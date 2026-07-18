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Music has a way of bringing people together - until someone asks, "Who's better?" and suddenly, every playlist, favorite album, and lifelong artist loyalty is up for debate. From legendary rock bands and pop icons to today's biggest chart-toppers, some matchups are almost impossible to settle. 📻

This 20-question 'This or That' music poll goes beyond artist-versus-artist. You'll choose between iconic bands, unforgettable genres, classic albums, and everyday music dilemmas.

Whether your playlist is filled with classic hits, indie gems, hip-hop anthems, or the latest viral tracks, every answer reveals a little more about your musical personality.

There's no right or wrong way to play - just trust your instincts, cast your votes, and see where your taste lands. When you're finished, compare your picks with friends to see who shares your music vibe and who has completely different opinions.

Let the fun begin! 🎵