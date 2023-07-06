Say what you want, but it's a well-known fact that movie sets are rather known for moments of hilarity and absurdity behind the heavy curtain (especially in Hollywood), and in the age of social media, these moments are swiftly transformed into some rather good content as well. And of course, as with any content... memes are bound to be created. These memes often capture the funny side of actors and staff working on a set which a lot of fans find amusing as they get to see the personalities behind the characters they like.

Oh, and one such treasure trove just for memes based on this topic is the Facebook group "Movie Set Memes." With thousands of members from all corners of the globe, this group has established itself as the go-to destination for the best set memes around when it comes to movies and TV shows.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Movie-Set-Memes

Taya Walter Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Movie-Set-Memes

John Rock Report

15points
POST
#3

Movie-Set-Memes

Brett Melito Report

13points
POST
#4

Movie-Set-Memes

RJ Celdran Report

13points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Movie-Set-Memes

David Liška Report

13points
POST
#6

Movie-Set-Memes

Brett Melito Report

12points
POST
#7

Movie-Set-Memes

Spencer Wilson Report

12points
POST
#8

Movie-Set-Memes

Paul Bradburn Report

11points
POST
#9

Movie-Set-Memes

Brett Melito Report

10points
POST
#10

Movie-Set-Memes

Brett Melito Report

9points
POST
#11

Movie-Set-Memes

Chris Linder Report

9points
POST
#12

Movie-Set-Memes

Brett Melito Report

8points
POST
#13

Movie-Set-Memes

Josh Woo Report

8points
POST
#14

Movie-Set-Memes

Matt Fontaine Report

8points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will need a glossary for this post 😂. Totally lost!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Movie-Set-Memes

RJ Celdran Report

8points
POST
#16

Movie-Set-Memes

Robertas Nevecka Illustration Report

8points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The one with the cap looks like a Waldo

0
0points
reply
#17

Movie-Set-Memes

Jessie Flores Report

8points
POST
#18

Movie-Set-Memes

Oscar G Garcia Report

8points
POST
#19

Movie-Set-Memes

Peg Barcelo Report

8points
POST
#20

Movie-Set-Memes

Ivan Ivanoff Report

8points
POST
#21

Movie-Set-Memes

Brett Melito Report

8points
POST
#22

Movie-Set-Memes

Brett Melito Report

8points
POST
#23

Movie-Set-Memes

Hannah Powers Report

8points
POST
#24

Movie-Set-Memes

Jared Vigil Report

7points
POST
#25

Movie-Set-Memes

Spencer Wilson Report

7points
POST
#26

Movie-Set-Memes

John Rock Report

7points
POST
#27

Movie-Set-Memes

Brett Melito Report

7points
POST
#28

Movie-Set-Memes

Camerøn Cøurtney Report

7points
POST
#29

Movie-Set-Memes

El Caporal Report

7points
POST
#30

Movie-Set-Memes

Jesus Sifuentes Report

7points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope it is safely rigged, wouldnt want that dropping on the actor 😳

0
0points
reply
#31

Movie-Set-Memes

Freddy Greve Report

7points
POST
#32

Movie-Set-Memes

PJ Rahall Report

7points
POST
#33

Movie-Set-Memes

Joseph Miller Report

7points
POST
#34

Movie-Set-Memes

Sam Weston Report

7points
POST
#35

Movie-Set-Memes

J.R. Curtis Report

7points
POST
#36

Movie-Set-Memes

Josh Woo Report

7points
POST
#37

Movie-Set-Memes

Brett Melito Report

7points
POST
#38

Movie-Set-Memes

Spencer Wilson Report

7points
POST
#39

Movie-Set-Memes

Josh Woo Report

7points
POST
#40

Movie-Set-Memes

Josh Woo Report

7points
POST
#41

Movie-Set-Memes

Cameron Ring Report

7points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh! That is true. 😂 Anyone else tried to copy his expression?

0
0points
reply
#42

Movie-Set-Memes

Josh Woo Report

7points
POST
#43

Movie-Set-Memes

Brett Melito Report

7points
POST
#44

Movie-Set-Memes

Miklos Lago Report

7points
POST
#45

Movie-Set-Memes

Brett Melito Report

7points
POST
#46

Movie-Set-Memes

Josh Woo Report

6points
POST
#47

Movie-Set-Memes

Victor Iboro Daniel Jnr Report

6points
POST
#48

Movie-Set-Memes

Oscar G Garcia Report

6points
POST
#49

Movie-Set-Memes

RJ Celdran Report

6points
POST
#50

Movie-Set-Memes

Caleb Coppola Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Movie-Set-Memes

Movie Set Memes Report

6points
POST
#52

Movie-Set-Memes

João Pires de Lima Report

6points
POST
#53

Movie-Set-Memes

Barret Works Report

6points
POST
#54

Movie-Set-Memes

Callum Giblin Report

6points
POST
#55

Movie-Set-Memes

John Rock Report

6points
POST
#56

Movie-Set-Memes

Jacob Berardi Report

6points
POST
#57

Movie-Set-Memes

Domen Dolenc Report

6points
POST
#58

Movie-Set-Memes

Callum Giblin Report

6points
POST
#59

Movie-Set-Memes

Chris Linder Report

5points
POST
#60

Movie-Set-Memes

Josh Woo Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Movie-Set-Memes

Theo Jules Côte-Willems Report

5points
POST
#62

Movie-Set-Memes

Georgi Pa Report

5points
POST
#63

Movie-Set-Memes

John Rock Report

5points
POST
#64

Movie-Set-Memes

Harshal Alurkar Report

5points
POST
#65

Movie-Set-Memes

Peter F. Ingenito Report

5points
POST
#66

Movie-Set-Memes

Chris Linder Report

5points
POST
#67

Movie-Set-Memes

Kaleem Hussain Report

5points
POST
#68

Movie-Set-Memes

Mario Alberto Flores Report

5points
POST
#69

Movie-Set-Memes

Ana Ziegler Loes Report

5points
POST
#70

Movie-Set-Memes

Brett Melito Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Movie-Set-Memes

Nathaniel Paull Report

5points
POST
#72

Movie-Set-Memes

Tork Isslam Alkhattam Report

5points
POST
#73

Movie-Set-Memes

Sami Balchion Report

5points
POST
#74

Movie-Set-Memes

Darcy Ryan Report

5points
POST
#75

Movie-Set-Memes

Josh Woo Report

5points
POST
#76

Movie-Set-Memes

Brett Melito Report

5points
POST
#77

Movie-Set-Memes

Brett Melito Report

5points
POST
#78

Movie-Set-Memes

John Rock Report

5points
POST
#79

Movie-Set-Memes

David Liška Report

5points
POST
#80

Movie-Set-Memes

Chris Linder Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Movie-Set-Memes