“Don’t Expect 24/7 Help”: 46YO Gets Pregnant, Expects Adult Kids To Drop Everything To Help Out

Adulting is hard, but there are some things that are non-negotiable. Pay your taxes on time, try to visit the dentist every six months, and always use protection if you don’t want any sudden surprises, for example. You know, just try and be moderately responsible.

One woman turned to an online community to vent about her mom who, at 46, fooled around and got pregnant. Now the baby’s daddy has vanished, and the mom expects all her adult kids to drop their lives and help out. She was in for a reality check, though.

More info: Reddit

Adulting comes with its challenges, but this woman’s mom accidentally made it even harder

She fooled around and fell pregnant at 46, then the baby’s daddy upped and ghosted her

Now she’s demanded her adult kids, none of whom live at home, be available to help out once the new baby arrives

The woman’s kids have their own lives to deal with, and let her know that they won’t be dropping everything to help out all the time

Now the woman’s oldest kid has turned to an online community to ask if being brutally honest with her mom was a jerk move

At 46, one mom has shocked her family with some big news: she’s pregnant again. OP, her eldest child, now 30, shared the story online, revealing how she and her siblings (aged 27, 24, and 20) are all still trying to process the idea of welcoming a brand-new sibling into the family.

To make things trickier, the baby’s father, who had been casually involved with OP’s mom for a few months, has already ghosted. Despite the circumstances, she’s decided to keep the baby. What’s making things complicated, though, is her belief that her adult kids should step up to raise the child because “she’s older now” and will find it harder.

The siblings’ lives, however, are already packed. OP is a mother of three, the 27-year-old has two kids, the 24-year-old lives in another state, and the youngest is a busy university student just trying to make his grades. None of them live with their mom, and they’re not exactly in a position to drop everything for diaper duty round two.

Still, OP and her siblings aren’t abandoning her. They’ve made it clear that while they’ll treat the new baby as part of the family, she has to accept responsibility for her actions. It’s a raw but honest reaction to an unexpected later-in-life surprise that really could have been avoided.

OP and her siblings have been firm and set clear expectations for their entitled mother, so they’ve clearly got no issues putting down boundaries. Of course, they’re not getting off scot-free, but at least they’re willing to offer some kind of help. Is having a kid when you’re over 40 that big of a deal, though? We went looking for answers.



In her article for Parents, Wendy Wisner writes that, just a couple of decades ago, the idea of having kids in your 40s was virtually unheard of. These days, though, having kids post-40 is fairly standard.

New data from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) demonstrates just how much this trend has climbed over the past few years. Research shows that more parents than ever are starting families well into their 40s. The more interesting part of the data is that, for the first time, the number of parents giving birth who are aged 40 and over has surpassed the number of teenagers giving birth.

In her article for Time, Jamie Ducharme writes that, in some ways, delayed parenthood is a sign of progress. Waiting to have kids is a kind of empowerment for some women, giving them room to finish their education, find a fulfilling job, become financially stable, choose the right partner, and mature as a person before settling down to start a family.

There’s no getting around it, OP and her siblings are going to be taking on some more childcare than they bargained for, but hey, their mom raised them, so perhaps it’s time to give a little back anyway. And maybe hunt down the baby’s flaky father.

What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think her mother is right to rope her adult kids into babysitting, or is she asking too much of them? Share your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers agreed that the woman was not the jerk in the situation and that the only person who owes her mom anything is the guy who got her pregnant

