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Music has a way of bringing people together - until someone asks, "Who's better?" and suddenly, every playlist, favorite album, and lifelong artist loyalty is up for debate. From legendary rock bands and pop icons to today's biggest chart-toppers, some matchups are almost impossible to settle. 📻

This 20-question 'This or That' music poll goes beyond artist-versus-artist. You'll choose between iconic bands, unforgettable genres, classic albums, and everyday music dilemmas. 

Whether your playlist is filled with classic hits, indie gems, hip-hop anthems, or the latest viral tracks, every answer reveals a little more about your musical personality.

There's no right or wrong way to play - just trust your instincts, cast your votes, and see where your taste lands. When you're finished, compare your picks with friends to see who shares your music vibe and who has completely different opinions. 

Let the fun begin! 🎵

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

This post may include affiliate links.

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#1

Which Way Do You Enjoy Music Most?

A laptop, turntable, headphones, and speakers on a table, symbolizing popular music taste and modern music consumption.

Pixabay Report

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romanarendt avatar
Roman Arendt
Roman Arendt
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the album tells a story (e.g. "Undun", The Roots), I try to take the time to listen to it as a whole. But usually it's playlists.

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    #2

    Which Legendary Rock Band Would You Rather Listen To All Day?

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    #3

    Which Pop Anthem Never Gets Old?

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    #4

    Which Modern Pop Star Are You Stuck With On Repeat?

    Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift side-by-side, representing popular music taste and choices in the music industry.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why isn't there an option "None of this"???

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    #5

    Which Live Music Experience Would You Rather Have?

    A musician playing a keyboard, showcasing popular music taste and music. The image captures the essence of live music.

    Yabee Eusebio Report

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    #6

    Which Soundtrack Is More Unforgettable?

    Movie posters for The Lion King and Guardians of the Galaxy, reflecting varied tastes in entertainment beyond music.

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    #7

    Which Music Format Would You Keep Forever?

    A shelf filled with vinyl records and CDs, offering a wide range of music taste choices.

    Pablo Leon Report

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    #8

    Which Instrument Gives A Song More Emotion?

    A guitarist and keyboard player performing live, showcasing different music tastes and genres.

    Aleksandar Andreev Report

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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Really depends on how each instrument is used/played.

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    2points
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    #9

    Which Vocalist Makes Christmas Feel Like Christmas?

    Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé, two popular artists, representing diverse music taste options for a quiz.

    Source , Gage Skidmore Report

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    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you kidding me rn? I can't vote for this cr@p

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    #10

    Which '70s Band Defined An Era?

    A split image showing Led Zeppelin performing and a large screen displaying EAGLES at a concert, showcasing diverse music taste.

    Jim Summaria , Martin Lewison Report

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    #11

    Which Disco Anthem Gets Everyone On The Dance Floor?

    Which Disco Anthem Gets Everyone On The Dance Floor?

    NBC Television , Rob Mieremet Report

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    #12

    Which '80s Hit Is The Bigger Karaoke Classic?

    Which '80s Hit Is The Bigger Karaoke Classic?

    Rosana Prada , Aliina S. Report

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    #13

    Which Defined Music Culture More?

    Two people sit on a wooden floor, facing a wall of retro TVs displaying static, exploring their music taste.

    Yaroslav Shuraev Report

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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For Canadians, the correct answer would have to be MuchMusic.

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    #14

    Which Player Changed Your Life More?

    A split image showing an iPod and a Sony Walkman, representing different eras of music taste.

    Stahlkocher , Source Report

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    #15

    Which Era Had Better Music Videos?

    A person filming a musician playing an electric guitar, with the live recording visible on the camera screen, relating to music taste.

    Romin Tabuada Report

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    #16

    If You Could Star In One Legendary Music Video, Which Would You Choose?

    Left image shows Michael Jackson Thriller album cover. Right image shows a-ha album cover, highlighting popular music taste.

    Source , Source Report

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    #17

    Which Music Collectible Would You Rather Own?

    Left image features Nirvana band t-shirts hanging to dry, right image shows a Nirvana In Utero concert poster, related to music taste.

    Maria Luiza Melo , Source Report

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    #18

    Which Music Tradition Do You Love More?

    Concert crowd holding up phones with flashlights on, illuminated by blue stage lights, showcasing diverse music taste.

    Luis Quintero Report

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    #19

    Which Hairstyle Was Better For A Music Legend?

    Black and white split image of The Beatles on the left and Elvis Presley on the right, for a music taste quiz.

    Dezo Hoffmann , Sun Records Report

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    #20

    Which Genre Deserves More Love?

    A musician playing a trumpet, illuminated by blue light, setting the mood for a unique music taste experience.

    Caleb Oquendo Report

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    ppeitsch12 avatar
    P Peitsch
    P Peitsch
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whatever folks love. What kind of stupid question is this?

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