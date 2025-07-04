Residents of the town of Wallasey Beach, United Kingdom, are on edge after multiple sightings of a mysterious figure prowling the area in a full-body black catsuit.

The person, whose identity remains unknown, has been filmed slinking under fences, crawling on all fours, and making disturbing sounds at passersby.

Locals have dubbed the enigmatic figure everything from an “urban jaguar” to a “perverted gimp,” with many wondering what its true intentions are. Eerie imagesand videos of the person have flooded social media with the latest sighting being near a local Harvester pub.

“Does anyone know who the freak in the cat mask and morph suit is at the coastal park near the Harvester?” a resident asked.

Residents have taken to social media to share their startling encounters with the shadowy figure.

“Was walking my dog tonight and heard a man making cat noises, shone a torch — he was waving his arms at me before crawling up the hill! Never been so scared!” wrote neighbor Abbie Gilbert in a now-viral post.

Gilbert supported her testimony with photos, capturing the silhouette of a figure climbing a hill.

Another woman recounted her experience to local media. She had been walking her terrier when she strayed from the streetlights and began hearing strange growling noises.

“I didn’t feel scared really, he was just waving his arms and making panther noises,” she said. “I felt more confused than scared.”

Image credits: Abbie Gilbert / Facebook

Other residents have also come forward with similar experiences.

For instance, Becky Edwards commented under Gilbert’s Facebook post that it was the same figure her friend had seen a few months earlier. She supported her claim by sharing a picture of the man in a cat suit wriggling around on the floor near a fence.

Adam Crouch, owner of the nearby Northern Kites Kitesurf and Wingfoil School, told The Telegraph he thought it might just be someone “having a laugh.”

Authorities are urging anyone who spots the mysterious figure to report it as soon as possible

Image credits: Facebook

Beyond memes and nightmare fuel, many have pointed out the real-world risks of this kind of behavior.

What may begin as a lighthearted stunt or an attempt to spook locals can quickly escalate into a serious safety hazard—not just for startled passersby, but for the person in the catsuit as well.

Image credits: LukeWhosTalking / X

Some residents have warned that the figure is “lucky” not to have crossed paths with someone who might interpret his crawling and growling as threatening behavior.

Image credits: Becky Edwards / Facebook

Considering the isolated and dark areas in which the figure tends to appear, it could easily be mistaken for a robber or assailant, provoking a violent response from a startled neighbor.

“This guy is just asking to get the s**t kicked out of him,” one user wrote.

Amid growing concern, Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell urged anyone who spots the individual to report it at once.

The case is eerily similar to a 2023 figure who was arrested for dressing in a black latex suit and scaring people

This isn’t the first time a costumed figure has caused a community to panic.

The case drew immediate comparisons to the so-called “Somerset Gimp”—a black latex-clad figure who terrorized several villages in the southwestern region of England over the span of five years.

That individual, later identified in court as 32-year-old Joshua Hunt, was linked to a string of disturbing late-night appearances in places like Claverham, Yatton, and Bleadon. Both the “Gimp” and the “Cat” use the same method: crawling out of the shadows in tight, dark gear, and startling unsuspecting locals.

Image credits: Yasin KARTAL / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The situation escalated in May 2023 when Hunt leapt in front of a moving vehicle, forcing police to respond with a dog unit. He was later arrested and trialed, being banned from wearing masks or black all-in-one garments in public between 9 pm and 6 am.

Image credits: Dynamic Wang / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

While the Wallasey Beach figure remains harmless, they could find themselves on a similar path—facing legal consequences or putting the lives of others at risk.

Whether the person is acting out a fetish or chasing internet fame, one thing is certain: people are quickly losing their patience.

“I’m sure after waking up from being knocked out he won’t do it again. This is the life he chose,” a viewer said.

“Send the dogs in.” Netizens reacted to the figure with a mix of humor and annoyance

