Parents Think Making Their Kid Sing Moana Songs To A Plane Full Of Annoyed People Is A Good Idea
Child using airplane intercom singing Moana songs while passengers appear annoyed during the flight.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Parents Think Making Their Kid Sing Moana Songs To A Plane Full Of Annoyed People Is A Good Idea

There’s nothing worse than a delayed flight when you’ve been in the air for hours on end. According to TravelPerk, around 37% of flights in the U.S. in 2024 experienced a minor or major delay. There are a few things that can cheer you up in that moment, but would you say that a live performance through the intercom is one of them?

Recently, videos of a girl singing a song from the 2016 animated movie Moana during a two-hour delayed Delta flight started going viral on social media. People divided into two camps: some shamed the kid and her parents for not reading the room. Others were more forgiving: “She’s a kid.”

    Passengers of a two-hour delayed flight were subjected to a girl’s performance of “How far I’ll go” from Moana

    Image credits: Hanson Lu / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: druziroaming

    One passenger shared a video with an ironic caption: “Suddenly everything feels okay”

     

    @druziroaming When your Delta flight is delayed 2 hours and you circle Orlando for another 2… But then a little girl sings Moana on the crew mic and suddenly everything feels okay 🥹🎤✨ #DeltaAirlines#FlightDelay#OrlandoWeather#Moana#Wholesome#InFlightEntertainment#DisneyMagic#FeelGood♬ som original – Romeu

    Another passenger detailed her experience in a different video

    Image credits: stephtravelstories

    The incident took place onboard a Delta flight from Atlanta to Orlando, home of the Walt Disney World® Resort. So, perhaps it’s fitting that a young passenger broke into a song from a Disney animated movie.

    The original video that went viral on TikTok was posted by user @druziroaming and now has over 32 million views. But videos of other passengers’ POVs soon started popping up on the platform.

    Granted, some were comedy skits using the original sound, while others were from actual passengers from that flight. One of them, Stephanie, aka @stephtravelstories, captioned her first video with “POV: You’re on that delayed flight to Orlando. You’re tired. You’re sweating. And this happens.”

    However, Stephanie elaborated on the experience in a follow-up video. She explained that many passengers probably felt the same way as she did, since they had to wait 1.5-2 hours to even get on the plane due to delays caused by bad weather.

    “She sang the whole song,” the other passenger shared

    Image credits: stephtravelstories

    When the boarding was complete, the passengers had to wait another two hours to get the all-clear from Orlando airport. “We are unable to leave because there’s still some bad weather out here and Orlando airport is not receiving or letting any flights out,” Stephanie explained. “So, we’re essentially just stuck there until they open the airport for us to fly back home.”

    The passengers then got an announcement from a flight attendant that there was a young girl who wanted to sing a song together from Moana. Stephanie says she thought the girl would sing a portion of the song, but she actually went through the entire number.

    When she finished, some people clapped. “There was some scattered applause,” Stephanie says in her video. So, it turns out not everyone was so annoyed. “But it was also very uncomfortable to have been a part of this,” she adds.

    Although some people accused these creators of unnecessarily shaming the young girl, Stephanie clarifies that it was her raw, unedited reaction in that moment. “I’m tired, I’m hot, I’m hungry, I’m anxious to get home. And now here I am in this predicament.”

    Delta Air Lines released a statement about this whole incident

    Image credits: Trac Vu / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The girl’s performance on the plane garnered a lot of attention online. People on social media made reaction and parody videos of how it must have felt being on that plane. Many media outlets covered the story, too.

    Delta Air Lines even responded to a request for comment from Newsweek. “We appreciate the customer sharing her talents and apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels,” a spokesperson said.

    Generally, airplane etiquette rules dictate that passengers should wear headphones when playing entertainment and not subject their neighbors to unwanted noises. Flight attendants always try to minimize disturbances during flights. That’s why it might seem strange that this flight attendant decided to impose an impromptu performance on the already tired and annoyed passengers.

    Commenters called out the girl and her parents for causing a cringefest

    But others thought people were overreacting: “You grown adults are just so angry”

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    marcosvalencia avatar
    Marcos Valencia
    Marcos Valencia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, if everybody was allowed to sing after... Now, it's my turn and I choose Motörhead's "Ace of Spades".

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    beab_ avatar
    Bat cat in a hat
    Bat cat in a hat
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great choice! Mine is Drowning Pool's Bodies "let the bodies hit the... flooorrrrrrrrrrrrrrr" 😁

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    a-rocamora avatar
    Alro
    Alro
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    if it's the parent's idea: nope. If it's the girl's idea: cute, but gotta learn that planes are not for that (just like you don't start singing in the bus, loud music on the train or the like)- so nope

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd consider that an emergency that requires a pull on the cabin door lever

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
