“I Loved Every Moment Of That”: Plane Bursts Into Laughter And Applause After Captain Puts An Entitled Passenger In Her Place
Cramped seats, irritated passengers, and soaring flight prices with planes packed full to the brim can surely bring out the worst in us.
This story titled “Karen On A Plane” and shared on the Petty Revenge subreddit sheds a light on exactly how entitled some travelers might be.
According to the author, as soon as the plane landed, “a Karen in the back unbuckled and darted to the front of the plane to get off first.” After an 8-hour flight, everyone was exhausted, so nobody said a word.
But the captain didn’t remain silent and pulled a hilarious move to teach the entitled passenger a lesson.
The whole plane bursts into laughter after the captain puts an entitled passenger in her place
And then everybody clapped. This story sounds fake, I'm pretty sure most people in the plane would have been either confused because they didn't see the lady nor cared for her, or had more important thoughts than laugh in this moment. Also, not a Karen woman, just a generally entitled person, if the story is actually true. She didn't ask to speak to the airplanes manager.
I was in a flight from Heathrow to Boston. We’d been allocated seats next to the loo and there was a crew jump seat in front of us. Extra leg room yay! Right next to the toilet boo! About half way through the flight we became aware of a certain lady who was visiting the loo quite a lot. She was a bit pale and sweaty and didn’t look very well. We just put it down to a bit of gastrointestinal distress. As the plane came in to land, the seatbelt signs came on and she again shot into the loo and locked the door. Well the seatbelt signs are on but maybe it’s a tough problem she’s having. Time ticks and the crew go to their landing seats, including the jump seat in front of us, and she’s still in the loo. We asked the stewardess if she knew there was a lady in the loo as we were landing. This is a direct quote “HOLY S**T” she bolted out of the jump seat, unlocked the loo, and literally threw this idiot into a seat just as the wheels hit the ground.
Misogynistic bs. Why define them as a 'karen'? If it had been a man, you would have just described him as a man.
Let's face it, the whole story is utter BS 😐
I 100% agree. This is totally made up c**p.
