From “The Devil Wears Prada” To “Dune”: Match These 30 Iconic Outfits To The Right Films

You don’t always need a character’s face to recognize a movie. Sometimes the outfit alone is enough – the colors, the style, or just the overall vibe.

This is Part 3 of our movie outfit quiz. You’ll be looking at outfits only, with no faces and no extra clues, and matching each one to the movie it comes from.

If you’ve already played Part 2, you know how this works. If not, you can find it here and give it a try as well.

Let’s begin! 👗🎬

Various iconic outfits with sequins and patterned fabrics hanging, related to iconic film fashion from popular movies.

Image credits: cottonbro studio