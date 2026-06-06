Natalie Morales: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Natalie Morales
June 6, 1972
Taipei, Taiwan
54 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Natalie Morales?
Natalie Leticia Morales is an American journalist and television host known for her perceptive interviewing style. Her distinguished career spans more than two decades in broadcast news.
She first gained widespread recognition as a national correspondent for NBC News, eventually becoming a prominent co-anchor on the Today show. Her reporting from major global events solidified her reputation.
|Full Name
|Natalie Leticia Morales
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 3 inches (160 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$16 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Brazilian, Puerto Rican
|Education
|Caesar Rodney High School, Rutgers University
|Father
|Lieutenant Colonel Mario Morales, Jr.
|Mother
|Penelope
|Kids
|Joseph Stockton Rhodes, Luke Hudson Rhodes
Early Life and Education
Family life shaped Natalie Leticia Morales early on; she was born in Taiwan to a Brazilian mother, Penelope, and a Puerto Rican father, Lieutenant Colonel Mario Morales, Jr. The family moved frequently due to her father’s US Air Force career, with Morales living in Panama, Brazil, and Spain before settling in the US.
She graduated from Caesar Rodney High School in Camden, Delaware, in 1990 and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rutgers University. Morales completed dual majors in Journalism & Media Studies and Latin American Studies, graduating summa cum laude and as a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
Notable Relationships
Currently, Natalie Leticia Morales is married to Joseph Rhodes, with whom she exchanged vows on August 22, 1998. The couple has built a family together, maintaining a private yet publicly known relationship.
Morales shares two sons with Rhodes: Joseph Stockton Rhodes, born in November 2003, and Luke Hudson Rhodes, born in September 2008. The family resides in Los Angeles, having moved from Hoboken, New Jersey, in 2016.
Career Highlights
Natalie Leticia Morales established herself as a leading voice in news, serving as a co-anchor and news anchor for the Today show for many years. Her tenure at NBC News included extensive coverage of major events, from the 2010 Chilean miners’ rescue to multiple Olympic Games.
She expanded her versatile career by hosting Access Hollywood and Access Hollywood Live, showcasing her ability to navigate entertainment news with ease. More recently, Morales joined CBS as a co-host of The Talk and as a correspondent for 48 Hours, further diversifying her impactful journalistic roles.
Signature Quote
“You can’t be a great anchor until you are an incredible reporter.”
See Also
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