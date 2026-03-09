Cheating Ex-Husband In Tears After Heartbroken Woman Names Firstborn After Lost BF Instead Of Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody actually thinks about taking revenge until they’ve been hurt considerably by someone they trusted a lot. The problem is that there can be significant fallout from these kinds of actions, which the vengeance taker will have to then deal with.

This is the situation a postpartum woman found herself in after naming her newborn son after her late boyfriend, instead of her cheating husband. She didn’t realize how angry her ex would be about her decision, and later felt worried about her actions.

Some folks might consider getting even after learning that their loved one had an affair

Image credits: Ambreen / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that when she was 6 months pregnant, she found out that her husband was having an affair, so she decided to move into her friend’s place and leave him

Image credits: pressmaster / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since they were separated, the woman didn’t inform her ex when she gave birth, and she also decided to name her firstborn after her lost childhood sweetheart, Daniel

Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster knew that her ex wouldn’t be pleased about the baby’s name since his family had a tradition of naming firstborn sons after their father

Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The ex only got to know about his son’s birth and name a month after he was born, and both he and his family then accused the woman of being evil for her actions

Image credits: standret / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman explained that she had kept her ex away because she was hurt by his actions, and she wanted to honor her lost lover, Daniel, whom she felt was her “spirit angel”

Image credits: firstloveimmortal

The poster also shared that she wasn’t going to stop her ex from meeting his son, and that she would draw up a custody and visitation plan with him in the future

Unfortunately for the OP, when she was six months pregnant, she found out that her husband had been having an affair with a random woman. He didn’t even confess his infidelity to her; she learned about it only after getting suspicious, tracking him down at his office, and spying on him and the other woman.

When people learn about their partner’s infidelity like this, researchers say that it can lead to a whirlwind of unpleasant emotions. The victim might find themselves feeling lost and insecure about themselves and their relationship. They might also harbor a lot of anger and resentment toward their partner for cheating on them.

This is exactly how the poster felt toward her husband, which is why she immediately moved out of their home and went to stay with her friend. She also decided to eventually get a divorce from him, and until then, she got her revenge by not giving him a call when she went into labor.

Although it’s not illegal to keep the child’s biological father in the dark about the birth, most parents state that it’s better to still keep them in the loop as a form of courtesy. This is also in the best interests of the child, who might want to have a relationship with their dad in the future, regardless of whether their parents get along or not.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since the pregnant woman had been hurt so much by her ex, she decided not to follow his family’s tradition of naming the firstborn son after the father. Instead, she felt that it was better to name her baby after her late childhood sweetheart, Daniel, whose loss had deeply affected her life.

She also explained that ever since she had been separated from her husband, she had felt Daniel’s presence growing strongly in her life. That’s what had helped her through the pain of the infidelity and the destruction of her marriage, which she probably wouldn’t have been able to deal with otherwise.

Although it might seem weird for a person to name their child after their old flame, research has found that many people do it because they feel that it’s a strong link to their past. They might also have liked certain qualities about their previous lover, and might name their kid after them in the hopes that the little one takes after them.

Regardless of why the OP chose to name her son after her first love, her decision didn’t go down too well with her ex. He and his family heavily criticized her for taking revenge by naming the newborn after someone she had dated before, and also for keeping the birth a secret for a whole month.

What do you think about the woman’s name for her baby, and do you think she was justified in getting back at her ex this way? We’d love to hear your opinions on this story.

Most folks sided with the woman, but also felt that it was selfish of her to keep her son’s birth from her ex-husband

