BoredPanda

Mom Wants To ‘Cancel’ Christmas To Protect Her Toddler’s Sleep Routine
Christmas, Occasions

Mom Wants To ‘Cancel’ Christmas To Protect Her Toddler’s Sleep Routine

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Gabija Palšytė

Christmas is a festive period for bonding with friends and family, and leaving the stress of modern life behind. However, as one confession on the British parenting forum Mumsnet shows, sometimes it’s the get-together that’s causing tension.

In it, user HallieM93 explains that her main concern nowadays is her 20-month-old son’s sleeping troubles. The woman wants to protect her toddler’s routine from the chaos that sometimes comes with the joyous occasion.

However, that means changing the family’s plans and leaving her in-laws early, a move that, she believes, would disappoint both her relatives and partner.

Mom Wants To 'Cancel' Christmas To Protect Her Toddler's Sleep Routine

Image credits: J carter

Mom Wants To 'Cancel' Christmas To Protect Her Toddler's Sleep Routine

Mom Wants To 'Cancel' Christmas To Protect Her Toddler's Sleep Routine

Mom Wants To 'Cancel' Christmas To Protect Her Toddler's Sleep Routine

Mom Wants To 'Cancel' Christmas To Protect Her Toddler's Sleep Routine

Image credits: Liza Summer

Mom Wants To 'Cancel' Christmas To Protect Her Toddler's Sleep Routine

Mom Wants To 'Cancel' Christmas To Protect Her Toddler's Sleep Routine

Mom Wants To 'Cancel' Christmas To Protect Her Toddler's Sleep Routine

Mom Wants To 'Cancel' Christmas To Protect Her Toddler's Sleep Routine

Image credits: HallieM93

The mom elaborated on her concerns in the comments

Mom Wants To 'Cancel' Christmas To Protect Her Toddler's Sleep Routine

And the reactions were mixed; some said she is actually being unreasonable

Mom Wants To 'Cancel' Christmas To Protect Her Toddler's Sleep Routine

Mom Wants To 'Cancel' Christmas To Protect Her Toddler's Sleep Routine

Mom Wants To 'Cancel' Christmas To Protect Her Toddler's Sleep Routine

Mom Wants To 'Cancel' Christmas To Protect Her Toddler's Sleep Routine

While others thought she’s free to put her child’s well-being first

Mom Wants To 'Cancel' Christmas To Protect Her Toddler's Sleep Routine

Mom Wants To 'Cancel' Christmas To Protect Her Toddler's Sleep Routine

Mom Wants To 'Cancel' Christmas To Protect Her Toddler's Sleep Routine

Mom Wants To 'Cancel' Christmas To Protect Her Toddler's Sleep Routine

Mom Wants To 'Cancel' Christmas To Protect Her Toddler's Sleep Routine

Mom Wants To 'Cancel' Christmas To Protect Her Toddler's Sleep Routine

Mom Wants To 'Cancel' Christmas To Protect Her Toddler's Sleep Routine

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Casey McAlister
Casey McAlister
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Why do people feel compelled to write 20 months old? Just say a year and a half(yeah, I know it's technically a year and 8 months, but nobody really cares). Also, so what if a toddler routine gets disrupted once in a while? It's not like he is bound by a working schedule or something - he can go to sleep when he feels tired and wake up when he has enough rest.

Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Not sure how many toddlers you've been around. The ones I've raised were all notorious for fighting sleep when they were tired, especially when we slipped from routine. The more tired, the more cranky until they finally passed out. Heck I'm an adult and when I get off routine, I have a hard time falling asleep even though I'm super tired.

Carol Emory
Carol Emory
Community Member
3 minutes ago (edited)

My son has High Functioning ASD. He talks to people, asks for hugs and tries his best to fit in with everyone else even though we told him he can be his own person. As a toddler..it was a different story. Like this kid, pinging off the walls, refusing to sleep, climbing out of his crib. Believe it or not, compression vests, compression sleeping bags can go a long way to calming him down. A dark room with maybe a white noise machine can help. Anything to block out extra stimulation. The point is to make him feel safe and secure. Otherwise he will think it's play time until he exhausts himself. You won't need to set a routine for sleep. He will actually do it himself under these conditions.

Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
Community Member
1 hour ago

At that age, he probably won't understand all that Christmas stuff and won't remember anything. Doing a Christmas that works for him makes perfect sense to me. A father who sulks about this or in-laws who can't deal with that slight disappointment are selfish and self-centered.

