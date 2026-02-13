ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever stood in front of a centuries-old portrait and thought, “This person is absolutely judging me,” you’re not alone. The Instagram page Museum of Selfies takes that feeling and turns it into a genuinely clever visual joke: classic painted faces suddenly look like they’re living in our era, mid-scroll, mid-pose, caught in that very contemporary moment of taking a selfie.

The idea started in Copenhagen at the National Gallery of Denmark, where curator and designer Olivia Muus snapped a photo “for fun” and realized how a simple phone-in-hand illusion could completely rewrite a portrait’s mood. A stern noble can become a casual influencer. A solemn gaze turns into a “wait, let me get the angle” expression. With one tiny change, these paintings feel less like distant history and more like someone you’d recognize on your feed.

More info: Instagram | museumofselfies.tumblr.com