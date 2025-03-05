Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Husband’s Prank Almost Costs Wife’s Life: “It Was Supposed To Be Funny”
Couples, Relationships

Husband’s Prank Almost Costs Wife’s Life: “It Was Supposed To Be Funny”

Open list comments 11
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

11

ADVERTISEMENT

A poorly timed joke can turn a pleasant situation into an awkward standoff. But a bad prank might even threaten someone’s life.

A few days ago, a woman turned to the subreddit r/AmIOverreacting for help processing a recent falling out with her husband.

However, after she described how he tried to ‘monetize’ her sedated and confused state in hopes of going viral, people were shocked that a loving partner could actually attempt such a stunt.

RELATED:

    This woman is unsure if she can fully trust her husband after the practical joke he tried to play on her

    Image credits:  YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Even though he’s begging for her forgiveness

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ktsimage/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:  Prostock-studio/Envato (not the actual photo)

    After her story went viral, the woman posted an update on the situation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ThrowRA190912112

    Still, people think her reaction is perfectly reasonable

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    35

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    11
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    35

    Open list comments

    11

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

    Read less »
    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nelson_3 avatar
    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A serial prankster and an influencer wannabe? Nope, he’s a fricking psychopathic turd.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would make him make a post on whatever social media about how much of an AH he he is, and that everyone who follows prank pages should stop because they are dangerous and stupid. Then get rid of all social media with a promise to never play a prank again. That would be the very absolute least he can start with.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only people more moronic than pranksters are people who do them for social media likes. Some pranks are criminal - a ssault (apparently a banned word), vandalism etc. Just because you're filming it doesn't make it legal or even a good idea. Playing any sort of prank on someone who is or has been under sedation is utterly ridiculous.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Load More Comments
    POST
    nelson_3 avatar
    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A serial prankster and an influencer wannabe? Nope, he’s a fricking psychopathic turd.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would make him make a post on whatever social media about how much of an AH he he is, and that everyone who follows prank pages should stop because they are dangerous and stupid. Then get rid of all social media with a promise to never play a prank again. That would be the very absolute least he can start with.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only people more moronic than pranksters are people who do them for social media likes. Some pranks are criminal - a ssault (apparently a banned word), vandalism etc. Just because you're filming it doesn't make it legal or even a good idea. Playing any sort of prank on someone who is or has been under sedation is utterly ridiculous.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda