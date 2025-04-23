Mystery Deepens As Former Child Star Revealed To Be Pregnant At Time Of Passing

ADVERTISEMENT

The unexpected passing of former child actress Sophie Nyweide continues to raise questions, as her medical certificate recently revealed a troubling fact—she was pregnant when she lost her life.

The 24-year-old, best known for her roles in Mammoth, Bella, and Noah, was found deceased on April 14 in a wooded area near a high school in Bennington, Vermont—approximately 25 miles from her home in Manchester Center.

Highlights Sophie Nyweide was pregnant when found deceased in Vermont.

Her passing is a potential unintentional overdose; foul play could be involved, as per authorities.

Nyweide's life marked by trauma; she self-medicated, rejecting treatment.

Family requests donations to RAINN, underscoring her struggle with abuse.

Authorities confirmed that her body was discovered in the early morning hours alongside a man who is reportedly cooperating with the investigation and is not considered a suspect.

“Sophie was a kind and trusting girl,” her obituary details. “Often, this left her open to being taken advantage of by others.”

RELATED:

Medical certificate confirms that former actress Sophie Nyweide was pregnant at the time of her passing

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Sophie Nyweide

Details of her pregnancy remain under wraps, including how far along she was and additional information about the fetus. Sources have told news outlets that she appeared to be in the early stages, but no further information was provided.

Share icon

Image credits: Camilla Morandi – Corbis / Getty

While the official cause and manner of her passing are still pending, the Bennington Police Department has publicly acknowledged the possibility of foul play, noting that her death is being treated as “a possible unintentional overdose.”

Share icon

Image credits: Philip Cheung / Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans and netizens, on the other hand, believe her obituary paints a clear picture of what befell Nyweide, both in the cause of her passing and the specific type of traumatic event that damaged her psyche.

“She wrote and drew voraciously,” the document read. “Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas.”

Share icon

Image credits: shellythegibson

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyweide stepped out of the spotlight shortly after the release of Darren Aronofsky’s 2014 biblical drama film Noah. She was around 13 years old at the time, and, as a result, most publicly available pictures depict her as a teenager or a child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Between 2015 and 2017, Nywaeide was enrolled at Elevations RTC, a residential treatment center in Syracuse, Utah, focused on treating teenagers between 13 and 18 years old who are dealing with severe trauma and substance abuse.

The actress’ obituary painted a concerning picture of her life and struggles

Share icon

Image credits: shellythegibson

The treatment ultimately proved ineffective. While details surrounding the methods and medications used to try and cure Nyweide are being kept private, her obituary once again sheds light on the process.

“She repeatedly said she would ‘handle it’ on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life,” the document explains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Sophie Nyweide

As Bored Pandapreviously reported, the message went on to portray a life shaped by trauma and struggle, revealing that Nyweide had rejected treatment in spite of repeated efforts from therapists, law enforcement, and loved ones.

While the cause of her passing hasn’t been confirmed, the obituary explains she “self-medicated to deal with all the trauma she held inside” and that those actions “resulted in her d***h.”

Netizens have also noticed that Nyweide’s family started requesting donations to the Ra*e, Abu*e & Ince*t National Network (RAINN), a nonprofit specifically dedicated to helping survivors of se*ual violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her mother, being on set was one of the few places where Nyweide felt happy and free

Share icon

Image credits: Sophie Nyweide Memorial / Legacy

ADVERTISEMENT

As the news of her passing was made public, many netizens were quick to point fingers at the entertainment industry, specifically at its treatment of child actors, who’ve been known to develop substance abuse issues in adulthood for a variety of reasons.

Nyweide’s mother, Shelly Gibson, was quick to address these concerns explaining that, on the contrary, her daughter’s time in the entertainment industry provided her with much needed happiness and comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All I can say is her time acting was brief but very happy,” Shelly said in an interview with TMZ. “She wasn’t a child star in the least and wasn’t subjected to anything hurtful in those films. She was always safe on those sets.”

Share icon

Image credits: Arnaldo Magnani / Getty

Despite those reassurances, Nyweide’s story has resonated deeply with readers online, with many users viewing her as another cautionary tale about the dangers faced by former child stars as they navigate adulthood.

Investigations on her case continue. Available information, such as the existence of suspects connected to the actress’ passing have not been confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Poor girl. I hate to imagine what she must have gone through,” one user wrote. “There’s a reason people don’t say the quiet part out loud.”

“Awful.” Netizens took to social media to share their condolences

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT