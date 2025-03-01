Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Suddenly There’s Shouting. A Lot Of Shouting”: MIL’s Attempt To Get Attention Fails
Family, Relationships

“Suddenly There’s Shouting. A Lot Of Shouting”: MIL’s Attempt To Get Attention Fails

Interview With Expert
Weddings are all about love and celebration, of course. But there are a few aspects of the day that are almost just as important, one of which is the cake. Couples often spend months sampling flavors, scoping out bakeries and perusing designs on Pinterest to find the perfect, delicious crowd-pleaser.

But one mother decided to sabotage her daughter’s wedding dessert by hijacking it and attempting to replace it with a cheap, underwhelming alternative. Below, you’ll find the full story of this wedding drama that was recently shared on Reddit, as well as a conversation with Jhona Yellin, Editor at Bespoke Bride.

RELATED:

    For many brides and grooms, their wedding cake is an important part of the celebration

    Image credits: freepic.diller / freepik (not the actual photo)

    But one mom decided that her daughter didn’t deserve to have the cake of her dreams

    Image credits: GaudiLab / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: MonkeyPawWishes

    “Some parents accept their advisory role and respect boundaries; others treat wedding decisions like a hostile corporate takeover”

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    This situation is clearly about much more than just cake. So to learn more about how to deal with moms and dads who feel excluded from wedding planning, we reached out to Jhona Yellin, Editor at Bespoke Bride. She was kind enough to share her thoughts with Bored Panda and discuss how common it is for parents of brides and grooms to have their feelings hurt like this.

    “Some parents take wedding planning as their final parental duty, like a graduation ceremony for their child-upbringing career. They’ve nurtured this human for decades, so being left out can feel like being kicked out of their own life’s biggest group project,” the expert explained.

    But Jhona says the level of upset varies. “Some parents accept their advisory role and respect boundaries,” she noted. “Others treat wedding decisions like a hostile corporate takeover. The emotions behind it usually boil down to control, nostalgia, and a little bit of FOMO.”

    “They want to feel needed. And if they feel like their opinions are being ignored, they sometimes take drastic action—like, oh, swapping out an artisanal wedding cake for a supermarket sheet cake because justice must be served,” she added with a laugh.

    Jhona shared that she actually once interviewed a mother of the bride who admitted she kept suggesting “little changes” to her daughter’s wedding plans—only for it to snowball into her dictating the entire guest list. “The bride ended up eloping. So yeah, parental involvement can be a slippery slope.”

    So is there anything the bride and groom can do to help their parents feel included without letting them make important decisions? “Yes, but it requires strategy,” Jhona says. “Think of it like giving a toddler a fake steering wheel in the backseat. They feel like they’re driving, but they’re not actually in control.”

    You can actually find a post on Bespoke Bride including smart ways to include your future mother-in-law in your wedding planningright here

    Here are some of Jhona’s tried and true tricks: “Give them a project with clear limits. Something like assembling welcome bags or choosing a small element of décor. Bonus points if it’s something they care about but won’t derail the aesthetic,” she shared.

    “Weddings aren’t about control; they’re about love, support, and a really, really good cake”

    Image credits: freepic.diller / freepik (not the actual photo)

    “Create a ‘parent-only’ event,” the expert continued. “Maybe a special menu tasting or a pre-wedding family dinner where they can feel important without influencing key decisions.”

    And remember to phrase things carefully. “Instead of saying, ‘We don’t want your help,’ try, ‘We’d love for you to be part of this specific moment.’ That way, they feel chosen, not sidelined,” Jhona suggests.

    Finally, we asked the expert what advice she would give to moms and dads who want to be more involved than they’re allowed to be. “First, recognize the difference between helping and taking over. If the couple says, ‘We’ve got this covered,’ believe them,” Jhona told Bored Panda. “They’re not rejecting you—they’re just creating a wedding that reflects them.”

    “Second, ask yourself: Is this about the couple, or is this about me? A wedding should never become a battleground for unresolved family drama,” she continued. “If you feel left out, tell your kid how much their happiness means to you and offer support—not demands.”

    “And finally, if you must intervene, do it with style. Sneaking in a budget cake swap is just tacky,” the expert says. “If you want to have an impact, find a classy way to contribute—like an emotional speech, a heartfelt letter, or, you know, not turning the reception into an episode of Cake Wars.”

    “In the end, weddings aren’t about control,” Jhona added. “They’re about love, support, and a really, really good cake. The kind that the couple actually picked. And if you do need some tips about that – read our post about how to choose the perfect wedding cake right here.”

    Feel free to weigh in with your thoughts on this cake drama in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’d like to read another Bored Panda article featuring similar wedding drama, we recommend checking out this piece!

    Later, the author shared a few more details about the situation

    Readers found the story amusing, and many called out the mother for her bad behavior

    Some even had similar stories of their own to share

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ....and now she's in a home, and she complains no one visits....

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Awwwwww poor little control freak didn't get her way and thought she would but it backfired on her

