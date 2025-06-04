Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Stirs Trouble Every Time Neighbor Uses Any Kitchen Appliance, She Serves Him A “Vocal” Revenge
Man in bed covering ears in frustration, disturbed by neighbor complaints about noisy coffee grinder late at night
Entitled People, Social Issues

Man Stirs Trouble Every Time Neighbor Uses Any Kitchen Appliance, She Serves Him A “Vocal” Revenge

Having good and respectful neighbors is the biggest flex possible as it can greatly improve your daily life. If you don’t get along with the people next door, it can cause a lot of friction and lead to unnecessary stress over time.

The woman in this story faced the same issue when her new neighbor complained about her morning coffee grinding and left passive-aggressive notes about it. She felt that she was well within her rights and decided to hit back by singing opera even earlier to disturb his sleep.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Getting into a feud with one’s neighbors can lead to way more drama than expected and end up disturbing one’s home life

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that her new neighbor took issue with her 7:30am coffee grinding and that instead of talking to her, he left passive-aggressive notes about it

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Eventually, the man filed a formal complaint with their landlord, and when he wasn’t heard out, he kept banging on the woman’s walls

    Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The lady decided to take revenge on her neighbor by singing opera out loud at 6am, and when he confronted her, she said she was just pursuing her passion

    Image credits: StatueOfFashion

    The irate man couldn’t do anything about her singing, as she was doing it during daytime hours

    The OP explained that she had lived in her apartment for two years, and during that time, none of her neighbors had taken up any issue with her. When the new person next door moved in, he seemed to dislike her morning coffee grinding. He didn’t bring up the issue directly with the poster and instead left her passive-aggressive notes.

    When someone has a problem with what their neighbor is doing, it’s important not to immediately assume that the other person knows about the issue. Rather than playing mind games or being passive-aggressive, the best thing to do is to talk about it to them directly. This can help resolve the issue faster and maintain a healthy relationship.

    The new neighbor, who was in his mid-forties, probably felt that leaving notes and complaining to the landlord would help him avoid some drama. Instead, his covert behavior left the poster feeling annoyed, and she began thinking about a plan of revenge.

    When people behave in a passive-aggressive manner like this, it’s important to first try to understand why they might be behaving that way. Maybe they feel insecure about discussing their feelings, or else they might not know how to deal with confrontation. Either way, if the behavior gets out of control, it’s best not to take the bait and ignore it.

    Image credits: korrawinj / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The OP’s landlord stuck by her side when her neighbor was making complaints about her. He mentioned that she was grinding coffee within reasonable hours, but this did not go down well with the other man. When he started banging on her walls, she decided to go on the offensive and ruin his sleep even more.

    This type of bickering or conflict between neighbors is sadly not uncommon. Studies have found that around 60-70% of people have been in a feud with the folks next door. Sometimes, even small misunderstandings can provoke an aggressive reaction, and if this is met with more aggression, the issue escalates.

    The woman could have just found a way to make her neighbor’s life a bit easier or tried to find some middle ground with him. Unfortunately, she went on the offensive and kept disrupting his sleep with her singing for three weeks. This obviously made the man angrier, and even though he tried to get her to stop, there wasn’t anything he could possibly do.

    Having a good relationship with one’s neighbor can actually be very beneficial. It can help promote a sense of community and safety. They can also act as your support system when needed. 

    Hopefully, the poster and her neighbor manage to work things out and talk through their issue. There is always a solution, and getting on the same page will help them both feel a sense of peace. Or, until then, at least the OP’s singing talent is getting honed.

    Who do you think was right in this situation? What would you have done if you were in the poster’s place? Let us know in the comments.

    Most netizens were shocked by the woman’s behavior and felt that she had taken things too far

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you're looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Agat
    Agat
    Agat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a tough one. On one hand, very creative and yes, legal according to their law. On the other, I wouldn't want to be one of possibly many other neighbours. And if the guy is working nights, I really feel bad for him. But yeah, his actions started all this. I just hope they can learn to manage. Cause let's face it: if it was someone she liked, the situation would be completely different and she would gladly grind her coffee beans in the evenings or something, I'm sure. It's the matter of attitude on both sides.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
