Husband’s Prank Almost Costs Wife’s Life: “It Was Supposed To Be Funny”
A poorly timed joke can turn a pleasant situation into an awkward standoff. But a bad prank might even threaten someone’s life.
A few days ago, a woman turned to the subreddit r/AmIOverreacting for help processing a recent falling out with her husband.
However, after she described how he tried to ‘monetize’ her sedated and confused state in hopes of going viral, people were shocked that a loving partner could actually attempt such a stunt.
This woman is unsure if she can fully trust her husband after the practical joke he tried to play on her
Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)
Even though he’s begging for her forgiveness
Image credits: ktsimage/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Prostock-studio/Envato (not the actual photo)
After her story went viral, the woman posted an update on the situation
Image credits: ThrowRA190912112
Still, people think her reaction is perfectly reasonable
A serial prankster and an influencer wannabe? Nope, he’s a fricking psychopathic turd.
I would make him make a post on whatever social media about how much of an AH he he is, and that everyone who follows prank pages should stop because they are dangerous and stupid. Then get rid of all social media with a promise to never play a prank again. That would be the very absolute least he can start with.Load More Replies...
The only people more moronic than pranksters are people who do them for social media likes. Some pranks are criminal - a ssault (apparently a banned word), vandalism etc. Just because you're filming it doesn't make it legal or even a good idea. Playing any sort of prank on someone who is or has been under sedation is utterly ridiculous.
A serial prankster and an influencer wannabe? Nope, he’s a fricking psychopathic turd.
I would make him make a post on whatever social media about how much of an AH he he is, and that everyone who follows prank pages should stop because they are dangerous and stupid. Then get rid of all social media with a promise to never play a prank again. That would be the very absolute least he can start with.Load More Replies...
The only people more moronic than pranksters are people who do them for social media likes. Some pranks are criminal - a ssault (apparently a banned word), vandalism etc. Just because you're filming it doesn't make it legal or even a good idea. Playing any sort of prank on someone who is or has been under sedation is utterly ridiculous.
35
11