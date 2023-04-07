Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Loved Every Moment Of That”: Plane Bursts Into Laughter And Applause After Captain Puts An Entitled Passenger In Her Place
38points
Other5 hours ago

“I Loved Every Moment Of That”: Plane Bursts Into Laughter And Applause After Captain Puts An Entitled Passenger In Her Place

Liucija Adomaite and
Gabija Palšytė

Cramped seats, irritated passengers, and soaring flight prices with planes packed full to the brim can surely bring out the worst in us.

This story titled “Karen On A Plane” and shared on the Petty Revenge subreddit sheds a light on exactly how entitled some travelers might be.

According to the author, as soon as the plane landed, “a Karen in the back unbuckled and darted to the front of the plane to get off first.” After an 8-hour flight, everyone was exhausted, so nobody said a word.

But the captain didn’t remain silent and pulled a hilarious move to teach the entitled passenger a lesson.

The whole plane bursts into laughter after the captain puts an entitled passenger in her place

Image credits: leungchopan (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Matheus Bertelli (not the actual photo)

Image credits: [deleted]

Many people joined the discussion and shared supportive comments

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And then everybody clapped. This story sounds fake, I'm pretty sure most people in the plane would have been either confused because they didn't see the lady nor cared for her, or had more important thoughts than laugh in this moment. Also, not a Karen woman, just a generally entitled person, if the story is actually true. She didn't ask to speak to the airplanes manager.

1
1point
reply
Fiona Parky
Fiona Parky
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was in a flight from Heathrow to Boston. We’d been allocated seats next to the loo and there was a crew jump seat in front of us. Extra leg room yay! Right next to the toilet boo! About half way through the flight we became aware of a certain lady who was visiting the loo quite a lot. She was a bit pale and sweaty and didn’t look very well. We just put it down to a bit of gastrointestinal distress. As the plane came in to land, the seatbelt signs came on and she again shot into the loo and locked the door. Well the seatbelt signs are on but maybe it’s a tough problem she’s having. Time ticks and the crew go to their landing seats, including the jump seat in front of us, and she’s still in the loo. We asked the stewardess if she knew there was a lady in the loo as we were landing. This is a direct quote “HOLY S**T” she bolted out of the jump seat, unlocked the loo, and literally threw this idiot into a seat just as the wheels hit the ground.

0
0points
reply
Xxxx Xxxx
Xxxx Xxxx
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Misogynistic bs. Why define them as a 'karen'? If it had been a man, you would have just described him as a man.

0
0points
reply
Kit Kat
Kit Kat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let's face it, the whole story is utter BS 😐

1
1point
reply
