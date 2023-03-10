Here Are Some Of My Digital Paintings (7 Pics)
My digital work!
This post may include affiliate links.
That’s a photo of Jimmy Carter. You didn’t “paint” this.
My digital work!
This post may include affiliate links.
That’s a photo of Jimmy Carter. You didn’t “paint” this.
Did you actually “paint” any of these? Because they look like photos with a filter slapped on them. You’ve literally got the Wikipedia profile photo for Edgar Allen Poe up there. These aren’t “digital paintings”. These are copyright infringement on the original photographers.
Did you actually “paint” any of these? Because they look like photos with a filter slapped on them. You’ve literally got the Wikipedia profile photo for Edgar Allen Poe up there. These aren’t “digital paintings”. These are copyright infringement on the original photographers.