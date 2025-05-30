Nature is nothing short of magical. From glowing blue waves to thunder that rolls like a war drum, every corner of our planet hides something unexpected and spectacular. 

That’s exactly why we at Bored Panda put on our explorer hats and dug up some of the most dazzling, dangerous, and bizarre natural phenomena from around the world. Think of this as your all-access pass to Earth’s coolest secrets; no hiking boots are required. 

Whether you’re into icy caves that sparkle like a fairytale or beaches with jet-black, there’s something here to make you gasp, smile, or Google, “How do I see this in real life?” Scroll on to explore these marvels, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made your jaw drop or made you shout “NO WAY” out loud.

#1

Sometimes Lightning Occurs Out Near Space. One Such Lightning Type Is Red Sprite Lightning

Gallery mode Rare natural phenomena showing red sprites glowing above a dark night sky filled with stars and scattered clouds.

Nicolas Escurat Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Milky Way With Zodiacal Light, Aurora And A Shooting Star In New Zealand

    Gallery mode Milky Way and meteor streak over rocky landscape with glowing path, showcasing rare natural phenomena at night.

    KvBarneveld2 , koenvanbarneveld Report

    #3

    Extremely Rare "White Auroras" Spotted Over Finland Last Night

    Gallery mode Aurora borealis creating stunning light waves in the night sky, capturing rare natural phenomena above a forest.

    Milky Way Astronomers Report

    The grandeur of nature is truly beyond words. From snowstorms that blanket mountains in eerie silence to fog domes that roll in like scenes from a fantasy film, the planet never fails to surprise us. But capturing that magic? That’s a whole different challenge. Nature doesn’t perform on command, and it takes a rare blend of timing, patience, and maybe a little luck to click that once-in-a-lifetime shot.

    To understand more about what goes into photographing such marvels, we spoke with Lokesh Tardalkar, a wildlife photographer and assistant professor at UPG College of Arts, Science & Commerce. With years of experience both in classrooms and out in the wild, Lokesh offered us a peek behind the lens. His journey is filled with adrenaline, adventure, and admiration for Mother Earth.
    #4

    Lava Flow Skylight In Hawaii Looks Like An Entrance To Hell

    Gallery mode Person standing near a glowing lava hole surrounded by dark cooled lava rocks, capturing rare natural phenomena.

    Astrogeology Science Center Report

    #5

    Light Pillars

    Gallery mode Light pillars glowing above a snowy village at night, capturing rare natural phenomena in the sky over Alberta trees.

    dartanner Report

    #6

    Sioux Falls, SD Turned Green (No Filter) During A Huge Storm

    Gallery mode Dark storm clouds with green sky over city buildings, showcasing rare natural phenomena before a severe weather event.

    SoDakZak Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For those of you who are unfamiliar with this type of weather, you do NOT want to be seeing a green sky.

    “Some phenomena,” he told us, “like the Northern Lights or meteor showers, can be predicted to some extent. You can look up the best viewing times, monitor solar activity, and research ideal locations.” He recalled a colleague who, while on a trip to Europe, chanced upon an aurora sighting and ended up capturing it beautifully, purely by being informed and ready.
    #7

    Unbelievable Sight At Glowworms In Waitomo Caves, New Zealand

    Gallery mode Glowing blue lights from a rare natural phenomenon inside a dark cave reflecting on still water below.

    alexriodepek Report

    #8

    Reynisfjara Black-Sand Beach In Iceland

    Gallery mode Aerial views of rare natural phenomena showing vibrant yellow rivers flowing beside black sand beaches and turquoise ocean waters.

    sebastianmzh , sebastianmzh Report

    #9

    This Happens Every Year In Fall As Leaves Begin To Decompose In The Water

    Gallery mode Sunlight casting colorful rays through trees over a swamp, capturing rare natural phenomena in a forest setting.

    The decomposing leaves release tannic acid and when the sunlight hits it you see this gorgeous rainbow effect over the water.

    Michael Hussey , mphflorida Report

    But, of course, not everything comes with a schedule. “Then there are those unexpected moments,” Lokesh added. “A fogbow forming suddenly, or an animal doing something incredibly rare. You just have to be in the right place at the right time.” These are the stories that become legends among photographers, nature offering a gift to the lucky few.
    #10

    A "Fog Dome" Is A Very Unusual And Rare Weather Phenomenon

    Gallery mode Dome-shaped fog rising over a landscape with houses, capturing rare natural phenomena in a misty setting.

    The most likely explanation is that it's caused by a source of heat close to the ground, possibly an agricultural building or a relatively warm pool of water.

    BBCWthrWatchers , bbc.com Report

    #11

    Salt Rocks In Iran

    Gallery mode Colorful mineral formations in a rocky landscape showcasing rare natural phenomena under a clear blue sky.

    mohammad.alinia.53 Report

    vashtisadjia avatar
    Mahiera Etsuhae
    Mahiera Etsuhae
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of those must be Lot's wife. She was always kind of a salty b*tch.

    #12

    Caño Cristales, Colombia. It's A 5-Color River

    Gallery mode Vibrant underwater plants and clear water in a rare natural phenomenon creating colorful river landscapes.

    Yilmar10 , szeke Report

    What’s the secret sauce, then? “Patience,” Lokesh said. “And a keen eye. You have to observe quietly, respect your surroundings, and wait. Sometimes you might sit for hours and return empty-handed, and sometimes you get gold in 30 seconds.” That’s the unpredictable beauty of it all: nothing is guaranteed, but everything is possible.
    #13

    The Fairy Chimneys Of Goreme

    Gallery mode Colorful flowers and hot air balloons over rocky formations capturing rare natural phenomena in a beautiful landscape under a clear sky.

    jamiedadawg Report

    #14

    Ice Caves Of The Argentinean Patagonia

    Gallery mode Person standing inside a vibrant blue and white ice cave showcasing rare natural phenomena and stunning geological formations.

    earthbestshots Report

    #15

    Horsetail Falls In Yosemite National Park

    Gallery mode Glowing waterfall at sunset on a rocky cliff, showcasing one of the rare natural phenomena in a beautiful landscape.

    dougsandquist Report

    He also stressed the importance of research. “You can’t just walk into a forest or a glacier and expect magic. It takes planning, studying wildlife patterns, knowing weather trends, and yes, checking which lens you might need for what.” He smiled as he shared tales of spending days tracking a single rare bird through dense forest.
    #16

    Darvaza Gas Crater Or Also Known The Door To Hell. It´s Actually Bigger Than It Looks

    Gallery mode Panoramic view of a person standing near a large fiery crater, showcasing a rare natural phenomena at dusk.

    Tormod Sandtorv Report

    nymbosox avatar
    Nymbosox
    Nymbosox
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this the place where they tried to set the gas on fire to burn it out and it's been burning eternally since?

    #17

    The Grand Prismatic Spring At Yellowstone National Park

    Gallery mode Colorful geothermal hot spring emitting steam in a forested area, showcasing rare natural phenomena with vibrant mineral patterns.

    johnpow37 Report

    #18

    I Took A Picture While Ice Climbing. It Is Off To The Side Of A Frozen Waterfall Near Colorado Springs

    Gallery mode Sloping icy surface flowing through forested area showing a rare natural phenomenon of frozen landscape.

    The ice blocks off the river in places so it just flows all over the place and accumulates ice.

    mouse_rat Report

    Naturally, the tools of the trade matter, too. “If you’re photographing meteors, you need specific settings, gear, and minimal light pollution. For capturing a kangaroo close-up? Different story, different equipment.” It’s about knowing your subject and having the right tech at hand to do it justice.
    #19

    A Rare Snow Storm In The Sonoran Desert Of Tucson, Az

    Gallery mode Snow falling on towering cacti and desert plants with rugged mountains in the background capturing rare natural phenomena.

    Eddjj Report

    #20

    Snow Roller Phenomenon At Keystone, Colorado. Also Known As Snownuts

    Gallery mode Spiral-shaped snow formation on a bright sunny day in a mountainous landscape showcasing rare natural phenomena.

    11flynnj Report

    #21

    Missed The Aurora, But Got To See An Iridescent Cloud

    Gallery mode Rainbow-colored iridescent cloud above urban buildings, showcasing rare natural phenomena in the sky.

    hqt123 Report

    Sometimes, that journey takes you off the beaten path. “There are places we go that most people wouldn’t even think of,” he said. “Steep cliffs, thick jungles, remote deserts because often, that’s where the magic hides. That’s where nature reveals herself without filters or fences.”

    #22

    I Took A Photo Of Rare Bioluminescence In Jervis Bay

    Gallery mode Bioluminescent waves glowing blue along the shore under a starry sky, showcasing rare natural phenomena at night.

    life_is_a_conspiracy , jase.film Report

    #23

    Brinicle (Ice Finger Of Death)

    Gallery mode Underwater whirlpool forming beneath an ice sheet above a seabed covered with starfish, capturing rare natural phenomena.

    bbcstudios Report

    #24

    Underwater Waterfall Illusion In South-West Mauritius

    Gallery mode Aerial views of a rare natural phenomena showing a stunning underwater waterfall illusion near a tropical island.

    jjjjjjjjapie Report

    Capturing the essence of our planet is no easy task. As Lokesh reflected, it’s a lifelong quest filled with missed shots, new learnings, and moments that make every ounce of effort worth it. “We try our best,” he said. “Even if we fail sometimes, we know we’re chasing something meaningful.”

    #25

    Mammatus Clouds

    Gallery mode Mammatus clouds forming a rare natural phenomenon over a green tree in an open field during sunset.

    Negative_Tilt Report

    #26

    Total Solar Eclipse

    Gallery mode Solar eclipse with glowing corona and radiating light beams, showcasing a rare natural phenomenon in the sky.

    astrofalls Report

    #27

    Eternal Flame. This Natural Methane Vent Creates A Flame Under A Waterfall

    Gallery mode A rare natural phenomena showing a small eternal flame burning behind a cascading waterfall over layered rocks.

    Lazy_Wasp_Legs Report

    And honestly? He’s right. Mother Earth is phenomenal. Her beauty, unpredictability, and raw power can leave you breathless and maybe even clicking “save” on a photograph you’ll never forget. So, which of these natural wonders mesmerized you the most? Let us know!

    #28

    Flying Cruise Ships Illusion (Fata Morgana) Spotted On The South East Shores Of Cyprus

    Gallery mode Cruise ships appearing to float above the ocean due to a rare natural phenomena over calm water.

    LSD25hoffmans-potion Report

    #29

    Marble Caves In Patagonia, Chile

    Gallery mode Turquoise water flowing through stunning marble caves showcasing rare natural phenomena in a breathtaking natural landscape.

    tillotoro Report

    #30

    Great Blue Hole, Coast Of Belize

    Gallery mode Aerial view of a rare natural phenomenon with boats cruising near a deep blue circular sinkhole in clear turquoise water.

    U.S. Geological Survey Report

    #31

    Red Sand Dunes Hidden In The Tabuk Region Of Northern Saudi Arabia

    Gallery mode Aerial view of rocky canyon landscape under vibrant red and orange sky, capturing rare natural phenomena at sunset.

    mijlof Report

    #32

    Ice Eggs, A Rare Phenomenon Occurs When Ice Is Rolled Over By Wind And Water (Northern Finland)

    Gallery mode Round ice balls cover a beach shore under the sun, showcasing a rare natural phenomena along the water's edge.

    rismatti Report

    #33

    This Beach In Canada Is Filled With Crystal Blue Tide Pools And It's So Magical

    Gallery mode Person exploring rare natural phenomena in rocky tide pools with clear water and unique geological formations outdoors.

    tomparkr Report

    #34

    The Blood Coloured Water Of The Devil's Pulpit, Scotland

    Gallery mode Moss-covered canyon walls with a red-hued river flowing through, showcasing rare natural phenomena in a serene setting.

    paincookiez Report

    #35

    Kummakivi Is A 500,000 Kg Rock In Finland That Has Been Balancing On Another Rock For 11.000 Years

    Gallery mode Massive balanced rock formation in a forest setting, showcasing one of the rare natural phenomena captured beautifully.

    fyrstikka Report

    #36

    Meteor Falls On The Peak Of Mount Merapi, Kali Adem, Cangkringan, Yogyakarta

    Gallery mode Meteor streaking above a mountain peak at night, showcasing rare natural phenomena with glowing clouds and dark landscape.

    gunarto_song Report

    #37

    Insanely Well-Timed Picture Of Volcanic Lightning

    Gallery mode Two men posing near erupting volcano with lightning strikes, showcasing rare natural phenomena in a dramatic landscape.

    Stidgen Report

    #38

    Aurora Borealis Over The Jökulsárlón Ice Lagoon In Iceland

    Gallery mode Green and blue aurora borealis lighting up the night sky over a snowy landscape capturing rare natural phenomena.

    jetclarke Report

    #39

    Fourth Night In A Row, Finally Got My Moonbow! Yosemite Falls, Yosemite National Park, California

    Gallery mode Waterfall with vibrant rainbow glowing at the base, set against rocky cliffs under a starry sky, capturing rare natural phenomena.

    Moonbows, like the name implies, are lunar rainbows. When light is reflected off the moon, then refracted through mist from a dissipating rain — much like a regular rainbow — a moonbow is the (very faint) result.

    Moonbows are a rare phenomenon, but can best be seen through the spray of a waterfall. There are certain times of year when moonbows can be seen, and Yosemite National Park is entering its moonbow season, which takes place in the spring after the snowmelt.

    wescoastphoto , wescoastphoto Report

    #40

    Phenomena Known As Sun Dogs, And A 22° Partial Halo

    Gallery mode A rare natural phenomena showing a bright sun halo and sundogs in a cloudy sky above a parking lot at sunset.

    Markkawika Report

    #41

    This Geyser Right Before It Blows

    Gallery mode Geyser about to erupt with vibrant blue water and steam rising, capturing rare natural phenomena in a scenic landscape.

    DreamLanding_RL Report

    #42

    Wave Rock In Western Australia

    Gallery mode Curved rock formation with striped patterns under a clear blue sky, capturing rare natural phenomena in a desert setting.

    Fredrik Bülow Report

    #43

    Painted Dunes And Fantastic Lava Beds, Lassen Volcanic National Park

    Gallery mode Aerial view of rare natural phenomena showing colorful volcanic ash hills with scattered green trees under sunlight.

    Frank Schulenburg Report

    #44

    Mammoth Cave National Park

    Gallery mode Underground cave with illuminated rocky formations showcasing rare natural phenomena and misty cloud-like ceiling.

    Today we had a large and unexpected storm come through the park which caused a quick drop in the temperature. This pressure change caused the airflow to reverse, pulling into the cave, resulting in a dense fog filling the Rotunda room!

    Mammoth Cave National Park , IntoAComa Report

    #45

    A Mysterious Spherical Cloud In The Sky Above Asaka, Koriyama City

    Gallery mode Dark circular cloud formation in the sky over a cityscape showcasing rare natural phenomena at dusk.

    NicoSpqy9ba9 Report

    #46

    Photo Taken Atop Mountain Showing The Phenomenon Known As Brocken Spectre

    Gallery mode Mountain landscape with fog and a rare natural phenomenon showing a circular rainbow around a shadowed figure.

    katsophiecurt Report

    #47

    The Rainbow Mountains Of China With In The Zhangye Danxia Landform Geological Park Are A Geological Wonder Of The World

    Gallery mode Colorful layered rock formations in a mountainous landscape showcasing rare natural phenomena with a car on a winding road below.

    igoalstories Report

    #48

    I Left My Camera Running For An Entire Night And Captured Hundreds Of Meteors

    Gallery mode Meteor shower streaks across a star-filled night sky above silhouetted trees, showcasing rare natural phenomena in nature.

    peeweekid Report

    #49

    These Altocumulus Clouds At 30,000 Feet During Sunset Over Hawaiian Waters

    Gallery mode Clouds glowing with red light under a glowing horizon, capturing a rare natural phenomena from above at sunset.

    nprovince101 Report

    #50

    Milky Way Core Rising Above A Sailing Stone In Death Valley National Park

    Gallery mode Dark rock on cracked desert floor with Milky Way galaxy above, capturing rare natural phenomena under a starry night sky.

    A geological phenomenon moved this rock and inscribed the tracks you can see ahead of it on the dried lake bed. For years scientist have been unable to explain what force could have moved it across the valley, until in 2014 a pair of scientists was able to record a timelapse of the rocks moving.

    It turns that the rocks drift when thin ice panels that formed underneath them during a cold winter night, started melting during windy conditions. There are many such stones and tracks in this part of Death Valley National Park, which is why it's called Racetrack Playa.

    mrcnzajac , mrcnzajac Report

    #51

    Mountains And Reflections Surrounding The Uyuni Salt Flat During Sunrise

    Gallery mode Golden mountain range reflecting on calm salt flat water capturing rare natural phenomena in a serene landscape at sunrise.

    Diego Delso Report

    #52

    Rare Horseshoe Vortex Cloud Formed Over A Bts Concert. Pretty Awesome That It Was Captured By The Group

    Gallery mode Rare natural phenomena captured in the sky showing an unusual curved cloud formation over a stadium during daytime.

    BTS_twt Report

    #53

    Noctilucent Clouds Over Warsaw. They Glow In Darkness Of The Night

    Gallery mode Nighttime city skyline under glowing noctilucent clouds, capturing rare natural phenomena with blue and white hues.

    Randallek Report

    #54

    Moeraki Boulders, New Zealand

    Gallery mode Large spherical rocks on a sandy beach under a colorful sky, showcasing rare natural phenomena in nature photography.

    emetia_grobler Report

    #55

    We Outran This Massive Dust Storm Over Phoenix In A Helicopter To Get These Photos

    Gallery mode A massive dust storm, a rare natural phenomenon, rolling over a suburban cityscape during sunset.

    ggfergu , ggfergu Report

    #56

    Blood Falls

    Gallery mode Red waterfall flowing down icy glacier, showcasing rare natural phenomena in a stunning polar landscape.

    Blood Falls seeps from the end of the Taylor Glacier into Lake Bonney. The tent at left provides a sense of scale for just how big the phenomenon is. Scientists believe a buried saltwater reservoir is partly responsible for the discoloration, which is a form of reduced iron.

    Peter Rejcek Report

    #57

    The Colorful Hydrothermal Pools And Terraces Of Dallol, Ethiopia

    Gallery mode Colorful geothermal pools with vibrant green, yellow, and orange hues showcasing rare natural phenomena in a volcanic landscape.

    Kotopoulou Electra Report

