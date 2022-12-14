Mom Wants To ‘Cancel’ Christmas To Protect Her Toddler’s Sleep Routine

Christmas is a festive period for bonding with friends and family, and leaving the stress of modern life behind. However, as one confession on the British parenting forum Mumsnet shows, sometimes it’s the get-together that’s causing tension.

In it, user HallieM93 explains that her main concern nowadays is her 20-month-old son’s sleeping troubles. The woman wants to protect her toddler’s routine from the chaos that sometimes comes with the joyous occasion.

However, that means changing the family’s plans and leaving her in-laws early, a move that, she believes, would disappoint both her relatives and partner.

Image credits: J carter

Image credits: Liza Summer

Image credits: HallieM93

The mom elaborated on her concerns in the comments

And the reactions were mixed; some said she is actually being unreasonable

While others thought she’s free to put her child’s well-being first