This Businesswoman Shares Her “Insane” Daily Routine To Brag, It Backfires After Twitter Roasts Her

The my-epic-routine videos were quite big on YouTube a few years back. Content creators were trying to show their audience that they hustled way harder than their competition.

Eventually, this has led to such unsustainable absurd that the genre has become a parody of itself and after some outside mockery faded into irrelevance.

However, the internet thinks that businesswoman Leila Hormozi has just tried to revive it, only on a different platform. Earlier this month, she tweeted a screenshot of her schedule, and people immediately started criticizing it.

Managing partner and CEO of business investment company Acquisition.com Leila Hormozi recently shared her routine online

At first glance, the blurry screenshot looks like a mess

But people started dissecting it

And they pointed out that the woman also noted minuscule things such as coffee breaks, nightly dinners, hours-long gym sessions, and daily walks

Leila herself said that her days are insanely boring but that is how she gets ahead

But most of the reactions were just mocking her schedule

