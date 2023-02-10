Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“They Need To Have Good Food, And Not Whatever You Gave Them”: New Neighbor Shocks This Woman Who Babysat Her Kids So She Could Unpack
30points
People5 hours ago

“They Need To Have Good Food, And Not Whatever You Gave Them”: New Neighbor Shocks This Woman Who Babysat Her Kids So She Could Unpack

Liucija Adomaite and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

It’s perfectly normal not to feed your guests in some parts of the world, and the Dutch and Swedes recently went viral after someone discovered the fact online, raising an infinite amount of eyebrows and leaving people flabbergasted. You can read about it in our previous features here.

Meanwhile, Americans are known for their hospitality. Which is why it can sometimes backfire when ungrateful people come into the picture.

In fact, this is what happened to a 38-year-old mom who was babysitting her new neighbor’s kids. Turns out, the turkey sandwiches she served them for lunch were about to get her in trouble.

A mom was shocked after this new neighbor accused her of giving not good enough food to her kids while she voluntarily babysat them

Image credits: Grey_Coast_Media (not the actual photo)

Now, the OP wonders if she was really in the wrong for serving kids turkey sandwiches

Image credits: sloomstudio (not the actual photo)

The OP recounted the talk she had with the ungrateful neighbor




Image credits: average_texas_b***h

Offering food for guests, whether or not they are expected, is usual practice in America

In America, offering food for guests is a common practice. The 2022 YouGov poll ran a study and found that that 72% of Americans would offer for an unexpected guest to join them for a meal.

The invitation is more likely to be extended in the Midwest (79%), the West (74%), and the South (72%) than it is in the Northeast (63%). Meanwhile, Northeasterners are more likely than people in other parts of the country not offer food to their guests.

Moreover, generally, older adults are more likely than younger adults to offer a meal. About nine in 10 adults over 65 say they would welcome their guest to the dinner table, compared to 56% of 18-to 29-year-olds. Women (78%) are also more likely than men (66%) to say they would offer food.

But in other parts of the world, guests should not expect to be given food if they haven’t made a plan for it

Food culture and the sharing that comes with it, however, is not similar in all parts of the world. A year ago, there was a huge stir on social media after a tweet about Swedes not sharing their food with their children’s guests went viral. The hashtag #Swedengate was trending for days, as people shared their mainly negative impressions and experiences about the Swedish approach to food sharing.

And while many Americans would likely see not offering food to unexpected guests as rude, the researchers say there’s an explanation why Swedes and some other Scandinavian countries do that.

According to food studies professor Hakan Jonsson from Lund University in Sweden, the unwillingness to feed guests comes down to the days when food harvests had to be stored for many months during the long Nordic winter. Spontaneous dinners were traditionally not part of the culture, as families had to carefully plan and ration their food stores.

“There has been a very strong urge of independence, to not rely on others’ good will for having a good and independent life,” Professor Jonsson told The New York Times.

People expressed their support for the author in the comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cat.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda