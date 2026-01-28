Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman’s World Collapses After Finding Out Why Husband Hid His Best Friend For Years
Two best friends smiling and laughing together outdoors, showing close friendship and happiness.
Couples, Relationships

Woman’s World Collapses After Finding Out Why Husband Hid His Best Friend For Years

2

29

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Your spouse can’t be your whole life; that’s why having friendships is important. 59% of Americans say they have a best friend. Interestingly, for 14%, their best friend is their romantic partner or spouse. But most best friends are either friends or other family members.

This husband had a lifelong best friend, at least as far as his wife knew. She had barely interacted with him, assuming he simply disliked her. However, they were harboring a massive secret, and once the wife found out, all their lives came crumbling down. What hurt even more was that all her friends knew but still never told her what was happening.

RELATED:

    Finding out your spouse has a secret always hurts, but this woman had to find out in one of the most humiliating ways possible

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    During a girls’ night, she discovered her husband had been lying to her about his best friend

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: SabrinaBracher / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: wear-it-out / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Unai82 / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Pressmaster / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Alternative_Sink_483

    The woman didn’t deny still loving her husband: “It’s hard to see him as anything other than my soulmate”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But the commenters gave her a reality check: “You deserve so much more”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman came back with an update about what happened when she confronted her husband

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Alternative_Sink_483

    People had a hard time grasping how someone could treat a person so horribly

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later, the woman clarified some misconceptions: “I may have been naive, but I am not stupid”

    Image credits: prathanchorruangsak / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Alternative_Sink_483

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Then, eight months later, she came back with a final update

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Alternative_Sink_483

    Commenters were glad the woman stood up for herself and put herself first

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Cheating
    divorce
    secrets

    29

    2

    29

    2

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's Beokeback Mountain without the horses. So many things don't quite ad up but I'm sure it's a great outline for the erotic fiction OP is surely writing.

    1
    1point
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm happy that OP is doing well: she absolutely deserves that. What I find brutal, distasteful and downright evil is the whole friend group just keeping stumm. They condoned and facilitated cheating. Wouldn't touch them with a barge pole!

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's Beokeback Mountain without the horses. So many things don't quite ad up but I'm sure it's a great outline for the erotic fiction OP is surely writing.

    1
    1point
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm happy that OP is doing well: she absolutely deserves that. What I find brutal, distasteful and downright evil is the whole friend group just keeping stumm. They condoned and facilitated cheating. Wouldn't touch them with a barge pole!

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT