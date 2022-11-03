Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Neighbors Ask This Person To Get Rid Of Their Fake Plants In Delusional And “Poorly Written” Note
32points
People41 minutes ago

Liucija Adomaite and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Disputes with neighbors have been part of communal living since the dawn of time. And while that surely doesn’t mean that it’s impossible to make friends with people you live next to, it may also happen that some neighbors make it a living hell for you.

Recently, a person who goes by HedgehogSmoothie on Reddit shared a picture of a letter they received from neighbors in the Mildly Infuriating community. The caption said “This poorly written letter from my passive-aggressive neighbor telling me to remove my ‘legally owned’ plants from my property.”

It turned out the author’s neighbors were so upset with the fake plants they thought they were devaluing their property. So apparently, HedgehogSmoothie has two days to remove their plants from their porch or else… well, there’s a threat of legal action.

A person shared this letter from neighbors demanding that they remove their plants because they’re devaluing the neighbors’ properties
Image credits: HedgehogSmoothie

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Francesca Tosolini (not the actual photo)

Image credits: HedgehogSmoothie

And this is what people thought about this whole situation

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Ally Joy
Ally Joy
Community Member
24 minutes ago

I love the idea of circling the misspelled words in red pen, and giving a D- grade to the letter.

5
5points
