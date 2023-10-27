ADVERTISEMENT

Movies hold a special spot in our hearts. They take us to different worlds, make us laugh, cry, and leave us with memories we'll never forget. Most of us have experienced those iconic and heartbreaking movie endings that bring tears to our eyes. But what if we could alter them?

Thinking about that, Alptekin, a digital creator from Turkey, has made a series of images that show how some famous films and TV shows would look with happy endings. From Titanic to Gladiator, these new versions offer a fresh take on the stories we all know and love.

Before you scroll down we have to warn you that this post may contain spoilers, so proceed at your own risk.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com