My Hamster Escapes From Hostile Huggy Wuggy In The Awesome Poppy Playtime Maze That I Made (12 Pics)

A recent game called Poppy Play Time took the internet by storm and one of the villains was a misunderstood blue monster called Huggy Wuggy.

Now here’s the deal, as a DIY enthusiast and a creative crafter, I come up with an idea to create a hamster maze in the style of this particular horror game.

We carefully plotted out the twists and turns, making sure to include plenty of obstacles and traps to confuse and outsmart the blue monster.

The main actor is Homa a brave and fluffy hamster who needs to Escape from Hostile Huggy Wuggy in the Awesome Poppy Playtime Maze and avoid the blue and angry monster at all costs.

Homa nervously made his way through the maze, avoiding the clutches of Huggy Wuggy at every turn. He used his quick thinking and agility to outsmart the monster, finally reaching the end of the maze and bursting through the door to freedom.

See my previous post on Bored Panda here, here, here, and here.

More info: youtube.com

Escape Artist: the hamster who outsmarted Huggy Wuggy

Homa is hearing the monster coming

Huggy Wuggy is here

Swimming through a toxic waste pool

Roiling balls without end

Huggy Wuggy breaking walls to get him

Need to find a way to the shuttle

Surprise attack in the storage room

Almost got him

Running on a metal shreder

Huggy’s hand is stuck in the machine

In this adventure the hamster flying to the moon