AI Stuns The Internet As It Helps Discover 303 Geoglyphs, One Of The Biggest Puzzles In History
Aerial view of a newly discovered geoglyph among ancient desert lines revealed by AI technology.
Curiosities, History

AI Stuns The Internet As It Helps Discover 303 Geoglyphs, One Of The Biggest Puzzles In History

Even with all the advances we have made with technology, we still don’t know everything that happened in history. Isn’t it fascinating that almost every day, historians are making discoveries about things our ancestors did? What’s surprising is that we can’t even figure out what purpose some of these things had during their time.

In the Peruvian desert, archaeologists discovered extraordinary designs that are simply shrouded in mystery. Of course, these ancient geoglyphs got the internet talking about them, but what intrigued people more was how they were actually discovered. Piqued your interest, have we? Well, just scroll down and read on to know how they did it!

    Today, we virtually travel to the Peruvian desert, where archaeologists found something truly enthralling

    Archaeologist wearing a straw hat carefully excavating ancient site amid geoglyphs discovery aided by AI technology.

    Image credits: PlaceboPill / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Aerial view of a geoglyph discovered using AI technology, showcasing one of the biggest historical puzzles in the desert.

    Image credits: Hans Brian Brandsberg Berg / Flickr

    They teamed up with AI and discovered “new” geoglyphs that date back between 200 B.C. and 650 A.D.

    On the Peruvian desert floor lie ancient massive structures, called the Nazca lines, which have baffled archaeologists, history buffs, and curious travelers for ages. For almost a hundred years, people have been wondering what these massive geoglyphs of animals, plants, and patterns were all about. 

    Now, thanks to a new study led by Masato Sakai from Yamagata University, who teamed up with IBM’s AI experts, things just got even more exciting. They have uncovered 303 brand-new geoglyphs that nobody had spotted before, all thanks to advanced tech.

    Aerial view of ancient geoglyphs etched in desert terrain, highlighting AI discovery of 303 significant geoglyphs.

    Image credits: PsamatheM / Wikipedia

    Aerial view of ancient geoglyphs in desert landscape with a road and observation tower, highlighting AI geoglyph discoveries.

    Image credits: PsamatheM / Wikipedia

    The study, which got a big spotlight in the famous Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) journal, used AI to do some seriously impressive detective work. By scanning tons of aerial photos and mapping data, the tech was able to spot these hidden geoglyphs way faster, and with way more accuracy than humans ever could have on their own.

    About 31 miles from Peru’s south coast, these giant, ancient symbols were first spotted in the desert back in the early 1900s. Sitting high up at around 1,640 feet above sea level, they have managed to stick around for centuries thanks to the desert’s super dry climate, very few people living nearby, no flooding, and land that isn’t great for farming.

    Aerial view of ancient geoglyphs etched into desert terrain, showcasing mysterious large-scale earth drawings.

    Image credits: PsamatheM / Wikipedia

    Aerial view of ancient geoglyphs etched in the desert, showcasing mysterious large-scale earth drawings discovered by AI.

    Image credits: Diego Delso / Wikipedia

    It is all thanks to modern technology that they were able to pick up the pace by discovering 303 brilliant designs within 6 weeks

    In the past couple of decades, researchers were already making steady progress, thanks to high-resolution imaging. They were able to find about 19 new geoglyphs every year between 2000 and 2020. However, with AI entering the field, the pace has absolutely skyrocketed. 

    Instead of slowly piecing things together, AI helps zero in on likely spots way faster. According to the study, this could kick off nothing less than “a revolution in archaeological discoveries.”

    Aerial view of ancient geoglyph depicting an animal, discovered with AI technology revealing 303 mysterious figures.

    Image credits: Diego Delso / Wikipedia

    Aerial view of a large geoglyph with spiral and monkey-like shapes, related to AI discoveries of ancient geoglyphs.

    Image credits: Diego Delso / Wikipedia

    The Nazca Lines have now become one of the best early examples of how AI can totally change archaeology. These massive designs were made by simply scraping off the darker top layer of desert soil to reveal the lighter sand underneath. To be absolutely honest? They are proof that the Nazca people had some seriously impressive skills when it came to geometry and proportions.

    Aerial view of a large geoglyph resembling an animal created by ancient civilizations, discovered with AI assistance.

    Image credits: Diego Delso / Wikipedia

    Aerial view of a large geoglyph in desert terrain, showcasing ancient lines and shapes discovered by AI technology.

    Image credits: Diego Delso / Wikipedia

    German mathematician and astronomer Maria Reiche spent decades studying the Nazca Lines, always pointing out their almost “perfect” symmetry. Now, with AI stepping in, researchers are finding even more hidden designs and getting brand-new clues about what these giant drawings might have meant, or how they were used.

    While their existence remains a mystery, theories suggest they could be for astronomical calendars or even attempts at communication with extraterrestrials

    Aerial view of a large ancient geoglyph of a spider discovered with AI, revealing one of history’s biggest puzzles.

    Image credits: Diego Delso / Wikipedia

    Aerial view of an ancient geoglyph in desert terrain, highlighting AI's role in discovering 303 geoglyphs globally.

    Image credits: Diego Delso / Wikipedia

    However, the team behind these findings believes that they are ritual pathways to connect to their gods

    Another cool thing about this AI-powered discovery is that it’s giving us fresh clues about why the Nazca Lines were made in the first place, between 200 B.C. and 650 A.D. Professor Sakai’s team thinks a lot of the newly found geoglyphs were actually part of ceremonial pathways: routes people walked to connect with the land and reach out to their gods

    So, instead of just being giant works of art, the lines likely had deep spiritual and cultural meaning. Thanks to AI, researchers can now spot and map these geoglyphs in ways that weren’t possible before. This helps us understand how the Nazca people connected with their surroundings, and how their know-how in planning and even astronomy shaped the world they lived in.

    Aerial view of a large geoglyph discovered with AI assistance, showcasing ancient earth drawings in a desert landscape.

    Image credits: Diego Delso / Wikipedia

    Aerial view of ancient geoglyphs etched in desert ground, illustrating AI discovery of 303 significant geoglyphs.

    Image credits: Diego Delso / Wikipedia

    AI has already totally changed the way we study the Nazca Lines, but that’s just the beginning. Dr. Alexandra Karamitrou, an AI-and-archaeology expert from the University of Southampton, is building tools that could help uncover all kinds of ancient sites. 

    Her work shows that AI isn’t limited to spotting big, visible features like geoglyphs; it can also dig deeper, looking at how sites connect to things like water sources, landscapes, and the environment around them.

    Aerial view of ancient geoglyph carved into the desert ground, discovered with help of AI technology.

    Image credits: Diego Delso / Wikipedia

    Aerial view of ancient geoglyphs in desert terrain, showcasing AI-assisted discovery of 303 geoglyphs puzzle.

    Image credits: Diego Delso / Wikipedia

    AI isn’t just shaking things up in South America; rather, it’s going global. In 2023, researchers in the UAE used it to study satellite data from Saruq Al Hadid, an ancient copper-smelting site from around 1270–800 BCE. 

    AI helped map out where artifacts were scattered and even showed archaeologists where to dig first. Soon, the same tech could be used to explore shipwrecks, lost cities, or even track how climate change has reshaped ancient settlements.

    Aerial view of ancient geoglyphs in desert landscape, AI helps discover new 303 geoglyphs in historical mystery.

    Image credits: Fabian65 / Wikipedia

    Aerial view of newly discovered geoglyphs in a desert landscape, revealed with the help of AI technology.

    Image credits: Anonymous / Wikipedia

    Experts are thrilled that AI doesn’t need to replace humans, but both can work in harmony to accelerate the discovery

    Of course, AI isn’t perfect. For every new geoglyph the system flagged, Professor Sakai’s team still had to go out and double-check dozens of suggestions manually to make sure the find was real. “AI isn’t perfect—especially in archaeology,” admits Dr. Karamitrou. “But in a few years, we could be developing highly accurate algorithms that save researchers time, energy, and money.”

    As AI keeps getting better, it’s expected to get even more accurate, letting archaeologists cover way bigger areas while using fewer resources. Experts are even saying that it can actually work in harmony with humans rather than replace them. That’s quite something, right? What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
