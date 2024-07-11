Necessary Scenery For Tibet Travel

ADVERTISEMENT

Tibet is a holy place for the soul and a beautiful secret place. Tibet, known as the "Roof of the World", has attracted many people to travel here, where you can feel the uncanny workmanship of nature, but also can feel the cultural history of thousands of years.

Potala Palace

Potala Palace is a cardinal landmark of the snowy plateau and an awe-inspiring place to visit The palace and corridors are surrounded by various reliefs and murals, which have high historical and artistic value. Therefore, Buda La Palace is also listed as a World Cultural Heritage by UNESCO.

Drepung Monastery

Drepung Monastery is the largest monastery in Tibetan Buddhism and the highest-status monastery in the Gelug Sect. In the Jokhang Temple, the sound of scriptures echoes one after another everywhere, and pilgrims full of awe are bustling.

Jokhang Temple

The Jokhang Temple combines Tibetan, Tang, Nepalese and Indian architectural styles and has become an eternal model of Tibetan religious architecture.

Norbulingka

Norbulingka is a royal garden and is considered the largest man-made garden in Tibet.

Barkhor Street

Barkhor Street is a bazaar with local characteristics. Today Barkhor Street has been a combination of religion, sightseeing, culture, business, and shopping.

Sera Monastery

Sera Monastery has a history of more than 600 years, and it is most famous for its Bible debate activities. Debate times are usually Monday to Saturday from 3pm to 5pm. For these monks, debating scriptures is a belief that remains unchanged for thousands of years.