Who Is Natalie Morales? Natalie Leticia Morales is an American journalist and television host known for her perceptive interviewing style. Her distinguished career spans more than two decades in broadcast news. She first gained widespread recognition as a national correspondent for NBC News, eventually becoming a prominent co-anchor on the Today show. Her reporting from major global events solidified her reputation.

Full Name Natalie Leticia Morales Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity Brazilian, Puerto Rican Education Caesar Rodney High School, Rutgers University Father Lieutenant Colonel Mario Morales, Jr. Mother Penelope Kids Joseph Stockton Rhodes, Luke Hudson Rhodes

Early Life and Education Family life shaped Natalie Leticia Morales early on; she was born in Taiwan to a Brazilian mother, Penelope, and a Puerto Rican father, Lieutenant Colonel Mario Morales, Jr. The family moved frequently due to her father’s US Air Force career, with Morales living in Panama, Brazil, and Spain before settling in the US. She graduated from Caesar Rodney High School in Camden, Delaware, in 1990 and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rutgers University. Morales completed dual majors in Journalism & Media Studies and Latin American Studies, graduating summa cum laude and as a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

Notable Relationships Currently, Natalie Leticia Morales is married to Joseph Rhodes, with whom she exchanged vows on August 22, 1998. The couple has built a family together, maintaining a private yet publicly known relationship. Morales shares two sons with Rhodes: Joseph Stockton Rhodes, born in November 2003, and Luke Hudson Rhodes, born in September 2008. The family resides in Los Angeles, having moved from Hoboken, New Jersey, in 2016.

Career Highlights Natalie Leticia Morales established herself as a leading voice in news, serving as a co-anchor and news anchor for the Today show for many years. Her tenure at NBC News included extensive coverage of major events, from the 2010 Chilean miners’ rescue to multiple Olympic Games. She expanded her versatile career by hosting Access Hollywood and Access Hollywood Live, showcasing her ability to navigate entertainment news with ease. More recently, Morales joined CBS as a co-host of The Talk and as a correspondent for 48 Hours, further diversifying her impactful journalistic roles.