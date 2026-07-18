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“How Popular Is Your Music Taste?”: Vote Through These 20 ‘This Or That’ Questions
Music has a way of bringing people together - until someone asks, "Who's better?" and suddenly, every playlist, favorite album, and lifelong artist loyalty is up for debate. From legendary rock bands and pop icons to today's biggest chart-toppers, some matchups are almost impossible to settle. 📻
This 20-question 'This or That' music poll goes beyond artist-versus-artist. You'll choose between iconic bands, unforgettable genres, classic albums, and everyday music dilemmas.
Whether your playlist is filled with classic hits, indie gems, hip-hop anthems, or the latest viral tracks, every answer reveals a little more about your musical personality.
There's no right or wrong way to play - just trust your instincts, cast your votes, and see where your taste lands. When you're finished, compare your picks with friends to see who shares your music vibe and who has completely different opinions.
Let the fun begin! 🎵
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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Which Way Do You Enjoy Music Most?
If the album tells a story (e.g. "Undun", The Roots), I try to take the time to listen to it as a whole. But usually it's playlists.
Which Legendary Rock Band Would You Rather Listen To All Day?
Which Pop Anthem Never Gets Old?
Which Modern Pop Star Are You Stuck With On Repeat?
Which Live Music Experience Would You Rather Have?
Which Soundtrack Is More Unforgettable?
Which Music Format Would You Keep Forever?
Which Instrument Gives A Song More Emotion?
Which Vocalist Makes Christmas Feel Like Christmas?
Which '70s Band Defined An Era?
Which Disco Anthem Gets Everyone On The Dance Floor?
Which '80s Hit Is The Bigger Karaoke Classic?
Which Defined Music Culture More?
For Canadians, the correct answer would have to be MuchMusic.
Which Player Changed Your Life More?
Which Era Had Better Music Videos?
If You Could Star In One Legendary Music Video, Which Would You Choose?
Which Music Collectible Would You Rather Own?
Which Music Tradition Do You Love More?
Which Hairstyle Was Better For A Music Legend?
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