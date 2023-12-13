“Entitled” Mom Insists That Daughter’s Guest Room Is Actually ‘Her’ Room

ADVERTISEMENT

When we’re growing up, our parents make the rules. They assign us chores, set a curfew, and tell us how to treat others. But things can get complicated if we become adults and they still insist on managing our lives.

A couple of days ago, a woman who goes by the nickname Meekotherogue online turned to the subreddit ‘Entitled Parents‘ to vent about her mom.

The lady sometimes visits her, and she’s OK with having her at home; however, the Redditor’s mom started claiming her guest room and calling it ‘her’ room.

Continue scrolling to read the woman’s story in her own words, which accentuates just how important it is to have healthy boundaries. Without them, everyday life becomes more difficult than it needs to be.

Parents like to offer us guidance and support even after we grow up

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

But this woman said that her mother should back off a little instead

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Elina Fairytale / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: meekotheroguea

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman’s confession ignited an emotional discussion on parent-children boundaries

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT