Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mystery Deepens As Former Child Star Revealed To Be Pregnant At Time Of Passing
Celebrities, News

Mystery Deepens As Former Child Star Revealed To Be Pregnant At Time Of Passing

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The unexpected passing of former child actress Sophie Nyweide continues to raise questions, as her medical certificate recently revealed a troubling fact—she was pregnant when she lost her life.

The 24-year-old, best known for her roles in Mammoth, Bella, and Noah, was found deceased on April 14 in a wooded area near a high school in Bennington, Vermont—approximately 25 miles from her home in Manchester Center. 

Highlights
  • Sophie Nyweide was pregnant when found deceased in Vermont.
  • Her passing is a potential unintentional overdose; foul play could be involved, as per authorities.
  • Nyweide's life marked by trauma; she self-medicated, rejecting treatment.
  • Family requests donations to RAINN, underscoring her struggle with abuse.

Authorities confirmed that her body was discovered in the early morning hours alongside a man who is reportedly cooperating with the investigation and is not considered a suspect. 

“Sophie was a kind and trusting girl,” her obituary details. “Often, this left her open to being taken advantage of by others.”

RELATED:

    Medical certificate confirms that former actress Sophie Nyweide was pregnant at the time of her passing

    Young woman with long blond hair and glasses, wearing a black top, seated indoors with a colorful painting in background.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Sophie Nyweide

    Details of her pregnancy remain under wraps, including how far along she was and additional information about the fetus. Sources have told news outlets that she appeared to be in the early stages, but no further information was provided.

    A former child star poses in a silver dress, holding a toy elephant, highlighting mystery of pregnancy revelation.

    Image credits: Camilla Morandi – Corbis / Getty

    While the official cause and manner of her passing are still pending, the Bennington Police Department has publicly acknowledged the possibility of foul play, noting that her death is being treated as “a possible unintentional overdose.”

    A former child star smiling at an event, highlighting mystery surrounding her recent passing.

    Image credits: Philip Cheung / Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fans and netizens, on the other hand, believe her obituary paints a clear picture of what befell Nyweide, both in the cause of her passing and the specific type of traumatic event that damaged her psyche.

    “She wrote and drew voraciously,” the document read. “Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas.”

    Two smiling women in a car, one making a peace sign, associated with the former child star mystery.

    Image credits: shellythegibson

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nyweide stepped out of the spotlight shortly after the release of Darren Aronofsky’s 2014 biblical drama film Noah. She was around 13 years old at the time, and, as a result, most publicly available pictures depict her as a teenager or a child.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Between 2015 and 2017, Nywaeide was enrolled at Elevations RTC, a residential treatment center in Syracuse, Utah, focused on treating teenagers between 13 and 18 years old who are dealing with severe trauma and substance abuse.

    The actress’ obituary painted a concerning picture of her life and struggles

    Two smiling women with long hair, one wearing a green knit hat and scarf, representing a former child star scenario.

    Image credits: shellythegibson

    The treatment ultimately proved ineffective. While details surrounding the methods and medications used to try and cure Nyweide are being kept private, her obituary once again sheds light on the process.

    “She repeatedly said she would ‘handle it’ on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life,” the document explains.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Former child star in snow, smiling next to a snow-covered vehicle, wearing a red and blue jacket.

    Image credits: Sophie Nyweide

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, the message went on to portray a life shaped by trauma and struggle, revealing that Nyweide had rejected treatment in spite of repeated efforts from therapists, law enforcement, and loved ones.

    While the cause of her passing hasn’t been confirmed, the obituary explains she “self-medicated to deal with all the trauma she held inside” and that those actions “resulted in her d***h.”

    Netizens have also noticed that Nyweide’s family started requesting donations to the Ra*e, Abu*e & Ince*t National Network (RAINN), a nonprofit specifically dedicated to helping survivors of se*ual violence.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to her mother, being on set was one of the few places where Nyweide felt happy and free

    Former child star smiling on a bicycle, wearing a red sweater, with a camera around her neck in a flower field.

    Image credits: Sophie Nyweide Memorial / Legacy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As the news of her passing was made public, many netizens were quick to point fingers at the entertainment industry, specifically at its treatment of child actors, who’ve been known to develop substance abuse issues in adulthood for a variety of reasons.

    Nyweide’s mother, Shelly Gibson, was quick to address these concerns explaining that, on the contrary, her daughter’s time in the entertainment industry provided her with much needed happiness and comfort.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “All I can say is her time acting was brief but very happy,” Shelly said in an interview with TMZ. “She wasn’t a child star in the least and wasn’t subjected to anything hurtful in those films. She was always safe on those sets.”

    Two women on a bench in winter clothing, smiling and holding coffee cups, related to child star's mysterious passing.

    Image credits: Arnaldo Magnani / Getty

    Despite those reassurances, Nyweide’s story has resonated deeply with readers online, with many users viewing her as another cautionary tale about the dangers faced by former child stars as they navigate adulthood.

    Investigations on her case continue. Available information, such as the existence of suspects connected to the actress’ passing have not been confirmed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Poor girl. I hate to imagine what she must have gone through,” one user wrote. “There’s a reason people don’t say the quiet part out loud.”

    “Awful.” Netizens took to social media to share their condolences

    Comment by Leigh Christina expressing sadness over former child star's passing.

    Comment expressing sympathy about former child star's passing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Louise Martinez stating, "Sad, she was so young," on former child star's passing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Bettye English saying 'Awful' related to child star mystery.

    Comment on mystery deepening as child star's passing linked to pregnancy, highlighting youthful loss.

    Comment offering condolences for former child star's passing, highlighting deep loss and impact.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Emotional tribute to child star Sophie, remembered for her role in 2006 film, as mystery deepens.

    Comment on child's star passing, saying it's sad at such a young age.

    Comment on a message expressing sympathy for a former child star's family during their difficult time.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on young stars dying, expressing sadness and concern.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda