ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

From the square-looking ones to the ones you wouldn’t be able to draw by hand – U.S. states come in all shapes and sizes. If you have traveled through some of them or ever studied a map, you will recognize some familiar shapes. There are 50 states in the U.S. but you need to name just 20 to prove you are the ultimate geographical U.S. guru!

Ready! Set! Go! 🇺🇸

You May Also Like: