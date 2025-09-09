Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Don’t Expect 24/7 Help”: 46YO Gets Pregnant, Expects Adult Kids To Drop Everything To Help Out
Pregnant woman smiling and holding baby bump in a sunlit room with a small dog in the background.
Entitled People, Relationships

“Don’t Expect 24/7 Help”: 46YO Gets Pregnant, Expects Adult Kids To Drop Everything To Help Out

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Adulting is hard, but there are some things that are non-negotiable. Pay your taxes on time, try to visit the dentist every six months, and always use protection if you don’t want any sudden surprises, for example. You know, just try and be moderately responsible.

One woman turned to an online community to vent about her mom who, at 46, fooled around and got pregnant. Now the baby’s daddy has vanished, and the mom expects all her adult kids to drop their lives and help out. She was in for a reality check, though.   

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Adulting comes with its challenges, but this woman’s mom accidentally made it even harder

    Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She fooled around and fell pregnant at 46, then the baby’s daddy upped and ghosted her

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Amina Filkins / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Now she’s demanded her adult kids, none of whom live at home, be available to help out once the new baby arrives

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Danik Prihodko / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman’s kids have their own lives to deal with, and let her know that they won’t be dropping everything to help out all the time

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    Now the woman’s oldest kid has turned to an online community to ask if being brutally honest with her mom was a jerk move

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At 46, one mom has shocked her family with some big news: she’s pregnant again. OP, her eldest child, now 30, shared the story online, revealing how she and her siblings (aged 27, 24, and 20) are all still trying to process the idea of welcoming a brand-new sibling into the family.

    To make things trickier, the baby’s father, who had been casually involved with OP’s mom for a few months, has already ghosted. Despite the circumstances, she’s decided to keep the baby. What’s making things complicated, though, is her belief that her adult kids should step up to raise the child because “she’s older now” and will find it harder.

    The siblings’ lives, however, are already packed. OP is a mother of three, the 27-year-old has two kids, the 24-year-old lives in another state, and the youngest is a busy university student just trying to make his grades. None of them live with their mom, and they’re not exactly in a position to drop everything for diaper duty round two.

    Still, OP and her siblings aren’t abandoning her. They’ve made it clear that while they’ll treat the new baby as part of the family, she has to accept responsibility for her actions. It’s a raw but honest reaction to an unexpected later-in-life surprise that really could have been avoided.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    OP and her siblings have been firm and set clear expectations for their entitled mother, so they’ve clearly got no issues putting down boundaries. Of course, they’re not getting off scot-free, but at least they’re willing to offer some kind of help. Is having a kid when you’re over 40 that big of a deal, though? We went looking for answers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In her article for Parents, Wendy Wisner writes that, just a couple of decades ago, the idea of having kids in your 40s was virtually unheard of. These days, though, having kids post-40 is fairly standard. 

    New data from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) demonstrates just how much this trend has climbed over the past few years. Research shows that more parents than ever are starting families well into their 40s. The more interesting part of the data is that, for the first time, the number of parents giving birth who are aged 40 and over has surpassed the number of teenagers giving birth. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In her article for Time, Jamie Ducharme writes that, in some ways, delayed parenthood is a sign of progress. Waiting to have kids is a kind of empowerment for some women, giving them room to finish their education, find a fulfilling job, become financially stable, choose the right partner, and mature as a person before settling down to start a family. 

    There’s no getting around it, OP and her siblings are going to be taking on some more childcare than they bargained for, but hey, their mom raised them, so perhaps it’s time to give a little back anyway. And maybe hunt down the baby’s flaky father. 

    What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think her mother is right to rope her adult kids into babysitting, or is she asking too much of them? Share your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, readers agreed that the woman was not the jerk in the situation and that the only person who owes her mom anything is the guy who got her pregnant

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    1

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out.When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out.When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP says mom "seems to have it in her head that we're all going to chip in..." but gives no examples of what makes her (OP) think this, nor Mom's reaction to hearing that she's not getting the help she allegedly expects. I'd like to hear Mom's side of this story before passing judgement.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP says mom "seems to have it in her head that we're all going to chip in..." but gives no examples of what makes her (OP) think this, nor Mom's reaction to hearing that she's not getting the help she allegedly expects. I'd like to hear Mom's side of this story before passing judgement.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT