From sweeping vistas to powerful moments in the wild, the winners of the 2025 International Photo Awards (IPA) Nature Category capture the extraordinary diversity and beauty of the natural world. This curated selection of 20 outstanding images — created by both professional and emerging photographers — reveals distinct and compelling interpretations of our environment. From dramatic weather phenomena to delicate natural details and wildlife in its purest form, these photographs highlight both the splendor and vulnerability of the ecosystems that sustain us.

As we honor this year’s remarkable work, the 2026 IPA competition is now officially open for entries. Photographers from around the globe are invited to submit their best work and take part in this internationally respected award. If nature inspires your creative vision, this is your opportunity to share it with a worldwide audience and contribute to a broader dialogue about our planet’s beauty and preservation.

#1

"Polar Reverence" By Grégory Pol

3rd Place / Nature/Wildlife

From the zodiac, I had all the time I needed to observe her calmly and then to think about the composition of the image. I really liked the majestic, imposing posture when she stood up, lowering her head and passing her paw in front of her, like a salute, like a reverence... I often choose to develop my photographs in slightly overexposed black and white to show the purity of the animal photographed, while trying to bring an artistic dimension to my work.

The zodiac is an inflatable boat.

    #2

    "Unbridled" By Aga Karmol

    1st Place / Nature/Domestic Animals

    Andalusian stallion at liberty, expressing his temperament and character in his powerful movements

    #3

    "The Darkness Of Night" By Wayne Sorensen

    2nd Place / Nature/Wildlife

    This series of images were taken over several nights in an underground hide in Kenya. Overlooking a waterhole, the hide gave me prime position to photograph everything from birds and small animals through to elephants, giraffes and apex predators like lions and leopards. These animals all share this precious commodity, albeit with a strong degree of caution in case they became prey themselves. This danger is ever present and these images aim to capture this sense of vulnerability. Or in the lions case, the confidence that comes with the title of ‘king of the jungle’.

    "This series were taken". These images was taken?

    #4

    "Walakiri Romance" By Justinus Sukotjo

    1st Place / Nature/Trees

    Walakiri mangrove trees, the famous serene mangrove forest offers a unique blend of natural beauty and tranquility. These mangrove trees have distinctive, twist and curved trunks, creating a unique shape like human dancing. Therefore, it’s known as Dancing Trees from Walakiri and attracting many photographers around the world. This time I did capture 2 lovely trees just like a “couple” inside branches framing beautifully in dramatic black and white shot.

    #5

    "Walk On Water" By Joyce Helms-Harkema

    2nd Place / Nature/Domestic Animals

    Bushra the Saluki is walking on water at the beach in the Netherlands.

    #6

    "Useles Loop" By Tom Putt

    3rd Place / Nature/Aerial / Drone

    Useless Loop is a remote industrial settlement on the western edge of the Shark Bay World Heritage Area in Western Australia. Despite its quirky name, it plays a vital role in Australia’s solar salt production and is surrounded by some of the most pristine marine and coastal environments in the country.

    #7

    "Quenched Thirst" By Lane Kirstein

    1st Place / Nature/Macro

    I spotted this brilliant green jumping spider of the species Phidippus Audax in my sweet potato vines on a cold fall day in October 2024. Phidippus Audax is also known as the "Bold Jumper," but this one was moving particularly slow due to what was probably a combination of the cold temperature and old age. It was gathering dew off its body to drink when I took this portrait. I doubt this spider was going to survive the upcoming harsh Kansas winter, so I was glad to capture its beauty that afternoon.

    #8

    "Frozen River" By Myeongok Choi

    2nd Place / Nature/Seasons

    Sunset over New Jersey, seen from a frozen Hudson River in New York's deep freeze.

    #9

    "Face To Face" By Chen-You Li

    1st Place / Nature/Macro

    Two Phylliana alba perched on a branch, facing each other—quite an interesting sight. Photographed at night.

    #10

    "Curiosity" By Daniel Flormann

    3rd Place / Nature/Underwater

    Captured in May 2024 during a dive at the marine-protected sea lion colony in Los Islotes, Mexico, this image showcases a fearless and curious sea lion. Approaching directly, it first examined its reflection in the dome port of my underwater camera before inspecting everything from strobes and action cameras to my snorkel and fins. Unlike many other regions, this encounter highlights the value of protected areas, where wildlife thrives without fear of human presence.

    #11

    "Another World" By Wayne Sorensen

    2nd Place / Nature/Aerial / Drone

    The soda lakes of Kenya are like a beautiful, but bizarre, science experiment. With a high concentration of sodium at the lake bed, the combination of hot springs and minerals create a myriad of colours and textures. It’s truly Mother Nature’s artistry at its finest. And if that’s not enough, the lakes are home to many thousands of flamingos whom feed on the algae. Flying at high altitude in a helicopter, I was able to capture this incredible series of images. The images show an otherworldly landscape, both in isolation from all signs of life and with the flamingos in their natural habitat.

    Sodium carbonate and bicarbonate, not metallic sodium!

    #12

    "Cave Eye" By Petr Polach

    3rd Place / Nature/Underwater

    In the vast expanse of flooded caves in the Mexican Yucatán there are many very interesting places, such as this cave resembling a human eye. This image was taken while diving in the "Otoch Ha-David's line" cave in Yucatan, Mexico.

    #13

    "Iowa Storm Cell" By Ilene Meyers

    Nature Photographer Of the Year

    This was a wild and crazy day searching for just such a storm cell. Quite the adventure!

    #14

    "The Complex Mouth" By Eduardo Salvador Cabrera

    3rd Place / Nature/Macro

    An intimate look at a bee's complex oral system in action. This macro photograph reveals the surprising anatomy of its extendable tongue - a vital tool for nectar collection - and captures an almost cartoonish expression, as if the bee were posing for the camera. A frozen instant between science and the insect's personality.

    #15

    "Portrait Of A Sheep" By Jens Winkler

    1st Place / Nature/Domestic Animals

    When I was walking down to a beautiful beach on the Isle of Lewis, Scotland, this lady approached me and asked if I could make a portrait of her. I said I don't normally shoot portraits but she insisted so kindly that could only do her the favor.

    #16

    "The Polar Express" By Ke Hu

    2nd Place / Nature/Astrophotography

    It is really hard to get to Morant's Curve in winter, especially after a heavy snowstorm. Though photographs from this location have flooded the internet, only a few have tried this on a cloudless night, with light trails of trains as well as star trails. The just-before-sunrise blue hour color tone also makes this photo rather unique.

    #17

    "Lightning Across The Sky" By Dingyuan Li

    3rd Place / Nature/Astrophotography

    Lightning splits the night sky like electric fire, lighting up the city and showing the powerful force of nature blended with the stunning city night. The title“Lightning Across the Sky” captures this spectacular moment in a simple, vivid way.

    #18

    "Camels - Ship Of The Desert" By Chi Gan

    2nd Place / Nature/Aerial / Drone

    Can you believe this pink lake appeared in the desert? I discovered this pink lake in the desert and was fortunate to catch a camel. A desert ship floating on the pink lake.

    #19

    "Dancing In The Galaxy" By Masatoshi Noyama

    2nd Place / Nature/Underwater

    Male Red-belted anthias are violently biting each other due to a territorial dispute. In the excited state, the color of the whole body changes to a metallic color.

    #20

    "A Magical Feast In A Frosty Forest" By Hiroki Takahashi

    1st Place / Nature/Wildlife

    The sub-zero dawn (-15°C) painted the forest white with breathtaking hoarfrost. There, a tiny Siberian flying squirrel, often called a "forest fairy," was diligently feeding. To witness this creature, so small and delicate, navigating the harsh cold and even gliding with food in its grasp, was deeply moving. Its fierce will to survive in such an environment was palpable, a powerful testament to life's tenacity. I was utterly captivated, holding my breath as I pressed the shutter, wanting to preserve this incredible display of resilience.

