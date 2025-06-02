Parents Think Making Their Kid Sing Moana Songs To A Plane Full Of Annoyed People Is A Good Idea

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing worse than a delayed flight when you’ve been in the air for hours on end. According to TravelPerk, around 37% of flights in the U.S. in 2024 experienced a minor or major delay. There are a few things that can cheer you up in that moment, but would you say that a live performance through the intercom is one of them?

Recently, videos of a girl singing a song from the 2016 animated movie Moana during a two-hour delayed Delta flight started going viral on social media. People divided into two camps: some shamed the kid and her parents for not reading the room. Others were more forgiving: “She’s a kid.”

Passengers of a two-hour delayed flight were subjected to a girl’s performance of “How far I’ll go” from Moana

Image credits: Hanson Lu / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: druziroaming

One passenger shared a video with an ironic caption: “Suddenly everything feels okay”

Another passenger detailed her experience in a different video

Image credits: stephtravelstories

The incident took place onboard a Delta flight from Atlanta to Orlando, home of the Walt Disney World® Resort. So, perhaps it’s fitting that a young passenger broke into a song from a Disney animated movie.

The original video that went viral on TikTok was posted by user @druziroaming and now has over 32 million views. But videos of other passengers’ POVs soon started popping up on the platform.

Granted, some were comedy skits using the original sound, while others were from actual passengers from that flight. One of them, Stephanie, aka @stephtravelstories, captioned her first video with “POV: You’re on that delayed flight to Orlando. You’re tired. You’re sweating. And this happens.”

However, Stephanie elaborated on the experience in a follow-up video. She explained that many passengers probably felt the same way as she did, since they had to wait 1.5-2 hours to even get on the plane due to delays caused by bad weather.

“She sang the whole song,” the other passenger shared

Image credits: stephtravelstories

When the boarding was complete, the passengers had to wait another two hours to get the all-clear from Orlando airport. “We are unable to leave because there’s still some bad weather out here and Orlando airport is not receiving or letting any flights out,” Stephanie explained. “So, we’re essentially just stuck there until they open the airport for us to fly back home.”

The passengers then got an announcement from a flight attendant that there was a young girl who wanted to sing a song together from Moana. Stephanie says she thought the girl would sing a portion of the song, but she actually went through the entire number.

When she finished, some people clapped. “There was some scattered applause,” Stephanie says in her video. So, it turns out not everyone was so annoyed. “But it was also very uncomfortable to have been a part of this,” she adds.

Although some people accused these creators of unnecessarily shaming the young girl, Stephanie clarifies that it was her raw, unedited reaction in that moment. “I’m tired, I’m hot, I’m hungry, I’m anxious to get home. And now here I am in this predicament.”

Delta Air Lines released a statement about this whole incident

Image credits: Trac Vu / unsplash (not the actual photo)

The girl’s performance on the plane garnered a lot of attention online. People on social media made reaction and parody videos of how it must have felt being on that plane. Many media outlets covered the story, too.

Delta Air Lines even responded to a request for comment from Newsweek. “We appreciate the customer sharing her talents and apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels,” a spokesperson said.

Generally, airplane etiquette rules dictate that passengers should wear headphones when playing entertainment and not subject their neighbors to unwanted noises. Flight attendants always try to minimize disturbances during flights. That’s why it might seem strange that this flight attendant decided to impose an impromptu performance on the already tired and annoyed passengers.

Commenters called out the girl and her parents for causing a cringefest

But others thought people were overreacting: “You grown adults are just so angry”

