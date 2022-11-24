Mother Replicated Her Son’s Birthmark On Her Face To Help Her Child Know How Lovely He Is In Unique Ways

Five years ago Giraldelli Family was waiting for their joy, the one they named Enzo, to be born. When the boy finally made it into this world, his parents were astounded by their son’s beauty, including the Congenital birthmark on his face.

Since day 1, Enzo’s parents made a promise to themselves – never to disguise the unique feature of their child but to embrace his distinctiveness as much as they can.

Meet Carolina and her new-born baby Enzo

Carolina said she first realized something was different about her son due to the “frightened” looks on the medics’ faces. When the boy was only 5 days old, he had to undergo surgery to examine the birthmark.

Giraldelli family was informed that Enzo’s feature is harmless and is called ‘Congenital Melanocytic Nevi’

The parents were preparing themselves for all of the challenges that may lay ahead

“Even though it is not easy, my husband and I act normally, and we will always show him as he is.” Carolina also confessed that, “For some time, it was very difficult to see and feel the eyes of society flickering my son with looks of pity, contempt, fear, and sometimes disgust.”

Mother hired a makeup artist to duplicate Enzo’s birthmark on her face to celebrate his individuality

Carolina recalls, “When I got home, Enzo’s reaction was a complete joy — even though he did not completely understand it.”

The pride of being a mother of such a special child encouraged Carolina to celebrate Mother’s Day in a different and unique, just like Enzo is, way

She wore this makeup all day to fully grasp the prejudice her kid experiences, as she recalls it, “Several people looked at me with many different looks, but I was very calm because I felt like the proudest mother in the world.”

Carolina appreciates Enzo’s beauty every day and reminds him that his distinctiveness does not make him less loved than other children

“The most beautiful smile, the most perfect face, the most charming mark and the most sincere love!”, she enthusiastically shared on her social media talking about her boy.

Carolina is thankful for the finest gift life has to offer – her son

“You were made for me and I was made for you, I am the happiest mother in this world to have a beautiful, loving, caring and very intelligent son. I love you my little one” she shared on her social media

Having such an accepting family, the boy always appears with the widest smile on his face

The boy seems to be proud of his appearance also since he is raised in a caring home where his uniqueness is valued

“Dream and fly high my little one!! You still have the sky and the world to conquer” his mother encourages her son to never stop dreaming.

Enzo is now 5, and his mother acknowledges how much he has grown and how blessed she is to have him in her life

“Not even in my wildest dreams would I imagine a gift like you, my son!” she shared, “God gave mommy a whim.”