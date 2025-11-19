Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Will Monty Python Help You?”: Prove Your Mythology IQ By Identifying 30 Famous Characters
Quiz image asking which mythology Thor belongs to with colorful trivia letters and mythology keyword on blue background.
“Will Monty Python Help You?”: Prove Your Mythology IQ By Identifying 30 Famous Characters

4

30

4

Everyone’s heard a thing or two about Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty; Neptune, the god of the sea; Thor, the god of lightning; and Ra, the god of the sun. But how well would you be able to trace their origins? In the modern day, many Norse, Greek, Roman, and Egyptian heroes, gods, and creatures have found their way into popular culture. Can you identify the roads they took?

In this quiz, you’ll be presented with 30 famous characters and creatures, which come from different cultures and mythos. Your job will be to differentiate which mythology they are from and vice versa. Ready to begin your epic journey?

    Bronze mythology statue of centaur and child near classical building columns in outdoor urban setting.

    Bronze mythology statue of centaur and child near classical building columns in outdoor urban setting.

    Photo credits: Janez Temlin

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    30

    4

    30

    4

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

    Read less »
    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The title on the front page was "Will Monty Python Help You? Prove Your Mythology IQ By Identifying 30 Famous Characters". Fat lot of good they did me, 20/30. Now if they had a quiz about The Spanish I*********n instead...

    1
    1point
    reply
    pigendypigailey avatar
    NannyOgg
    NannyOgg
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Crocodile headed god - I so wanted to answer "Offler"....IYKYK.....

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
