Movies hold a special spot in our hearts. They take us to different worlds, make us laugh, cry, and leave us with memories we'll never forget. Most of us have experienced those iconic and heartbreaking movie endings that bring tears to our eyes. But what if we could alter them?

Thinking about that, Alptekin, a digital creator from Turkey, has made a series of images that show how some famous films and TV shows would look with happy endings. From Titanic to Gladiator, these new versions offer a fresh take on the stories we all know and love.

Before you scroll down we have to warn you that this post may contain spoilers, so proceed at your own risk.

More info: Instagram

#1

Titanic (2012)

Titanic (2012)

teginart

Vic
Vic
Vic
Community Member
5 hours ago

The artist is wrong about this one.. the moment she hits 25, jack would be off .

We reached out to the artist to learn more about them and their creative process. Alptekin shared that art has always been a part of their life. "I graduated from the Faculty of Fine Arts and have worked on charcoal drawing, digital visual manipulation, interior design, and industrial designs. I have a curiosity for technology, and I love researching and learning new things. I keep up with developments in artificial intelligence applications. I enjoy working on merging artificial intelligence with visual design to create creative works."
#2

The Green Mile (1999)

The Green Mile (1999)

teginart

#3

Forrest Gump (1994)

Forrest Gump (1994)

teginart

To create the images, Alptekin uses artificial intelligence-supported applications like Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, Photoshop AI, LeonardoAI, DALL·E, and sometimes relies on traditional image editors depending on the situation. "Each application has its own advantages and disadvantages, and I leverage the strengths of each one. In fact, what I do is a combination of all these applications."
#4

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009)

teginart

#5

Gladiator (2000)

Gladiator (2000)

teginart

The idea for creating the "Happy Ending" series came about when The Webtekno platform approached Alptekin with a concept. "They asked me to create imaginary visuals of characters in movies and TV shows being married and having children," the artist shared with us. "I tried to interpret the presented idea in a more unique way. I incorporated the plot elements and cinematic techniques from the series and films and created the concept of 'happy endings.' We selected films and TV shows that left a sense of melancholy in people. I analyzed each of them and attempted to convey the emotional intensity of each through visuals."
#6

Life Is Beautiful (1997)

Life Is Beautiful (1997)

teginart

#7

I Am Legend (2007)

I Am Legend (2007)

teginart

Casey Payne
Casey Payne
Casey Payne
Community Member
3 hours ago

The background people are wonky. Why is that woman's head on backwards? And what's up with the goose walking twins way in the back there. And by the way, this movie would be legend if they just trusted the original author and produced the books ending. That would have been the happy ending.

"This concept consists of three parts. In the first two parts, I primarily worked on films and TV shows that could be more localized. These works had already gone viral and were well-received locally. With the third part encompassing international films, my expectations were higher. The fact that the third part also gained attention made me very happy. This interest serves as motivation for me to continue this series for future projects."
#8

Léon: The Professional (1994)

Léon: The Professional (1994)

teginart

#9

Breaking Bad - Jane And Jesse

Breaking Bad - Jane And Jesse

teginart

#10

Star Wars - Padme Amidala And Anakin Skywalker

Star Wars - Padme Amidala And Anakin Skywalker

teginart

