Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

5-Month-Old Baby Rushed To Hospital After “Horrible” Fire Extinguisher Prank By Teens Goes Wrong
Close-up of 5-month-old baby with concerned expression, highlighting hospital visit after fire extinguisher prank incident.
Crime, News

5-Month-Old Baby Rushed To Hospital After “Horrible” Fire Extinguisher Prank By Teens Goes Wrong

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

A five-month old baby girl was rushed to a hospital after an appalling “prank” by two teenagers on e-bikes went horrifically wrong on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast last Sunday (June 15).

What began as a normal day for mother Tiffani Teasdale turned into a nightmare when the teens pulled up beside her car, which had stopped at a red light, and stuck a fire extinguisher through her rear window.

Highlights
  • A 5-month-old baby girl was hospitalized after teens sprayed a fire extinguisher powder into her car on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.
  • Baby Pixie was covered in chemical powder; doctors flushed her eyes and she spent a night in hospital.
  • The victim's breathing remains impaired while her attackers are yet to be apprehended.

They released a blast of thick, chemical-laced powder directly into her vehicle—and the face of her infant daughter, Pixie. The teenagers then escaped. 

RELATED:

    Teenagers put the life of five-month old baby in risk after sticking a fire extinguisher through her mother’s car window and spraying away

    Person using fire extinguisher releasing foam, illustrating fire extinguisher prank causing 5-month-old baby rushed to hospital.

    Image credits: tutye/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    The mother recounted the horrific event in an interview with local media.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The car just filled up with gas and white powder straight away,” Ms. Teasdale said. “[Pixie] was completely covered in white powder and just looked like she was in shock, she wasn’t even crying.”

    Close-up of a 5-month-old baby with a swollen eye, appearing concerned in a hospital setting after a fire extinguisher prank incident.

    Image credits: India News HD

    The shocked mother immediately rushed her daughter to the hospital, where medical staff had to flush Pixie’s eyes with 100ml of saline solution to remove the harsh chemical residue.

    “The doctors had to hold her down for me because it was the most horrible thing I’ve ever heard,” she said. “No one should have to go through that.”

    Pixie had to spend the night on the establishment, and was discharged early Monday morning. However, according to Ms. Teasdale, her face remains red, her eyes swollen, and her breathing “wheezy” even after treatment.

    Car seat in back of car with baby toy and child safety barrier after fire extinguisher prank incident involving 5-month-old baby.

    Image credits: Tiffani Teasdale/Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She was just sitting there, helpless. What kind of person does that to a baby?” Ms. Teasdale wrote on a local community page.

    “I’m all for young people having fun, but this? This could have blinded her. It could have claimed the life of someone with asthma. A five-second dopamine rush is not worth someone’s life.”

    Authorities are urging people to come forward with any piece of information that could help locate the suspects

    Car seat covered in fire extinguisher residue next to a child's toy, related to 5-month-old baby hospital incident.

    Image credits: Tiffani Teasdale/Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Authorities found the fire extinguisher used to gas Pixie further down the road. Investigators are expected to look into the object for prints that could be used to identify and apprehend the culprits.

    According to reports, the damage from the blast was extensive. The interior of the car was blanketed in a thick coat of chemical powder, rendering Pixie’s pram, tos, and nappy bag unusable.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing shock over a dangerous fire extinguisher prank involving a 5-month-old baby.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Fay Greaves expressing outrage over teens' fire extinguisher prank causing harm to 5-month-old baby rushed to hospital.

    Comment expressing hope that teenagers responsible for fire extinguisher prank causing harm to 5-month-old baby face proper consequences

    The community has rallied behind the affected family. For instance, Grime Busters, a local car detailing company, has stepped into help, offering to clean the vehicle for free after learning of the attack.

    Queensland police are urging anyone with information to come forward. As of today’s morning (June 16) no arrests have been made.

    5-month-old baby sitting in a stroller wearing a white hat with pom-poms, strapped in securely and looking to the side

    Image credits: Tiffani Teasdale/Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The story has ignited widespread outrage online, with many calling for tougher consequences for juvenile offenders engaging in reckless and harmful behavior.

    “This is nothing short of attempted m*rder of a baby,” one user argued.

    “Sadly, even if caught, they will be given a warning only and no conviction whilst remaining anonymous,” another added.

    The attack is part of a viral trend of “pranks” posted to social media channels involving fire extinguishers

    5-month-old baby wearing floral hooded towel outdoors, representing incident of fire extinguisher prank gone wrong by teens.

    Image credits: tiffaniskye_

    The disturbing attack on baby Pixie is just the latest in a string of so-called “pranks” involving fire extinguishers—an alarming trend that has gained traction on social media over the last decade.

    Since at least 2010, videos of people spraying each other—and sometimes unsuspecting strangers—with fire extinguishers have gone viral on platforms like TikTok.

    The clips often feature clouds of chemical powder engulfing rooms, vehicles, or public spaces, all in the name of fleeting internet fame.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Adult holding a 5-month-old baby in a park, highlighting concern after fire extinguisher prank incident by teens.

    Image credits: tiffaniskye_

    In 2022, a video posted by the account @ishmeboolu showed a teenager unleashing a fire extinguisher inside a packed New York City subway car.

    Similarly to the attack on Pixie, the blast was sprayed directly at a baby in a stroller, along with a small puppy sitting near the child.

    Image credits: tiffaniskye_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “That’s not a prank. That’s an attack,” one outraged viewer commented at the time. “The kid could’ve stopped breathing.”

    Parents with their 5-month-old baby dressed in white near an outdoor pool, reflecting a 5-month-old baby rushed to hospital scenario.

    Image credits: tiffaniskye_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “My first child is 5 months old this week. There’s already so many dangers and developmentally problematic areas in this world for babies to worry about like illness, SIDS, respiratory issues,” another said. 

    “Watching him thoughtlessly spray the stroller fills me with an anger I’ve never known.”

    “Consequences need to be severe.” Netizens called for the suspects to face justice

    Comment by Jess McLeod expressing shock and sorrow over baby seat incident related to fire extinguisher prank on infant.

    Comment expressing concern over teens' fire extinguisher prank causing harm to a 5-month-old baby rushed to hospital.

    Comment expressing anger about teens' fire extinguisher prank causing harm to a 5-month-old baby rushed to hospital.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reading absolutely disgusting behaviour on social media about fire extinguisher prank causing injury to 5-month-old baby

    Comment by Annette Jones criticizing a fire extinguisher prank that harmed a 5-month-old baby rushed to hospital.

    Comment expressing sympathy for family after 5-month-old baby rushed to hospital due to fire extinguisher prank by teens.

    Comment expressing concern about a 5-month-old baby rushed to hospital after a horrible fire extinguisher prank by teens.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Debbie Huxley expressing outrage over a dangerous fire extinguisher prank harming a 5-month-old baby.

    Comment expressing anger at teens involved in a fire extinguisher prank that injured a 5-month-old baby rushed to hospital.

    Comment criticizing teens' horrible fire extinguisher prank that caused a 5-month-old baby to be rushed to hospital.

    Screenshot of a comment expressing anger about a fire extinguisher prank that harmed a 5-month-old baby rushed to hospital.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing concern for baby’s well-being after fire extinguisher prank gone wrong involving teens.

    Comment expressing sorrow and apology regarding 5-month-old baby rushed to hospital after fire extinguisher prank by teens.

    Text message conversation with Jacqui Herd saying adult crime adult time. Related to 5-month-old baby rushed to hospital after fire extinguisher prank.

    Text comment saying I would have seriously lost my sh*t, related to 5-month-old baby rushed to hospital after fire extinguisher prank.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing outrage over fire extinguisher prank that harmed 5-month-old baby rushed to hospital.

    Comment expressing concern for 5-month-old baby rushed to hospital after fire extinguisher prank by teens goes wrong.

    Screenshot of a comment expressing concern about society and relief that the 5-month-old baby affected by fire extinguisher prank is okay.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading That's terrifying and bloody stupid about a baby fire extinguisher prank incident

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing concern over a 5-month-old baby rushed to hospital after a fire extinguisher prank by teens goes wrong.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    2

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    create_4beauty avatar
    greenideas
    greenideas
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Laws need to be tightened regarding "pranking" videos. Recently some teenagers kicked someone's door at 3 am as a prank and got shot, because (shocker) the homeowner thought he was being burglarized. Another guy sprayed bug repellent on produce in a store and now a baby could potentially suffer long-term effects of chemical burns. It's clearly antisocial behavior and these people belong in jail.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope the AHs that did this are stupid enough to put it on social media. And the parents who raised them? We need to bring back flogging. I pray the people who did this are found + punished. I agree with the "attempted murder" comments.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    create_4beauty avatar
    greenideas
    greenideas
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Laws need to be tightened regarding "pranking" videos. Recently some teenagers kicked someone's door at 3 am as a prank and got shot, because (shocker) the homeowner thought he was being burglarized. Another guy sprayed bug repellent on produce in a store and now a baby could potentially suffer long-term effects of chemical burns. It's clearly antisocial behavior and these people belong in jail.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope the AHs that did this are stupid enough to put it on social media. And the parents who raised them? We need to bring back flogging. I pray the people who did this are found + punished. I agree with the "attempted murder" comments.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT