Nature is nothing short of magical. From glowing blue waves to thunder that rolls like a war drum, every corner of our planet hides something unexpected and spectacular.

That’s exactly why we at Bored Panda put on our explorer hats and dug up some of the most dazzling, dangerous, and bizarre natural phenomena from around the world. Think of this as your all-access pass to Earth’s coolest secrets; no hiking boots are required.

Whether you’re into icy caves that sparkle like a fairytale or beaches with jet-black, there’s something here to make you gasp, smile, or Google, “How do I see this in real life?” Scroll on to explore these marvels, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made your jaw drop or made you shout “NO WAY” out loud.