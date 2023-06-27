Dog-Owner Shields Their Golden Retriever From Abusive Neighbor Pointing A Gun At Him, And Netizens Have Mixed Feelings Over This Story

Over ten thousand years ago, people domesticated a dog, and since then it is simply unrealistic for us to imagine our life without these closest friends and helpers of the human race. Dogs really are our best friends – and sometimes it even becomes an excuse to walk them unleashed, because a friend is not put on a leash, you know…

In fact, a leash is essentially not only protecting others from the dog, no matter how cute the pooch is, but also protecting the pet from possible dangers that await it on the street. For example, the user u/ARod-TheBadMan neglected this protection, and almost ran into very serious problems. So let’s move on to today’s story.

The author of the post once walked his golden retriever unleashed around the block and managed to face some big trouble

The guy and his pet met a neighbor who felt afraid of the retriever and pointed a handgun at him

The dog owner shielded his pet and some of the people attracted by the shouting called the cops soon after

The man is going to press charges for animal cruelty and assault now, and also vows to always walk his dog on a leash

Well, the Original Poster (OP) and his best friend, a golden retriever named Sam, were doing their usual exercise around the block one fine morning. Anyone who has ever dealt with golden retrievers knows how sweet they are. Curious, funny, playful, and ready to forgive everything in the world for some belly rubs. Perhaps that is why the author of the post walked Sam unleashed (well the author does not point it out directly, however, he did not answer any of the questions regarding it in the comments. So, with a high degree of probability, it was this way).

So the man and the dog almost paid for it… On the way, they met one of their neighbors, a bit of an eccentric recluse, in the OP’s own words. Seeing a new guy, Sam was delighted and, wagging his tail, cheerfully trotted to him. But the neighbor was not at all happy with this development of events. It’s not clear whether the dude was frightened or simply did not like dogs, but at first he kicked the retriever hard, and when he bounced back with a whine, took out a handgun and pointed it at the doggo.

Now, we must pay tribute to the original poster – he did not hesitate for a second before throwing himself between the muzzle of the gun and his pet, shielding Sam from a bullet. And it is not known how this story would have ended if the OP’s screams of anger had not attracted other people, and one of them had not called the police.

Some time later, the cops arrived – they disarmed the neighbor, and then the author of the post, in turn, decided to press charges for animal cruelty and assault. As for poor Sam, the vets said the dog would be fine. Yes, he got hit hard, he’s a little shaken, but overall he’s healthy and cheerful. And as the moral of this story, the author concludes, is that you should always keep an eye out for your pets, because they depend on us to keep them safe.

It’s hard to disagree with the original poster’s last words, but agreeing with his habit of walking an unleashed dog is much more difficult. After all, if Sam had been on a leash, it’s entirely possible that none of this would have ever happened. Yes, the OP’s neighbor definitely overreacted in the described situation, but the problem could have been avoided in principle.

“In my practice, there was a patient who was attacked in childhood by a large dog – most likely a shepherd. The boy was about three years old, and the dog did not even touch him – but until adulthood he developed a stable fear of dogs,” recalls Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked to comment on this case. “It just formed a fear that any dog is a potential source of danger. Even the most harmless and friendly.”

“In that situation, we managed to cope with the problem, but here – who knows, perhaps this neighbor faced something similar in the past, and he did not go through therapy. Of course, this is pure overreacting, and in no way do I want to justify this manifestation of aggression. But I want to say that when we take a dog for a walk, we must take care of the safety of both the pet and the people around. Quoting the The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, ‘you become responsible, forever, for what you have tamed,” Irina concludes.

Of course, most of the commenters also sided with the original poster (not even without mentioning the John Wick movies!), but still, folks in the comments are pretty sure that what happened should serve as an important lesson for the author of the post. “Make sure Sam is leashed whenever you are outside in the neighborhood,” one commenter wrote. And of course, people asked the OP to be sure to give Sam belly rubs on their behalf. Looks like the retriever is in for an incredibly enjoyable evening… And by the way, do you always walk your dogs leashed?

Most commenters sided with the retriever and his owner, yet told the author off for walking the dog unleashed too