed” in their backyard. It was quite a serious accusation, and the mother could have faced a hefty fine. 

    This is where having backup documents is necessary. As communication coach Preston Ni tells CNN, it works as an effective strategy for bullies in the workplace and outside. 

    Fortunately, the woman had the paperwork to prove that their shed wasn’t illegal, and she had something to show the inspector who came by. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ni also advises picking your battles. As he explained, it takes time and effort to handle a bully. He urges an “engage, then disengage” approach if the bullying is infrequent. 

    However, the man is a next-door neighbor and would likely try to pull a similar stunt again. The author took the necessary steps to establish boundaries, and it was effective. 

    Most commenters lauded the woman for what she did

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    3

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    catherinathijs avatar
    SnackbarKaat
    SnackbarKaat
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worked at the city department where we had to receive complaints from citizens about illegal constructions. A woman came complaining about her neighbour every time. Until my coworker checked her property - an illegal huge shed in her own garden! She huffed and puffed but Jezus. How stupid and annoying can you be

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    peterlangdown avatar
    Peter Langdown
    Peter Langdown
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This experience flattens bullying in one direction. Alas intentionally doing the same as the first party, does not make you a hero, it shows that when push comes to shove, you are just another bully in a distant disguise, but with a glint of justification to sanction harm with intent. This my friends underscores the cognitive dissonance of morality as we find ourselves today - corrupt

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    catherinathijs avatar
    SnackbarKaat
    SnackbarKaat
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worked at the city department where we had to receive complaints from citizens about illegal constructions. A woman came complaining about her neighbour every time. Until my coworker checked her property - an illegal huge shed in her own garden! She huffed and puffed but Jezus. How stupid and annoying can you be

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    peterlangdown avatar
    Peter Langdown
    Peter Langdown
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This experience flattens bullying in one direction. Alas intentionally doing the same as the first party, does not make you a hero, it shows that when push comes to shove, you are just another bully in a distant disguise, but with a glint of justification to sanction harm with intent. This my friends underscores the cognitive dissonance of morality as we find ourselves today - corrupt

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda