BoredPanda

This Businesswoman Shares Her “Insane” Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her
Work 6 hours ago

This Businesswoman Shares Her “Insane” Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Austėja Akavickaitė

The my-epic-routine videos were quite big on YouTube a few years back. Content creators were trying to show their audience that they hustled way harder than their competition.

Eventually, this has led to such unsustainable absurd that the genre has become a parody of itself and after some outside mockery faded into irrelevance.

However, the internet thinks that businesswoman Leila Hormozi has just tried to revive it, only on a different platform. Earlier this month, she tweeted a screenshot of her schedule, and people immediately started criticizing it.

Managing partner and CEO of business investment company Acquisition.com Leila Hormozi recently shared her routine online

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: LeilaHormozi

At first glance, the blurry screenshot looks like a mess

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: LeilaHormozi

But people started dissecting it

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: LeilaHormozi

And they pointed out that the woman also noted minuscule things such as coffee breaks, nightly dinners, hours-long gym sessions, and daily walks

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: LeilaHormozi

Leila herself said that her days are insanely boring but that is how she gets ahead

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: LeilaHormozi

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: LeilaHormozi

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: LeilaHormozi

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: LeilaHormozi

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: LeilaHormozi

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: LeilaHormozi

But most of the reactions were just mocking her schedule

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: thejustinwelsh

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: LeilaHormozi

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: HealthUntoDeath

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: snowpilled

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: RedHaleys

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: KFCBarstool

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: cursedkief

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: arvalis

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: TikTokInvestors

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: GdoubleWB

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: DaxKazon

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: theandreboso

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: KellyPGoss

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: Todaysprofit

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: TomHulme79

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: stanimorph

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: Devon_OnEarth

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: quakerraina

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: Black90Prupayne

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: TOfromthe360

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: jeremy_wokka

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: IrateMaxwell

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: TwototheHour

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: TheeAndyMcGill

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: bad_generator

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: GFNoodleyOne

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: TaconicST

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: ArtsyMarxistAlt

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: barely_a_spec

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: marytswisc

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: LizRummy

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: TrevShow

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: YorkshireTX

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: HillcrestCardCo

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: GhostandWolf

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: stevie_mat

This Businesswoman Shares Her "Insane" Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

Image credits: RMFifthCircuit

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Hey pandas, what do you think?
New Nemo
New Nemo
Community Member
18 minutes ago

This reminds me of a youtuber who looked crazy busy. Untill people zoomed in and saw things as "drink water" and "take vitamins". Everybody looks overworked when you plan those things

Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
36 minutes ago

I do not understand why the mention of (no shower) was necessary.

