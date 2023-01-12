Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
My Hamster Escapes From Hostile Huggy Wuggy In The Awesome Poppy Playtime Maze That I Made (12 Pics)
My Hamster Escapes From Hostile Huggy Wuggy In The Awesome Poppy Playtime Maze That I Made (12 Pics)

Minecraft Hamster Homa
Community member

A recent game called Poppy Play Time took the internet by storm and one of the villains was a misunderstood blue monster called Huggy Wuggy.

Now here’s the deal, as a DIY enthusiast and a creative crafter, I come up with an idea to create a hamster maze in the style of this particular horror game.

We carefully plotted out the twists and turns, making sure to include plenty of obstacles and traps to confuse and outsmart the blue monster.

The main actor is Homa a brave and fluffy hamster who needs to Escape from Hostile Huggy Wuggy in the Awesome Poppy Playtime Maze and avoid the blue and angry monster at all costs.

Homa nervously made his way through the maze, avoiding the clutches of Huggy Wuggy at every turn. He used his quick thinking and agility to outsmart the monster, finally reaching the end of the maze and bursting through the door to freedom.

Escape Artist: the hamster who outsmarted Huggy Wuggy

Homa is hearing the monster coming

Huggy Wuggy is here

Swimming through a toxic waste pool

Roiling balls without end

Huggy Wuggy breaking walls to get him

Need to find a way to the shuttle

Surprise attack in the storage room

Almost got him

Running on a metal shreder

Huggy’s hand is stuck in the machine

In this adventure the hamster flying to the moon

Minecraft Hamster Homa
Author, Community member

Hamster Homa is an over-energized Hamster who LOVES adventure! The only thing he
loves as much as adventure is juicy carrot treats 🥕 On this channel you will see him
find his way through obstacle courses, Minecraft mazes, and much more!

Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

