Rude MIL Regrets Wearing White To The Wedding After Bridal Party Makes Sure Her Dress Is Ruined
Woman holding a white dress in a boutique while another person takes a photo, highlighting bridal party and wedding dress issues.
Entitled People, Relationships

Rude MIL Regrets Wearing White To The Wedding After Bridal Party Makes Sure Her Dress Is Ruined

For whatever reason, the thing about weddings is that they reveal the complicated dynamics that exist beneath the surface, especially when family members decide to make everything about themselves.

For one bride, her wedding wasn’t just about saying “I do”, it was about navigating the relentless antics of her future mother-in-law, who seemed determined to upstage her at every turn, as shared by today’s Original Poster (OP). However, the bridal party were one step ahead.

More info: Reddit

    When a guest shows up in white, it isn’t just a style overlap, it’s seen as a breach of etiquette that risks overshadowing the very person being celebrated

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    During dress shopping, the groom’s mother hijacked the bride’s appointment by trying on gowns herself, forcing the bridal party to reschedule privately

    Image credits:

    Image credits: pch.vector / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Later, the bride discovered her credit card had been charged for both her own dress and the mother-in-law’s, after the groom arranged payment without consulting her

    Image credits:

    Image credits: pikisuperstar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    On the wedding day, the mother-in-law ignored her purchased gown and appeared in a bright white wedding dress, attempting to upstage the bride

    Image credits:

    The bridal party outmaneuvered her by hiding her backup dress, limiting her room access, and letting a toddler stain her gown

    The OP started by explaining that the groom’s mom first of all crashed the appointment, hijacked the bridal fitting room, and paraded around in bridesmaid dresses. She even demanded the consultant’s full attention, leaving the actual bride sidelined.

    Thankfully, the bridal squad wasn’t about to let the madness ruin everything. They called the boutique owner directly and secured a redo without the meddling mother-in-law. The big day came, and the bride’s gown was an ivory creation. The groom’s mom, however, whipped out her own white wedding dress despite the dress that had been brought for her.

    Instead of feeding the drama, the bridesmaids went full strategy mode. They hid the dress mother-in-law was supposed to wear, subtly let the whole family know the bride had nothing to do with the stunt, and left her no choice but to wear the glaring white gown all night.

    The mother-in-law also refused to pay for her hotel room, and since the room was booked under one of their names, they arranged for the front desk not to give her a replacement key without ID. As a result, she spent the whole day running into little inconveniences that reminded her she wasn’t in control.

    Next, they couldn’t arrange for a bridesmaid to spill red wine on the mother-in-law’s white dress, but they armed a toddler with a fruit pouch, which he ended up spilling on her. There was no hiding it, and she had to remain in the dress in front of everyone, and through every photo.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    According to Chipchick, the rule that wedding guests should avoid wearing white comes from the long-standing tradition of reserving the color exclusively for the bride. This expectation became firmly established after Queen Victoria’s 1840 wedding to Prince Albert, where she chose a white lace gown that set a new standard for bridal fashion.

    Prior to her influence, brides wore gowns in a variety of colors, and white was not considered the default choice. Over time, Victoria’s choice transformed into a cultural norm, and the white dress became a powerful symbol of the bride’s role and significance on her wedding day.

    Vogue further explains that now, wearing white to a wedding as a guest is widely considered a breach of etiquette because it directly competes with the bride’s attire. By choosing white, a guest risks sending the message that they are trying to draw attention away from the bride.

    This is why avoiding white has become one of the cardinal rules of wedding etiquette, however, this is the major source of conflict in the OP’s story. Wedding photographer and storyteller Lydia Rachel notes that weddings often magnify family tensions like pre-existing issues within families, desire for control, high expectations, and even power struggles.

    Netizens praised the way the wedding party handled the mother-in-law’s antics, admiring their quick thinking and clever solutions. They also expressed relief that the bride wasn’t alone in navigating such difficult family dynamics. At the same time, they expressed confusion and frustration at the mother-in-law’s behavior, highlighting how extreme and unnecessary it seemed.

    What would you do if you were in the bride’s shoes? How would you react if a guest showed up in white on a wedding day? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens applauded the way the author and the other bridesmaids handled the situation, criticizing the mother-in-law for overstepping

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    Are there any parent pandas out there who think it's right for the MIL to wear white, or take charge of arranging the wedding, or naming grandchildren? So many of these stories on here, I'm wondering if normal is the minority...

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    I'm wondering if Jesus changed water into wine at that wedding just so they could deal with someone like this.

