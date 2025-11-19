“Will Monty Python Help You?”: Prove Your Mythology IQ By Identifying 30 Famous Characters

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone’s heard a thing or two about Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty; Neptune, the god of the sea; Thor, the god of lightning; and Ra, the god of the sun. But how well would you be able to trace their origins? In the modern day, many Norse, Greek, Roman, and Egyptian heroes, gods, and creatures have found their way into popular culture. Can you identify the roads they took?

In this quiz, you’ll be presented with 30 famous characters and creatures, which come from different cultures and mythos. Your job will be to differentiate which mythology they are from and vice versa. Ready to begin your epic journey?

Bronze mythology statue of centaur and child near classical building columns in outdoor urban setting.

Photo credits: Janez Temlin