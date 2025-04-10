Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Actress Ally Sheedy, 62, Shot Nearly Unrecognizable In Rare Appearance On Day Out In New York
Celebrities, Entertainment

Actress Ally Sheedy, 62, Shot Nearly Unrecognizable In Rare Appearance On Day Out In New York

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

A stylish elderly lady in an all-black outfit, a gray coat, and a black shoulder bag is shopping in New York in spring. She dashes around between various shops, then finally gets into a vehicle and drives away. It seems like a completely ordinary situation for a giant metropolis. But why does our brain start feverishly sorting through memories?

Where have we seen this lady? True, then she was still a dazzlingly talented young actress with that shiny dark hair and a piercing gaze… Bingo! It’s Ally Sheedy! Iconic actress of the 80s movies, for whom film critics predicted a brilliant future. And now she is… wait, wait, 62 years old. Oh my God, how time flies…

RELATED:

    Ally Sheedy, now 62, was the glorious ‘Brat Pack’ member back in the 80s but had to accept the ebb and flow of an acting career since then

    Actress Ally Sheedy, 62, Shot Nearly Unrecognizable In Rare Appearance On Day Out In New York

    Image credits: The Image Direct / Vida Press

    Sheedy’s breakthrough was the ‘Bad Boys’ movie (1983) with Sean Penn, and she was widely considered the next big thing

    In the eighties, Ally Sheedy was a rising star of American cinema. Along with Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, and a couple of other young talents (later, Robert Downey Jr. was also included), they were dubbed the ‘Brat Pack’—an analogy of the iconic ‘Rat Pack’ of Frank Sinatra and his glorious friends from the sixties.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ally shot to fame in ‘Bad Boys’ (1983), where her on-screen partner was a young Sean Penn, and in the mid-eighties, she was rightfully considered the next big thing. It seemed that the curve of her success was rising higher and higher—but after a series of unsuccessful movies at the box office, the actress practically stopped being invited to big roles.

    Actress Ally Sheedy, 62, Shot Nearly Unrecognizable In Rare Appearance On Day Out In New York

    Image credits: The Image Direct / Vida Press

    However, the nineties brought the actress nearly nothing but frustration over her career

    The approaching nineties required more relaxed behavior—both on and off screen—and Sheedy did not actually fit. “I was considered to be ice cold, uncastable, unhirable, unf**kable,” the actress said in an interview with Salon in 2016. As a result, the roles she was offered by her agents became fewer and fewer.

    For example, remember the dialogue between Kevin McAllister from ‘Home Alone 2’ and the airport worker when the boy asks what city this is? Yes, that worker was Ally Sheedy, just seven years after ‘The Breakfast Club’ brought her stardom. A glimpse of her former glory was the 1998 film ‘High Art,’ for which she received an Independent Spirit Award and an LAFCA Award—but that was only for a moment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Actress Ally Sheedy, 62, Shot Nearly Unrecognizable In Rare Appearance On Day Out In New York

    Image credits: Variety / Getty Images

    Sheedy then acted in episodes of various series, but a full-fledged return only happened in 2022, when she played the mother of the main character in the ‘Single Drunk Female’ series. She acted powerful and confident—just as she had in the past. Today, Ally Sheedy lives a quiet life as a theater professor at the City College of New York and also writes books under pseudonyms.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Actress Ally Sheedy, 62, Shot Nearly Unrecognizable In Rare Appearance On Day Out In New York

    Image credits: The Breakfast Club / Universal Pictures

    Now, the actress works as a theater professor in New York City and writes books under a pseudonym

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She is no stranger to being a writer—after all, before Ally became a movie star, at the age of 13, she wrote a book, ‘She Was Nice to Mice,’ which was published by McGraw-Hill Education and became a true best-seller. Yes, she has aged, but decades away from the spotlight of the movie world haven’t made her any worse.

    Actress Ally Sheedy, 62, Shot Nearly Unrecognizable In Rare Appearance On Day Out In New York

    Image credits: WarGames / MGM

    Numerous commenters on the Internet also noted that she is quite recognizable. She’s obviously happy with life and looks very natural. “Wow! She looks even prettier now and looks happy too. Good for her,” someone reasonably wrote in the comments. Well, as for aging—no one can avoid it, not even, for example, Tom Cruise.

    Well, not everyone is destined to become a superstar, collect packs of Oscars, and slam the box office. In the end, the main thing is to be a happy person who’s satisfied with life. However, given the current craze for the eighties—who knows, maybe we’ll see Ally Sheedy on screen more than once? After all, the example of Don Ameche, who got his Oscar almost forty years after the peak of his acting career, is the best proof of this.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some folks online said that she’s unrecognizable, but the majority claimed that she looks really nice and happy anyway

    Actress Ally Sheedy, 62, Shot Nearly Unrecognizable In Rare Appearance On Day Out In New York

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Actress Ally Sheedy, 62, Shot Nearly Unrecognizable In Rare Appearance On Day Out In New York

    Actress Ally Sheedy, 62, Shot Nearly Unrecognizable In Rare Appearance On Day Out In New York

    Actress Ally Sheedy, 62, Shot Nearly Unrecognizable In Rare Appearance On Day Out In New York

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Actress Ally Sheedy, 62, Shot Nearly Unrecognizable In Rare Appearance On Day Out In New York

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    2

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The headline "Unrecognizable!" The article "She's easily recognized!"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The headline "Unrecognizable!" The article "She's easily recognized!"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda